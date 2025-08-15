Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: deadpool, K.O.

DC Comics Full November 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman/Deadpool

DC Comics Full November 2025 Solicits - More Than Just Batman/Deadpool

Article Summary Discover DC's full November 2025 comic book solicits, featuring major events and exclusive new series reveals

Batman/Deadpool, Knightfight, new Black Label series, and major crossovers headline the month’s standout issues

Get first details on hardcovers, omnibuses, trade paperbacks, Elseworlds tales, and Black Label graphic novels

Explore single issues, facsimiles, and limited editions, with spotlights on Batman, Superman, Justice League, and more

DC Comics' November 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped… images are still uploading, will be updated when they do, but here are the full solicits with Batman/Deadpool, K.O, the history of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy and much more besides… keep pressing that update button..

DC / MARVEL: BATMAN / DEADPOOL #1

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON, SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, TOM TAYLOR, MARIKO TAMAKI, and G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist(s): DAN MORA, HAYDEN SHERMAN, BRUNO REDONDO, AMANDA CONNER, and DENYS COWAN

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN MORA, LEE BERMEJO, MARK BROOKS, JIM CHEUNG, AMANDA CONNER, NICK DRAGOTTA, JENNY FRISON, ANDY KUBERT, JAE LEE, JIM LEE, ALEXANDER LOZANO, SEAN MURPHY, FRANK QUITELY, BRUNO REDONDO, HAYDEN SHERMAN, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, RYAN SOOK, and SOZOMAIKA

Blank sketch variant cover

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Variant $8.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn!

HARLEY AND IVY: LIFE AND CRIMES #1

Writer(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Artist(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Cover Artist(s): ERICA HENDERSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARK BROOKS, NATHAN SZERDY, AND LEIRIX

Foil variant cover by MARK BROOKS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 11/5/25

Because you demanded it—a new series entirely about Harley and Ivy's relationship! Witness the entire story of the DCU's number-one criminal couple from the very start! Eisner Award-winning artist and writer Erica Henderson weaves the canonical story of how Ivy and Harley went from enemies to friends to lovers! See their first kiss, their first embrace, their first fight, the first time Harley went to the bathroom with the door open in front of Ivy (that one is a joke, jeez), etc.! You're gonna love the way this book makes you look—we guarantee it!

DC'S I SAW MA HUNKEL KISSING SANTA CLAUS #1

Writer(s): ASHLEY ALLEN, NATHAN CAYANAN, STEVE ORLANDO, JADZIA AXELROD, DAVE BAKER, MARLY HALPERN-GLASER, SEBASTIAN BADER, and ASH PADILLA

Artist(s): BRUNO ABDIAS, MICHAEL SHELFER, RILEY ROSSMO, HANNAH TEMPLER, NICOLE GOUX, and ANTHONY MARQUES

Cover Artist(s): CHRISSIE ZULLO

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

Ah, the holidays. A time for joy and togetherness, presents and carols…and emotions, drama, and chaos galore. Join our merry gang of heroes and villains as they navigate the highs and lows of holiday romance. Supergirl kicks off her winter vacation with a blind date! Galaxy tries (and fails) to clear her superhero-ing schedule to spend Hanukkah with her sweetheart! And so much more! Warm up your winter with this collection of heartwarming and heart-racing tales coming to shelves this holiday season!

BATMAN / STATIC: BEYOND #1

Writer(s): EVAN NARCISSE

Artist(s): NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Cover Artist(s): NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by DENYS COWAN

Foil variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

In the not-so-distant future, young hero Terry McGinnis patrols the streets of Neo-Gotham as Batman Beyond, while Virgil Hawkins, a.k.a. Static, forges a new technological revolution in Dakota City with the introduction of the Q-Wave Energy Grid. Together alongside the Justice League Beyond, the heroes prepare for the Earth's induction into the interplanetary alliance known as the Cooperative. Everything seems to be going smoothly…until a new villain arrives on the scene and puts everything at risk. At the center of all the mayhem is the unlikely duo of Static and Batman Beyond, as they must work together to save the world before it's too late!

