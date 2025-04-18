Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: john constantine, supergirl

DC Comics Full July 2025 Solicits- Supergirl & Constantine Together

DC Comics Full July 2025 solicits and solicitations- more than just Absolute and Batman, there's Supergirl and John Constantine together too

Article Summary Explore DC Comics' July 2025 lineup, featuring top picks like Supergirl and John Constantine's new twist.

Dive into Gotham City Sirens' space-themed adventures and Batman's encounters with villains like Bane.

Don't miss legendary runs like Absolute Promethea and exciting crossovers with Sonic the Hedgehog.

Discover standout stories shaping the DC Multiverse, from Superman's legacy to the new Justice League saga.

Okay, so some people will look to concentrate on the Absolute Universe in the DC Comics' full July 2025 solicits and solicitations. Others to Batman H2SH. Some will look to the DC All in time travel shenanigans, or the New History Of The DC Universe. But why do I wonder what DC Comics has in store for Supergirl and John Constantine in Kal-El-Fornia Love?

BATMAN #162

Writer(s): JEPH LOEB

Artist(s): JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

Cover Artist(s): JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID FINCH, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, and ESAD RIBIĆ

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE

Gotham City Sirens variant by GERALD PAREL

1:25 cover by JAE LEE

1:50 variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 7/23/25

"H2SH" with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee Part 5!

Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on?

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS: UNFIT FOR ORBIT #1

Writer(s): LEAH WILLIAMS

Artist(s): HAINING

Cover Artist(s): TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH and KYUYONG EOM

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Kalanorian foil connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by HELEN MASK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Variant $6.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 7/2/25

There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner—the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS: UNFIT FOR ORBIT #2

Writer(s): LEAH WILLIAMS

Artist(s): HAINING

Cover Artist(s): TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH and KYUYONG EOM

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Kalanorian foil connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by HELEN MASK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Variant $6.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 7/9/25

There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner—the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS: UNFIT FOR ORBIT #3

Writer(s): LEAH WILLIAMS

Artist(s): HAINING

Cover Artist(s): TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH and KYUYONG EOM

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Kalanorian foil connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by HELEN MASK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Variant $6.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 7/13/25

There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner—the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS: UNFIT FOR ORBIT #4

Writer(s): LEAH WILLIAMS

Artist(s): HAINING

Cover Artist(s): TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH and KYUYONG EOM

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Kalanorian foil connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by HELEN MASK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Variant $6.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 7/23/25

There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner—the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS: UNFIT FOR ORBIT #5

Writer(s): LEAH WILLIAMS

Artist(s): HAINING

Cover Artist(s): TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH and KYUYONG EOM

Connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Kalanorian foil connecting variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by HELEN MASK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Variant $6.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 7/30/25

There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner—the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO and GUILLEM MARCH 1:25 variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

1:50 variant cover by SHAWN CRYSTAL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Bruce Wayne is trapped within the horrors of Ark M as his best friend Waylon Jones endures unimaginable tortures…but what awaits Batman is far more terrifying than anything either has faced…the true form of Bane is revealed. But it's how Bane plans to break Batman that will have you, our dear readers, bending over backward.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #9

Writer(s): JASON AARON

Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEIRIX and GERALD PAREL

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by LEIRIX

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

The mysterious Omega Men have chased the Superman around the world, determined to plead their case: that only with his help and by unleashing the full scope of his terrifying power can they put an end to the Lazarus Corporation. And with anger burning in his heart, Kal is starting to listen…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #10

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA and MAHMUD ASRAR 1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

1:50 variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

What Diana seeks inside the maze seems to elude her at every turn. And as things unravel around her, she ﬁnds herself questioning everything, even her mission. Meanwhile, in Gateway City, an old obligation has raised its head…violently!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #4

Writer(s): AL EWING

Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:25 variant cover by TK

1:50 variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

Jo and Hal hatch a plan to strike back at Abin Sur and free Evergreen. But is their understanding of Abin Sur and his plans for Evergreen correct, or will they just create a bigger disaster in the process?

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #5

Writer(s): DENIZ CAMP

Artist(s): JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover Artist(s): JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA and LEE GARBETT 1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

An attack on Middleton power stations! A city-wide blackout! As night falls, dark sides are unleashed! It's John Jones and the Martian against a city full of psychopaths! And the one behind it all!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #5

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): A.L. KAPLAN

Cover Artist(s): NICK ROBLES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by HAINING and CLAYTON CRAIN 1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by HAINING

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

Wally's going to need to learn to handle the heat as he faces down the monstrous Heat Wave! Can he evade his fiery grasp, or will the young speedster be burned to a crisp?!

SUPERMAN TREASURY 2025 #1

Writer(s): DAN JURGENS

Artist(s): BRUNO REDONDO

Cover Artist(s): BRUNO REDONDO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN JURGENS and SCOTT KOBLISH

Blank sketch and Movie variant

$14.99 US | 80 pages | Variant $14.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

Legends collide as the Man of Steel goes supersized for the Summer of Superman! In this all-new treasury edition, quintessential Superman writer Dan Jurgens pairs with the modern master of sequential art, Bruno Redondo, to craft a larger-than-life story of power, tragedy, action, and, above all—hope. When a vicious armada of extraterrestrial extremists launches an all-out invasion of Planet Earth, only Superman can stand in the way of total annihilation. But there's something different about this attack—it's deadly from both without…and within? It's a tale so titanic we had to tell it at treasury size to celebrate the Summer of Superman in style! Featuring images and info from the brand-new Superman movie, plus a special photo variant cover!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #3

Writer(s): DAN SLOTT

Artist(s): RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover Artist(s): RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, TONY S. DANIEL, and RYAN BENJAMIN

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by ROBIN "ZOMBIE" HIGGINBOTTOM

Gotham City Sirens variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

When the towering terror of Toyman once again terrorizes the streets of Metropolis, Superman and Krypto are on hand to save the day—but in this new world of Kryptonite, even the murdering machinations of Toyman are supercharged with Superman's Achilles' heel! It's a twisted turn of events as the Man of Steel uncovers a game-changing new use for this deadly substance, and it has the capacity to…save the world? Plus: Jimmy Olsen moves to Gotham (careful, Jimmy), Tee-Nah of Gorilla City tries to fix Steve Lombard's laptop (careful, Tee-Nah), and Intergang floods the streets—all in the latest installment of the emerald epic you'll have to read to believe!

SUPERMAN #28

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, GUILLEM MARCH, and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Spot foil variant cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

Since the start of All In, Darkseid's Legion has stalked the DC Universe. And now they finally attack Superman! What is this Legion's deadly mission and how does it kick off the next phase of All In?! Don't miss out on this crucial issue that sets up a massive event for Superman and the DC Universe!

SUPERGIRL #3

Writer(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover Artist(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by JOËLLE JONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Kara and the daughter of Lex Luthor, Lena, have come together to battle a common enemy posing as Midvale's very own Supergirl! Will Lena's brains and Kara's brawn be a match for the super-powered super-genius from Kandor? It's Supergirl versus Supergirl in a fight for the ages! Plus, the debut of Satan Girl!

KRYPTO: LAST DOG OF KRYPTON #2

Writer(s): RYAN NORTH

Artist(s): MIKE NORTON

Cover Artist(s): JAE LEE

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

Krypto, the last dog of Krypton, has landed on an alien world called "Earth" after his shuttle test went catastrophically wrong. Krypto wanders into a city, scared and hurt…But this lost dog has found someone to take care of him. A young man: troubled, unkind, but ambitious. Krypto just wants to be loved, but that may not be something this boy is capable of. Krypto may be the first to suffer at the hands…of Lex Luthor!

ACTION COMICS #1088

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover Artist(s): RYAN SOOK

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEONARDO ROMERO and KARL KERSCHL

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

A lot can change in a summer, especially for Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superboy. After a disastrous debut in Metropolis, the Kents are worried that the world is not ready for their son and will do whatever it takes to protect him. Little do they know, they're about to send him to one of the most terrifying places on the planet…Smallville High!

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #41

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by DOALY

Movie variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

Up is down, left is right, and red is green—but danger is still danger as Batman and Superman awaken on Bizarro World with no idea how they got there—or why they're being hunted by one of the most dangerous beings in the universe! Even if they survive, can they find their way home from a backward planet in time to save their friends from danger?

DC'S KAL-EL-FORNIA LOVE #1

Writer(s): BRYAN Q. MILLER, BRANDON THOMAS, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, GEORGE MANN, CHRISTOF BOGACS, JAMES REID, DAVE WIELGOSZ, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Artist(s): GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUNI BA, TRAVIS MERCER, BRUNO ABDIAS, JACOBY SALCEDO, JON MIKEL, JOEY VAZQUEZ, and MARCIAL TOLEDANO

Cover Artist(s): BERNARD CHANG

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARCIO TAKARA and MAHMUD ASRAR

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/30/25

The whole Super-Family is hitting the road in a series of action-packed adventures across the great state of California. Supergirl's day at the beach is interrupted by a demonic creature from the deep and John Constantine! Jon and Conner Kent team up to wrangle an escaped beast in the Redwoods! Bizarro (literally) crashes an audition for a major motion picture! And join Superman and Lois as a kaiju from the California Ocean comes for their family vacation! The Summer of Superman is heating up, so slather on some sunscreen and snag your latest beach read—in stores this July!

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #2

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): BRAD WALKER and MIKE ALLRED

Cover Artist(s): CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN MORA and FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

Foil variant cover by RYAN SOOK

Legacy variant cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Blank sketch cover

Wraparound variant $9.99 US (card stock)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

The DC Universe as we know it begins to take shape as a mysterious ship crash-lands in Smallville, and years later, Superman makes his debut. Meanwhile, in Gotham City, Batman emerges from the shadows to clean its crime-ridden streets, and after years of isolation from Man's World, Wonder Woman leaves the paradise of Themyscira for modern society. A new age of heroes dawns as Barry Allen recounts the formation of the Justice League through the events up to and leading to his death during the Crisis on Infinite Earths!

WONDER WOMAN #23

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover Artist(s): DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Gotham City Sirens variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

After the thrilling conclusion of Diana's fight against the Sovereign, she discovers the battle for peace has only just begun. The rogue Amazon, Emilie, has fled to a mysterious island overrun by mice and a tyrant most foul. Can Wonder Woman save her fallen sister and baby before they fall into the wrong hands? Only Mouseman knows!

TRINITY: DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #2

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover Artist(s): BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BEN OLIVER, JONBOY MEYERS, and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

With the timestream broken and doggos on the loose, the teenage Trinity, a.k.a. Wonder Girl, travels to the Gotham of the past to capture the elusive bat-corgi. There, she'll encounter the greatest Robin of them all (according to him)…Jason Todd! Will the boy and girl wonders be able to put their differences aside and find the pup before it's too late?

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2 #2

Writer(s): BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Artist(s): CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover Artist(s): CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by YASMINE PUTRI, ALAN QUAH, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, and LUCAS MEYER

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

In the aftermath of the shocking ending of the last issue, Task Force X must re-evaluate their mission in Hollow Earth as they explore an unknown world. Meanwhile the Justice League comes face-to-face again with Kong—but it's not the reunion they are expecting!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #9

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FELIPE MASSAFERA, TIAGO DA SILVA, and TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Gotham City Sirens variant by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

In the aftermath of the devastating events of We Are Yesterday, the Justice League is reeling from the Legion of Doom's wrathful rampage! But no time to rest for the protectors of our planet, as the secrets unlocked during their time-crossed duel have brought our heroes face-to-face with a mysterious Quantum Quorum, who has reason to fear that all of creation might soon come to an end. It's the next big step on the path of the All In saga in the epic epilogue to We Are Yesterday!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DARK TOMORROW SPECIAL #1

Writer(s): MARK WAID and MARC GUGGENHEIM

Artist(s): CIAN TORMEY

Cover Artist(s): CIAN TORMEY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS, NATHAN SZERDY, and FERNANDO BLANCO

1:25 variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/30/25

In the wake of the We Are Yesterday crossover epic, a mysterious Quantum Quorum has emerged…stalked by a lethal enemy that takes no prisoners. The League deputizes a rag tag group of time displaced heroes like Batman Beyond, Gold Beetle, and Helena Wayne to fill the void left behind by the Time Masters and save the quorum from the mysterious threat that's picking off time-travelers one by one. These Legends of Tomorrow are the only ones standing in the way of this cascading chronal Armageddon with the past, present, and future teetering on the brink in this oversized special leading to the next big DC All In event!

GREEN LANTERN #25

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): XERMÁNICO and V. KEN MARION

Cover Artist(s): XERMÁNICO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CARLOS D'ANDA, SALVADOR LARROCA, and DAVIDE PARATORE

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS CAMPANA

Blank sketch cover

Glow-in-the-dark foil variant cover by STEVAN SUBIĆ

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

The Green Lantern Corps makes a mad dash to Gemworld, hoping to find a particular gem that will light the new Central Power Batteries! But it has to beat Starbreaker and his minions to do it, all while Ellie uncovers a secret buried inside Keli's mind and an old friend returns to Oa!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #6

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist(s): AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover Artist(s): FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by EDWIN GALMON and RIAN GONZALES

1:25 variant cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Sinestro and Vexar'u journey to Korugar to find the Sinister Sons have reshaped their society, all while John and Ellie contemplate Keli's odd behavior, and Jessica Cruz and Jo Mullein find Mogo in a primordial volcanic state on the edge of destruction.

THE FLASH: BAD MOON RISING SPECIAL #1

Writer(s): ALEX PAKNADEL

Artist(s): DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover Artist(s): DANIEL BAYLISS

$5.99 US | 48 pages

On Sale: 7/23/30

Bad Moon Rising rages on as the focus turns to the Rogues' role as Eclipso's generals and to a surprising new ally!

THE FLASH #23

Writer(s): SIMON SPURRIER

Artist(s): VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover Artist(s): DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by SERG ACUÑA and TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/30/25

BAD MOON RISING, PART 4! As the war rages on the Moon, Jai West and one of the temp Flashes enter Eclipso's new form in an attempt to stop the total blackout of the Sun! Also, Wally's glitching issues have return ed, but this time, they may hold the key to turning the tide of the battle…

AQUAMAN #7

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist(s): GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by EDWIN GALMON and LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by OZGUR YILDIRIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

The confrontation with Dagon looms as Aquaman and his band of fighters near the end of their quest, revealing a heartbreaking reality that will change Aquaman forever.

THE NEW GODS #8

Writer(s): RAM V.

Artist(s): EVAN CAGLE

Cover Artist(s): NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ and TOM FOWLER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

As the former residents of New Genesis attempt to find their footing as Earth's newest inhabitants, the Justice League remains split concerning whether it should allow the New Gods permanent residence. But this debate is cut short when Apokoliptians make their appearance on Earth, joined by Maxwell Lord and his near-infinite resources, in search of the newest New God and the potentially worlds-shattering power he holds within.

GREEN ARROW #26

Writer(s): CHRIS CONDON

Artist(s): MONTOS

Cover Artist(s): TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

Shocked by the mysterious and nefarious attack on Arsenal, Green Arrow enlists the help of Detective Benítez to uncover clues as to who Star City's dangerous and cold-blooded new archer is. Meanwhile, Lian rejoins the fray and discovers hard truths and dark secrets about her father's past as Green Arrow's once-upon-a-time sidekick, Speedy.

ZATANNA #6

Writer(s): JAMAL CAMPBELL

Artist(s): JAMAL CAMPBELL

Cover Artist(s): JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

Zatanna returns to the Crimson Palace Nightclub for a final performance to save Adam and Blue Devil from themselves. But first, she'll have to go up against not only the Lady White but her secret ally—one who's been seeking revenge against Zatanna and her family since the very beginning. Could Zatanna's magic be the key to discovering past truths before her time runs out in the present? Don't miss this spellbinding conclusion!

JSA #9

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover Artist(s): LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

With some of the team reunited, they need to put a plan together to strike back at the Injustice Society! But with a mole hiding amongst them, is their plan already ruined?!

MR. TERRIFIC: YEAR ONE #3

Writer(s): AL LETSON

Artist(s): VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover Artist(s): KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by RAHZZAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/23/25

Propelled by a new sense of purpose and a clear target for his vengeance, Mr. Terrific dons his superhero costume (or the closest approximation he can scrape together from his workshop) for the very first time to lay siege to Athena Prescott's tower at the center of Gateway City. But while he's got his sights set on Prescott…she's got her eyes on him too. And the third-smartest man in the world might just find that you can't bring T-Spheres to a gunfight and expect to walk out alive… Meanwhile, in the present day, Mr. Terrific's surprise encounter with an Apokoliptian hellhound lands him in some dimension-hopping hot water!

TITANS #25

Writer(s): JOHN LAYMAN

Artist(s): PETE WOODS

Cover Artist(s): PETE WOODS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CARLOS D'ANDA and AFU CHAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

Crime doesn't pay? Try telling that to Deathstroke the Terminator, who spent the last few months gathering members for a brand-new Crime Syndicate with the intention of making the Titans pay—with their lives! Terra, Clock King, Killer Frost, and Mammoth are deadly enough, but ol' Slade Wilson has a few more dirty tricks up his sleeve, all of them lethal. Who wins, who loses, and who will be terminated?

TITANS 2025 ANNUAL #1

Writer(s): PHIL JIMENEZ

Artist(s): PHIL JIMENEZ

Cover Artist(s): PHIL JIMENEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DANIEL SAMPERE and JOËLLE JONES

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/30/25

Multiple Eisner Award-winning superstar artist and storyteller Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman: Historia) makes his grand return to another fan-favorite Wonder Woman in this oversized annual story! Donna Troy reflects on the many loves and lives that shaped her as she cuts a trail through New York City to meet her estranged father for the very first time. But what awaits her at the end of her journey will shock Donna and readers alike!

FIRE & ICE: WHEN HELL FREEZES OVER #4

Writer(s): JOANNE STARER

Artist(s): STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover Artist(s): TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by JESSICA FONG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Fire and Ice can go to hell! And…they sure did, in dogged pursuit of a magical artifact that can finally set their body-and-power swap right. But they'll find that hell is delighted to have two willing, living souls enter its fiery gates—with tests designed to break them down physically, emotionally, and spiritually waiting on the other side. Meanwhile a turbo-charged Gorilla Grodd lands in Smallville with murder on the mind…but his primary target, little sister Linka, is currently trapped in the body of the very human local bartender Charlie Rhodes! Will Smallville survive its wildest ruckus yet?

SECRET SIX #5

Writer(s): NICOLE MAINES

Artist(s): STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover Artist(s): STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEIRIX and DAVID BALDEÓN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

Everybody duck! Checkmate has unlocked Amanda Waller's memories, and it now has access to the secrets of the entire DC Universe. If only there was an angsty team of people who hated each other that could intervene and put a stop to the Wall's bad business once and for all. Hold on, someone in my ear is telling me they're…going to? In this issue? And the team is Secret Six?! Well damn, there you go. The Wall comes down in this penultimate issue—the man in my ear says not to miss it!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1099

Writer(s): TOM TAYLOR

Artist(s): LEE GARBETT

Cover Artist(s): MIKEL JANÍN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and CHRIS STEVENS

Gotham City Sirens variant cover by JAE LEE

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

Stranded far from home, Batman, Harvey Bullock, and the Penguin must form a shaky alliance to bring down the age-old immortality cult known only as Elixir. But as tensions rise among this unlikely trio, it becomes increasingly doubtful that this alliance is possible…or that the Dark Knight will ever make it back to Gotham City.

NIGHTWING #128

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): DEXTER SOY

Cover Artist(s): DEXTER SOY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and JUAN FERREYRA

Gotham City Sirens variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

Nightwing searches for Oracle in a Titans Tower that's been warped by something from beyond the realm of imagination. But will the unexpected—yet somewhat familiar—face prove to be friend or foe?

NIGHTWING 2025 ANNUAL #1

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Cover Artist(s): FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$5.99 US | 48 pages

On Sale: 7/30/25

Commissioner Maggie Sawyer digs into the past crimes of the mysterious Olivia Pearce—and discovers far more than she bargained for when she uncovers the existence of a strange and terrible entity. What is the Zanni, where does it come from…and what are its true plans for Nightwing?

BATGIRL #9

Writer(s): TATE BROMBAL

Artist(s): TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover Artist(s): DAVID TALASKI

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by TIRSO

Gotham City Sirens variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

Batgirl is on the run—but not for long. As three deadly warriors from the League of Shadows, the Blood of Wu, and the Unburied each trail her, Cassandra Cain arrives at a ranch seeking answers from her mother's past…but time is running out. As shocking family ties unravel, the first of the three swords arrives, hell-bent on ending Batgirl's story for good.

BIRDS OF PREY #23

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): SAMI BASRI

Cover Artist(s): ANNIE WU

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NIMIT MALAVIA and SERG ACUÑA

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

Bruised and battered, with one teammate lost to the enemy and another now missing, the Birds split up and disappear into the darkness of Gotham at Black Canary's command. The Shadow Army has struck at the very heart of the Birds of Prey and now has all the pieces to create its game-changing weapon.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #23

Writer(s): PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist(s): JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ

Cover Artist(s): JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Gotham City Sirens variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Deep under Gotham City lies a subterranean echo of a lost time. This abandoned world has lain uninhabited for decades…until tonight. Now, Damian Wayne is the sole human resident of these abandoned catacombs…imprisoned by the entity known only as Memento. A father is desperate to track down his son, but will Batman be able to descend into the bowels of the city in time to save Robin? Or will the Dark Knight's mind spiral into madness first?

BATMAN & ROBIN: YEAR ONE #9

Writer(s): MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Artist(s): CHRIS SAMNEE

Cover Artist(s): CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JUNI BA and FRANK QUITELY

1:25 variant cover by REBEKAH ISAACS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

On Sale: 7/16/25

The gangs of Gotham enact their plan to take back their city from the General! Meanwhile, something's distracting Robin in the field—but is there anything Batman can do about it?

ROBIN & BATMAN: JASON TODD #2

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): DUSTIN NGUYEN

Cover Artist(s): DUSTIN NGUYEN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

A mysterious and well-armed assassin known only as Wraith has arrived in Gotham and set his sights on Jason Todd. With tensions rising between Batman and his new young ward, will the corruptive force of this masked assassin be enough to push Jason over the edge?

BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #8

Writer(s): JEPH LOEB

Artist(s): BECKY CLOONAN

Cover Artist(s): TIM SALE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BECKY CLOONAN and BRIAN STELFREEZE

$4.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 7/30/25

Batman follows Holiday's trail into the ruins of the Falcone family estate, where he comes face-to-face with an old foe!

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #8

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Case 03: Pareidola Batman's vigilant investigation of the Red Hood Gang killing in the Rookery puts him on a collision course with the unlikely culprits at the heart of the latest mystery threatening to upend order in Gotham City.

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #1

Writer(s): ANDY DIGGLE

Artist(s): LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Cover Artist(s): LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by SEBA FIUMARA and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Last year, DC's iconic Elseworlds was ushered into a new era with the release of Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age, continuing the iconic saga of the Batman of the Victorian era and pulling some of DC's most iconic heroes into the Gilded Age. Now, the team behind the hit series returns to tell the second part of this epic tale in Gotham by Gaslight: A League for Justice! Bear witness to the formation of a new kind of Justice League in a steam-powered adventure that will bring these once-familiar heroes from the open plains of the Midwest to the freezing Arctic as they unravel the mystery of alien artifacts from the Kryptonian Age! This jaw-dropping sequel series is not to be missed!

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #11

Writer(s): MATTHEW ROSENBERG and CECIL CASTELLUCCI

Artist(s): OTTO SCHMIDT and MARLEY ZARCONE

Cover Artist(s): OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RYAN BROWN and HOMARE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/9/25

Who will the New Gods side with? Will they ally with the vampires and heroes against Darkseid? Or will they decide that all vampires are a scourge to existence? Their decision will set the stage for an explosive conclusion that will determine the fate of the planet!

RESURRECTION MAN: QUANTUM KARMA #4

Writer(s): RAM V.

Artist(s): ANAND RK

Cover Artist(s): JEFF DÈKAL

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/2/25

As the wheel of death and rebirth keeps spinning, Resurrection Man's clock to stop Gashadokuro starts to run out. Luckily, with the fractal Microverse in hand and with the help of a new friend with a target on his back, hope seems on the horizon. But will Mitch Shelley finally be able to defeat the evil that looms over the universe, or is the real evil found within himself?

PEACEMAKER PRESENTS: THE VIGILANTE/EAGLY DOUBLE FEATURE #5

Writer(s): TIM SEELEY and REX OGLE

Diary Entry: FREDDIE STROMA

Story Consultant(s): JAMES GUNN

Artist(s): MITCH GERADS and MATTEO LOLLI

Cover Artist(s): MITCH GERADS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI and DOUG MAHNKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | 5 of 5 | 17+

On Sale: 7/23/25

DC Studios' James Gunn steps in as story consultant for five issues of insane $%&!@#$ calamity when two fan-favorite characters share the spotlight (and equal page count)! We start the end with the best news ever: Daddy's home! Peacemaker is back in Evergreen—just in time to see what Adrian has done to the place. The real villains are revealed! Just who is the Controller? Why is this story about scented condoms? Who okayed this?! Meanwhile, nudity! Bad language! Ultra-violence! An eagle that kicks all the %#$! This book has it all! Plus, we're at the end of the line, folks. This is it. The last story! Can Eagly and his pet Peacemaker survive the long game of an assassin with a bone(r) to pick? I don't know. I haven't read this issue yet. But you should. I'm outta here. I need to go have a snack and watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Those ladies are the worst. (And by worst, I mean best.) The final installment of the original DC Comics story inspired by James Gunn's visionary Peacemaker series on Max!

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #5

Writer(s): IAN FLYNN

Artist(s): ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover Artist(s): PABLO M. COLLAR

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by LUCAS MEYER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 7/16/25

The Justice League unites with Sonic and his friends as they face down Darkseid for the fate of two worlds! Can the combined might of the united heroes be a match for a god wielding the power of a Chaos Emerald? Don't miss the thrilling finale!

TEEN TITANS GO! #5

Writer(s): AMANDA DEIBERT

Artist(s): DARIO BRIZUELA

Cover Artist(s): DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 7/2/25

When Starfire flubs the lyrics to "The Star-Spangled Banner," she responds to everyone's mockery by learning how to be the most American she can be. Her mission: eat hot dogs at a baseball game, go to a monster truck rally, and visit a state fair. The Titans are all in, which is great until things turn out like they usually do with this team. Will the fairgrounds ever recover?

SUPERMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): JERRY SIEGEL

Artist(s): JOE SHUSTER

Cover Artist(s): JOE SHUSTER and LEO O'MEALIA

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by JOE SHUSTER and LEO O'MEALIA ($12.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($10.99)

$9.99 US | 68 pages

On Sale: 7/30/25

See the origin of Superman retold as the infant Kal-El escapes the destruction of Krypton and is adopted by the kindly Kents on Earth. Then, thrill to the early escapades of the Man of Tomorrow as he saves an innocent woman from the electric chair, foils a plot to foment war, and champions the cause of workers' rights as a reporter for the Daily Star!

DC W.I.P.: ALL-STAR SUPERMAN #1

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): FRANK QUITELY

Cover Artist(s): FRANK QUITELY

$14.99 | 24 pages | 11 x 17

Step into the world of comics like bever before with DC W.I.P.!

Get up close and personal with the stunning original artwork from one of comics' greatest artists. Featuring the never-before-printed inked pages of All-Star Superman #1 from Frank Quitely! The brilliance of Quitely's work can be seen like never before in this massive oversized presentation. Lettering included for the full reading experience, with a brand-new introduction by Quitely. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible, one-of-a-kind piece of comic history!

BATMAN #655 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): ANDY KUBERT

Cover Artist(s): ANDY KUBERT

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by ANDY KUBERT ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99)

Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($4.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 7/16/25

A welcome lull in Gotham crime convinces Bruce Wayne he's overdue for one of his patented carefree billionaire playboy appearances, and London's calling. When a desperate Kirk Langstrom also shows up acting suspiciously, it's more than enough to trip Batman's radar. Meanwhile, Talia al Ghul monitors Bruce from afar—so that a young boy may see the face of his father. Damian Wayne makes his DC debut, and the Wayne family will never be the same!

MAD MAGAZINE #45

Writer(s): THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover Artist(s): AN IDIOT WITH A POLE VAULT

$5.99 US | 56 PGS

On Sale: 8/13/25

Take your humor to new heights! MAD #45 bounces back for another round of fabulous MAD favorites like Spy Vs. Spy, "A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and your favorite classic movie and TV parodies, PLUS more new content to front flip you right over…with laughter. And you can do a half twist to the page of Johnny Sampson's new Fold-In. So, hop on over to a local comic shop and scoop up MAD #45…it'll make you jiggle with giggles!

BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): RYAN SOOK

Cover Artist(s): RYAN SOOK

$29.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781779523907

On Sale: 8/5/2025

With an opponent as ruthless as Lady Shiva, this fight won't be an easy one. Luckily, Black Canary has some powerful people in her corner—including her mother, the original Black Canary, ready to train her daughter for the fight of both their lives, and her longtime mentor, Wildcat! But will Batman cheer her on or tell her to throw in the towel? Find out as Black Canary goes six rounds to see if she has what it takes to be…the best of the best. An opus of the visual medium, this self-contained, action-packed character study from Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Mister Miracle) and acclaimed artist Ryan Sook (Legion of Superheroes, Seven Soldiers) explores Black Canary like never before!

This volume collects Black Canary: Best of the Best #1-6.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): JEPH LOEB

Artist(s): TIM SALE

Cover Artist(s): TIM SALE

$100.00 US | 400 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506584

On Sale: 1/6/2026

As the calendar's days stack up, so do the bodies littering the streets of Gotham. Working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Lieutenant James Gordon, Batman races against the calendar to discover who Holiday is before he can claim his next victim. Finally, back in print! The celebrated masterpiece returns to the Absolute format for the first time in nearly a decade! From the Eisner Award-winning team behind Superman for All Seasons comes one of the greatest Batman stories ever told! Featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, and more!

Collecting Batman: The Long Halloween #1-13.

SUPERMAN: THE TRIANGLE ERA OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer(s): DAN JURGENS, JERRY ORDWAY, LOUISE SIMONSON, and more

Artist(s): DAN JURGENS, TOM GRUMMETT, JON BOGDANOVE, and more

$125 US | 1456 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502777

On Sale: 9/30/25

This second volume in the highly anticipated Triangle Era collects celebrated storylines, including "Panic in Sky" and "The Blaze/Satanus War," leading up to the epic event "The Death of Superman" and its aftermath "Funeral for a Friend."

Collects Superman (1987) #64-77; Adventures of Superman (1987) #487-499; Action Comics (1938) #674-686; Superman: The Man of Steel #9-21; Justice League America #69; Superman: The Legacy of Superman #1; Supergirl / Team Luthor Special #1; and Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1 with a new introduction by Mike Carlin.

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS

Writer(s): KEITH GIFFEN and J.M. DeMATTEIS

Artist(s): HOWARD PORTER, WELLINTON ALVES, CHRIS BATISTA, and more

$125.00 US | 920 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502975

On Sale: 9/16/2025

Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo face more than they bargained for when the apocalypse strikes! With creatures of the night among them, they must fight to survive in a world where the horrors are real. From comics mastermind Jim Lee and the superstar creative team of Keith Giffen (Justice League International), J.M. DeMatteis (Booster Gold), and Howard Porter (JLA) comes the Scooby Apocalypse Omnibus.

Collecting Scooby Apocalypse #1-36.

ABSOLUTE PROMETHEA BOOK TWO (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): ALAN MOORE

Artist(s): J.H. WILLIAMS III and MICK GRAY

$100.00 US | 328 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506591

On Sale: 1/20/2026

Sophie Bangs has just come to grips with her alter ego, the fabled warrior named Promethea, when she decides to join Barbara Shelley on her journey through the Tree of Life. But will leaving Stacia and Grace working together to protect New York prove to be a mistake? The tour-de-force explanation of magic and mysticism is collected in this oversize, slipcase edition.

Absolute Promethea Book Two collects the entire Kaballah storyline (issues #13-23) of the mystical series by Alan Moore and J.H. Williams III, plus an extensive art gallery.

THE HAWKMAN OMNIBUS BY GEOFF JOHNS (2025 EDITION)

Writer(s): GEOFF JOHNS and JAMES ROBINSON

Artist(s): RAGS MORALES, PATRICK GLEASON, DON KRAMER, and more

$100.00 US | 688 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502784

On Sale: 9/2/2025

Geoff Johns's (Green Lantern, Justice League) complete, acclaimed run on Hawkman! These stories, also featuring the talents of James Robinson (Starman), Rags Morales (Identity Crisis), and many others, reintroduced Hawkman into the DCU.

Collecting Hawkman (2002) #1-25; Hawkman Secret Files and Origins #1; and JSA (1999) #56-58.

BATMAN: THE DEMON TRILOGY (2025 EDITION)

Writer(s): MIKE W. BARR and DENNIS O'NEIL

Artist(s): TOM GRINDBERG, NORM BREYFOGLE, and JERRY BINGHAM

$24.99 US | 304 pages | 8 1/8 x 10 3/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502692

On Sale: 9/9/2025

From writers Mike W. Barr and Dennis O'Neil, with artists Jerry Bingham, Tom Grindberg, and Norm Breyfogle, these stories set the foundation for decades of future comics storytelling and inspired the creation of Bruce and Talia's son, Damian Wayne.

Batman: The Demon Trilogy collects Batman: Birth of the Demon #1; Batman: Bride of the Demon #1; and Batman: Son of the Demon #1 into a single-volume hardcover at the original trim size with essays by Barr and actor Mark Hamill.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN AND GENERATION JOKER: THE DELUXE EDITION

Writer(s): SEAN MURPHY, KATANA COLLINS, and CLAY McCORMACK

Artist(s): MATTEO SCALERA and MIRKA ANDOLFO

$49.99 US | 368 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502708

On Sale: 9/2/25

From writer/artist Sean Murphy comes two exciting tales focusing on Harley Quinn and her children with Jack Napier, Jackie and Bryce.

Showcasing the astonishing art of Matteo Scalera and Mirka Andolfo, with an exclusive new cover by Murphy, this deluxe hardcover collects Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #1-6 and Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker #1-6, and includes an introduction by series co-writer Katana Collins.

JLA EARTH 2 DELUXE EDITION (2025 EDITION)

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): FRANK QUITELY

Cover Artist(s): FRANK QUITELY

$29.99 US | 144 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502753

On Sale: 9/23/2025

From Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely—the New York Times bestselling creative team behind All-Star Superman, WE3, Batman and Robin, Flex Mentallo, and New X-Men—comes a graphic novel that pits Earth's greatest heroes against themselves! This special deluxe edition of JLA: Earth 2 contains more than twenty pages of unseen designs, sketches, and behind-the-scenes features.

THE FLASH BY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): HOWARD PORTER, SCOTT KOLINS, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, and more

$125 US | 936 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502463

On Sale: 9/23/25

New York Times bestselling author Joshua Williamson's long-running (no pun intended) tenure on The Flash continues in this second volume collecting storylines including "A Cold Day in Hell," "Perfect Storm," and "Flash War," which pits two of DC's greatest speedsters against each other! When Wally West discovers that Barry has hidden aspects of his former life from him, he is convinced that the only way to save his family is to break them free from the Speed Force.

Collects The Flash (2016) #36-69, The Flash Annual (2018) #1 and Annual (2019) #2; and Batman (2016) #64-65.

WONDER WOMAN BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS

Writer(s): JOHN BYRNE

Artist(s): JOHN BYRNE, SERGIO ARAGONÉS, NORM BREYFOGLE, and more

$100.00 US | 1016 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502791

On Sale: 9/2/2025

One of comics' most celebrated creators' legendary run on the Amazon Warrior in one oversized omnibus!

Collects Wonder Woman (1987) #101-136 and Annual (1988) #5-6; and stories from Action Comics (1938) #600; Adventure Comics 80-Page Giant #1; Adventures of Superman #440; Sergio Aragonés Destroys DC #1; and Wonder Woman Secret Files & Origins #1.

AQUAMANATEE

Writer(s): BEN CLANTON

Artist(s): CASSANDRA FEDERMAN

Cover Artist(s): CASSANDRA FEDERMAN

$12.99 US | 72 pages | 6 x 8 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799504023

On Sale: 9/2/25

Marlow the manatee isn't exactly superhero material. He sleeps a lot, eats a lot, toots a lot, and has never ventured out of his safe saltwater bay. And yet the sweet, bumbling Marlow dreams of adventure, of derring-do, and of making a difference. When a series of impossible events leads to Marlow having superpowers and not only meeting his favorite hero but getting to team up with Aquaman himself…suddenly Marlow isn't so sure he's ready for his dreams to come true. Could an awkward, blundering super-powered manatee be the best manatee for the job?

DC MANGA BOX SET

Writer(s): SATOSHI MIYAGAWA and EIICHI SHIMIZU

Artist(s): KAI KITAGO, TOMOHIRO SHIMOGUCHI, KEISUKE GOTOU

$49.99 | 1704 pages | 5 x 7 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799500858

On Sale: 10/28/25

Superman travels to Japan daily to indulge his appetite in the country's most savory cuisines! Batman creates the ultimate super-computer to vanquish crime in Gotham City once and for all! And when Batman is accidentally turned into a baby, only one person can protect and raise the infant crimefighter: The Joker! DC Comics and Kodansha present DC's most iconic heroes and villains as you've never seen them before in these three series written and illustrated by some of Japan's most talented mangaka.

This 10-book box set collects Superman vs. Meshi Vol. 1-3, Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 1-4, and Joker: One Operation Joker Vol. 1-3 and is the perfect gift set for fans of manga and the DC Universe.

KID FLASH: GOING ROGUE

Writer(s): STEVE FOXE

Artist(s): JERRY GAYLORD

Cover Artist(s): JERRY GAYLORD

$12.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502296

On Sale: 10/7/25

Kid Flash and his uncle, Barry Allen, a.k.a. the Flash, team up to teach a teenage group of rogues—Golden Glider, Pied Piper, Trickster, and the Top—an important lesson. But is Kid Flash the one who has the most to learn? From the writer behind the Scholastic Spider-Ham trilogy, Steve Foxe, with dynamic and action-packed art by Jerry Gaylord (X-Men '97), comes a story about a ragtag group of kids who must work together or be doomed to life as the "bad kids."

TEEN TITANS: STARFIRE (CONNECTING COVER EDITION)

Writer(s): KAMI GARCIA

Artist(s): GABRIEL PICOLO

Cover Artist(s): GABRIEL PICOLO

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6 x 9 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799501251

On Sale: 10/7/25

Kori Anders's summer job at a ritzy Santa Monica beach club is fun, but she doesn't care about keeping up with the current trends, and she's not interested in rushing around to all the parties. She'd rather explore her inexplicable draw to the stars or hang out with her new friend, Victor Stone. Her sister, Kira, on the other hand, is the most popular girl around. With the hottest clothes, an even hotter boyfriend (the Tate Fairweather), and a take-no-prisoners attitude, she's Kori's opposite in every way. Their summer heats up when Tate's uncle asks the girls to participate in an EDS study his pharmaceutical company is running. During treatment, Kori develops some strange powers she never had before…and she might not be the only one.

BATGIRL VOL. 1: MOTHER

Writer(s): TATE BROMBAL

Artist(s): TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505341

On Sale: 8/19/2025

Hold on to your seats, clutch your pearls, and rejoice in celebration because Cassandra Cain is taking center stage as Batgirl—part of DC's bestselling All In initiative! When the Unburied, a deadly group of assassins, shows up to kill Cassandra, her mother Lady Shiva—the deadliest assassin in the DC Universe—comes to her aid, and they must put their complicated past aside and work together as mother and daughter to ensure they make it out alive.

Unfortunately, things are never as easy as they seem, and Cass must embark on a jaw-dropping, martial-arts-filled adventure in her quest for truth, justice…and revenge?! It's a Batgirl story like never before as writer Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and artist Takeshi Miyazawa (Mech Cadet Yu) dive into the psyche of one of Gotham's fiercest fighters while exploring her deep and complex relationship with her mother.

This volume collects Batgirl (2025) #1-6.

DC HORROR PRESENTS

Writer(s): PATTON OSWALT, DAVID DASTMALCHIAN, PATRICK HORVATH, and more

Artist(s): CAT STAGGS, RENATO "BUTCH" MAPA, RYAN KELLY, and more

$9.99 US | 96 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505358

On Sale: 8/19/2025

From the most disturbed and rotten minds in horror comes DC Horror Presents…a new collection of gruesome stories set in the DCU, penned in blood by some of your favorite creepers! These shorts take DC's heroes and villains and put them into the most intense, spine-tingling tales imaginable. Definitely not for the faint of heart—which is why this book is rated 17+. Featuring stories by the Boulet Brothers (Dragula), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) and Leah Kilpatrick, Aaron Sagers (Paranormal Caught on Camera), LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead), Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum (Minor Threats), Brendan Hay (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) and Steven Kostanski (Psycho Goreman), horror comics legends Francesco Francavilla (Batman: The Black Mirror) and Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees), and more, so get ready…it's gonna be wild tonight—flesh to flesh and bite to bite!

Collects DC Horror Presents #1-6.

BLACK LIGHTNING: THE STANDARD

Writer(s): BRANDON THOMAS and CHERYL LYNN EATON

Artist(s): FICO OSSIO, CRAIG CERMAK, ASIAH FULMORE, and more

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505389

On Sale: 8/26/2025

In the wake of Absolute Power, Jefferson Pierce leads the Justice League's new initiative to help those with new or altered superpowers navigate a strange new world. But with Black Lightning's own daughter afflicted, their entire family gets caught up in what comes next! Plus, learn the secret of one of the strangest chapters in Jefferson Pierce's life, and discover what's led Josiah Power of the Power Company to recruit Black Lightning to face a growing threat lurking in the shadows of the DCU!

Collects Black Lightning #1-5 and stories from DC's Saved by the Belle Reve #1; DC Power 2024 #1; and DC Power: Rise of the Power Company #1.

GREEN ARROW VOL. 4: FRESH WATER KILLS

Writer(s): CHRIS CONDON

Artist(s): MONTOS

Cover Artist(s): TAURIN CLARKE

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505174

On Sale: 9/16/2025

Upon his return, Oliver Queen is engulfed in a race against time to unravel the sinister origins of a catastrophic environmental disaster before the Fresh Water killer can strike again. While Oliver grapples with memories from his past, his buried secrets come to light. Meanwhile, Detective Benny Benítez finds herself in the killer's sights. Could she be the next victim? As the stakes escalate, Oliver and Benny must join forces, confronting overwhelming dangers to unveil the dark truth lurking beneath the surface. The clock is ticking, and the city's fate hangs in the balance. A new era for the Emerald Archer begins here from the team of Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and Montos (Green Lantern: War Journal) as the sins of Star City's history rise to the surface.

Collecting Green Arrow (2023) #18-24 and a story from Green Arrow (2023) #17.

JSA VOL. 1: INFINITY INC VS. THE JUSTICE SOCIETY

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): DIEGO OLORTEGUI and JOEY VAZQUEZ

Cover Artist(s): DIEGO OLORTEGUI

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505365

On Sale: 9/2/2025

Longtime fan favorites Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Jade, Obsidian, Jesse Quick, Hourman, Ted Grant, and Sandman are all back on the roster—but the team is fractured in more ways than one. Will Golden Age ideals hold true as the JSA races to respond to its latest threat? Or does it need a more hardcore approach to stand a chance against the new Injustice Society of America?

Collects JSA (2025) #1-6 by writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth, Absolute Flash) and artist Diego Olortegui (Jay Garrick: The Flash).

THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER

Writer(s): ALEX SEGURA

Artist(s): CIAN TORMEY

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505426

On Sale: 8/26/2025

In the wake of Absolute Power, the Justice League has created a haven for all heroes—but can they keep it secure? Enter Renee Montoya, reeling from an abrupt end to her time in Gotham City and starting over with a dangerous new case. There's a deadly threat hidden within the Watchtower, and only the Question—along with Batwoman and the rest of a ragtag support team—stands a chance of finding the answers and keeping the body count from climbing even further!

Collects The Question: All Along the Watchtower #1-6.

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

Writer(s): IAN FLYNN

Artist(s): ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover Artist(s): PABLO M. COLLAR

$17.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505686

On Sale: 9/2/2025

The monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them. Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up! Don't miss this unique crossover event!

Collecting DC x Sonic The Hedgehog #1-5.

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: TARGET EXCLUSIVE

Writer(s): IAN FLYNN

Artist(s): ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

$24.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505679

On Sale: 9/2/2025

The monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them. Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up! Don't miss this unique crossover event!

Collecting DC x Sonic The Hedgehog #1-5.

SANDMAN MYSTERY THEATRE COMPENDIUM TWO

Writer(s): MATT WAGNER and STEVEN T. SEAGLE

Artist(s): GUY DAVIS, MATTHEW DOW SMITH, MICHAEL LARK, and more

$59.99 US | 888 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799504894

On Sale: 8/26/25

The remaining issues from the critically acclaimed Vertigo series are finally collected in this softcover compendium. Featuring storylines such as "The Mist," "The Phantom of the Fair," "The Crone," "The Goblin," and more, each issue has been painstakingly restored for fans who have patiently awaited the series conclusion.

This final volume collects Sandman Mystery Theatre #37-70 and stories from Vertigo: Winter's Edge #1-2 and contains a foreword by Patton Oswalt and an afterword by series co-writer Steven T. Seagle.

MILESTONE UNIVERSE: THE SHADOW CABINET

Writer(s): JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE, LAMAR GILES, GEOFFREY THORNE, and more

Artist(s): ATAGUN ILHAN, DARRYL BANKS, DENYS COWAN, and more

$17.99 US | 196 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505372

On Sale: 8/19/2025

In the six months since Brainiac's invasion, the nefarious Dr. Edwin Alva has gone missing, Icon is off-world, and Rocket has stepped up to fill the role of Earth's protector—but it's hard to fight to save the world on your own. That is, until Rocket is approached by the Shadow Cabinet, a mysterious cabal of powered individuals who've been saving the world in secret for decades! When Dr. Alva's estranged half-sister takes over S.Y.S.T.E.M.—the evil organization he left behind—plans are set in motion that spell certain doom for the Milestone universe. Can Rocket con-vince a disillusioned Static to stand beside her in the coming fight for their future? Original Milestone Media contributor Joseph P. Illidge teams up with Green Lantern veteran Darryl Banks and rising star Atagun Ilhan for an unforgettable adventure!

Collects Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #1-4 and Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1

BATMAN '66 COMPENDIUM

Writer(s): JEFF PARKER, MARC ANDREYKO, MICHAEL ALLRED, and more

Artist(s): JONATHAN CASE, TY TEMPLETON, MICHAEL ALLRED, and more

$59.99 US | 1024 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502371

On Sale: 8/26/25

Batman '66, the hit comic book adaptation of the classic TV show (based on the comic charac-ter), gets collected in all its campy, tongue-in-cheek, sound-effects-laden glory in this huge paperback compendium.

This expanded edition includes Batman '66 #1-30; Batman '66: The Lost Episode #1; and a story from Solo #7; plus the crossovers Batman '66 Meets Wonder Woman '77 #1-6 and Batman '66 Meets the Legion of Super-Heroes #1.

BATMAN BY GRANT MORRISON BOOK TWO

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): TONY S. DANIEL, FRANK QUITELY, PHILIP TAN, CAMERON STEWART, and J.G. JONES

$39.99 | 480 Pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502685

On Sale: 9/16/25

Eisner Award-winning writer and comics legend Grant Morrison takes Batman to the edge of madness, the grave, and beyond! Featuring the comics that redefined the character forever, including Batman: R.I.P. and Dick Grayson's taking up the mantle of the Dark Knight with Damian Wayne as his new Robin.

Collects Batman (1940) #676-683 and #700; Batman & Robin (2009) #1-9; and a story from DC Universe #0.

BATMAN YEAR 100 (2025 EDITION)

Writer(s): PAUL POPE

Artist(s): PAUL POPE

$19.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502425

On Sale: 8/5/2025

Visionary writer/artist Paul Pope (Heavy Liquid, 100%) presents a dark, dystopian world devoid of privacy—one filled with government conspiracies, psychic police, holographic caller ID, and absolutely no room for secret identities. A sci-fi future where everything is known by everyone—yet there is one bizarre anomaly…the Batman! A mystery of epic proportions…100 years in the making!

Collects Batman: Year 100 #1-4.

THE SHERIFF OF BABYLON

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): MITCH GERADS

$29.99 US | 304 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505433

On Sale: 8/26/25

This features an introduction by King, an afterword by Gerads, and a gallery of preliminary artwork from Gerads and cover artist John Paul Leon.

Collects The Sheriff of Babylon #1-12.

DC FINEST: BATMAN: RED SKIES

Writer(s): DOUG MOENCH and ROY THOMAS

Artist(s): TOM MANDRAKE, GENE COLAN, PAUL GULACY, and more

$39.99 US | 656 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502739

On Sale: 9/2/25

Dive into one of the most celebrated periods in Batman history from award-winning writer Doug Moench (Moon Knight, Deathlok) in this DC Finest volume collecting stories taking place during the game-changing Crisis on Infinite Earths event. As red skies loom above, Batman and Robin must clear Catwoman from being accused of murder. Plus: Two-Face returns!

Collects Batman (1940) #388-400 and Annual (1986) #10; Detective Comics (1937) #554-567; and Secret Origins (1986) #6.

DC FINEST: HAWKMAN: WINGS ACROSS TIME

Writer(s): GARDNER FOX and BOB HANEY

Artist(s): JOE KUBERT, MURPHY ANDERSON, CARMINE INFANTINO, and more

$39.99 US | 584 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502500

On Sale: 8/19/25

After a decade-long hiatus starting at the end of the 1940s, Hawkman returned as a regular character in comics' Silver Age. Under the guidance of writer Gardner Fox and legendary artists such as Joe Kubert and Murphy Anderson, Hawkman and his partner, Hawkgirl, dished out their own brand of winged justice against menaces such as the Matter Master and the Shadow Thief.

This volume collects the classic Silver Age stories from The Brave and the Bold (1955) #34-36, #42-44, and #51; Hawkman (1964) #1-11; Mystery in Space (1951) #87-90; and The Atom (1962) #7. Previously did not include The Brave and the Bold (1955) #51 and included Hawkman (1964) #12-16.

DC FINEST: HORROR: THE DEVIL'S DOORWAY

Writer(s): GERRY CONWAY, MARV WOLFMAN, LEN WEIN, and more

Artist(s): JERRY GRANDENETTI, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, ALEX TOTH, and more

$39.99 US | 560 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502807

On Sale: 9/9/25

Just in time for Halloween, DC Finest proudly presents the first horror genre anthology collection filled with creepy tales from May 1969 to April 1970. This volume boasts a who's who of writers and artists, including Len Wein, Marv Wolfman, Gerry Conway, Bernie Wrightson, and Alex Toth, to name few, penning stories such as "Diary of a Madman," "The Siren of Satan," and "The Devil's Doorway," and is the perfect entry point for classic DC horror.

Collects House of Secrets (1956) #81-85; House of Mystery (1952) #180-185; The Phantom Stranger (1969) #5; The Witching Hour (1969) #3-7; and The Unexpected (1968) #113-117.

DC FINEST: THE SPECTRE: WRATH OF THE SPECTRE

Writer(s): GARDNER FOX, MICHAEL FLEISCHER, MIKE FRIEDRICH, and more

Artist(s): MURPHY ANDERSON, NEAL ADAMS, JIM APARO, and more

$39.99 US | 648 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502814

On Sale: 8/12/25

When police officer Jim Corrigan was murdered, he was denied entry into the afterlife and given the opportunity to return to Earth with a mission to destroy all evil. As the Spectre, Corrigan had near-omnipotent powers, which he used to mete out justice as a spirit of vengeance!

This volume covers stories published between 1966-1988 in the pages of Showcase #60-61 and #64, The Spectre (1987) #1-10; Adventure Comics (1938) #431-440; Ghosts (1971) #97-99; and The Brave and the Bold (1955) #72, #75, #116, #180, and #199, plus All-Star Squadron (1981) #27-28, which have never been collected in prior Spectre volumes.

HARLEY QUINN: WILD AT HEART: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer(s): AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Artist(s): CHAD HARDIN, JIM LEE, ADAM HUGHES, BRUCE TIMM, and more

$9.99 US | 392 pages | 5.5 x 8.5 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503033

On Sale: 9/16/2025

When Gotham's favorite antihero inherits a building off of the famous boardwalk, she feels right at home in the (literal) freak show. Unfortunately, the legion of bounty hunters after the price on her head seems to know it too. Who else but Harley Quinn could handle all that Brooklyn's criminal underbelly has to offer—Russian spies, senior citizens, and rival roller derby teams included—and still have time for a double chili dog or six? Harley Quinn: Wild at Heart features writers Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, artists Chad Hardin and John Timms, and an all-star team of comics' biggest talents—including Bruce Timm, Jim Lee, Adam Hughes, Darwyn Cooke, and many more!

Collects Harley Quinn (2014) #0-13.

WONDER WOMAN: BLOOD AND GUTS: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer(s): BRIAN AZZARELLO

Artist(s): CLIFF CHIANG and TONY AKINS

$9.99 US | 280 pages | 5.5 x 8.5 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502494

On Sale: 8/19/2025

When Wonder Woman is willing to take a stand against Hera, queen of the gods, she makes herself an enemy. But Hera isn't the one Wonder Woman should be worried about…Hera's daughter, Eris, has a secret that will shatter Wonder Woman's life. Plus, Hades and Poseidon need to settle who will be king of the gods, and Wonder Woman can't let their turf war decimate the realm of man! And what true story of the gods is complete without a little trip to hell? Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts, by stellar comics talents Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets) and Cliff Chiang (Catwoman: Lonely City), tells a tale of gods walking among us and the one woman who would dare to try and protect humanity from the wrath of such strange and powerful forces. But is she one of us—or one of them?

Collects Wonder Woman (2011) #1-12.



BATMAN: ARKHAM ASYLUM: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): DAVE McKEAN

$9.99 US | 248 pages | 5.5 x 8.5 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506997

On Sale: 9/2/2025

In this legendary, fully painted graphic novel, the deranged occupants of Gotham's Arkham Asylum have taken over on April Fools' Day and demanded Batman in exchange for their prisoners. The Dark Knight descends into the heart of madness and is forced to live and endure the personal hells of The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Two-Face, and many more of his sworn enemies in order to save the innocents and retake the asylum.

Scripted by comics powerhouse Grant Morrison (All-Star Superman) and stunningly illustrated by Dave McKean (Swamp Thing, Hellblazer), this dark and cerebral tale remains as captivating as ever.

Collects Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth OGN along with sketches, pinups, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!