BATMAN / GREEN ARROW / THE QUESTION: ARCADIA #1

Writer(s): GABRIEL HARDMAN

Artist(s): GABRIEL HARDMAN

Cover Artist(s): GABRIEL HARDMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KEVIN NOWLAN and DENYS COWAN & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Foil variant by DENYS COWAN & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $7.99 US (foil) | (All covers are card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

From the decaying husk of Hub City, Vic Sage, the Question goes deep undercover on the trail of a human-trafficking operation in the frozen Arctic. Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, pushed out of his own company's C-suite, must get his crumbling life back together…but what is Queen Industries' involvement with a mysterious project dubbed Arcadia? Spurred on by the Question, Green Arrow joins the hunt for answers…but one obstacle stands in the way of their investigation: the Batman. Writer/artist Gabriel Hardman comes to DC Black Label with a hardboiled modern twist on the DC social thrillers of the 1980s, updating this opinionated trio of lone-wolf vigilantes for the era of open class warfare and ecological collapse!

DC K.O. #2

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Cover Artist(s): JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE DEL MUNDO, TYLER KIRKHAM and SIMONE BIANCHI

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

Darkseid variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

Bracket variant cover by DAN MORA

Foil variant cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

Face-Off variant cover by BEN OLIVER

AEW Cameo variant cover by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want…

DC K.O. KNIGHTFIGHT #1

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JONBOY MEYERS, KAARE ANDREWS, and FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips—one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries!

SUPERMAN #32

Writer(s): JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID AJA, SEBA FIUMARA, KYUYONG EOM, and NOOBOVICH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

Lex Luthor is back! But how did he get into the deadly tournament? Can Superman and Lex work together to learn about the Heart of Apokolips and how to stop it? And who protects Metropolis as it transforms into a raging firepit?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #13

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARCOS MARTÍN, LENIL FRANCIS YU, JEFF SPOKES, and SALVADOR LARROCA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

The Earth opens up to swallow the JLU! Parademons swarm the Watchtower! The Time Trapper lies near-dead at Metamorpho's feet?! Any one of these things is catastrophic, but all three simultaneously? Can Armageddon be far behind?

THE FLASH #27

Writer(s): MARK WAID and CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Artist(s): VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BEN HARVEY and STEVE SKROCE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

After Impulse's shocking decision, the Flash races through the time stream before Impulse's irrational actions can potentially doom the DC Universe. But someone is just a step behind the speedsters, while the Flash and Impulse run right into a shocking reunion!

TITANS #29

Writer(s): JOHN LAYMAN

Artist(s): PETE WOODS

Cover Artist(s): PETE WOODS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRAD WALKER and GUILLEM MARCH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

The Towers have lifted, and Earth's evacuation is complete! As the Titans take to the stars to save humanity from the oncoming apocalypse, trouble can't help but follow them! Our heroes are scattered across the galaxy— and across dimensions—each discovering that new worlds mean new dangers, something Starfire knows all too well as she ends up cornered by an Apokoliptian blockade!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVE JOHNSON and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by CLAY MANN and SETH MANN

1:50 variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #13

Writer(s): JASON AARON

Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover Artist(s): RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BENGAL, MIKEL JANÍN, and DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

The Battle of Kansas has begun as the tanks of Lazarus Corp come rolling down the streets of Smallville. Haunted and weakened from the horrors he suffered at the hands of Brainiac and Ra's al Ghul, Superman wages a last desperate fight for everything and everyone he has come to hold dear!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #14

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): MATÍAS BERGARA

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, TERRY DODSON, and DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

To save the world from an all-new supernatural threat that Diana is uniquely unqualified to solve, she will have to reach back to the oldest and deepest of gods for their assistance. But they may not agree with her position. In the midst of this struggle, a new player makes their presence known, but are they friend or foe? Concluding a two-part guest arc from visionary artist Matías Bergara!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #9

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): NICK ROBLES

Cover Artist(s): NICK ROBLES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JOHN GIANG, JORGE MOLINA, and HAINING

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

Absolute Flash raids Fort Fox as he tries to get to the bottom of the secrets within!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #8

Writer(s): AL EWING

Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover Artist(s): JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KEN LASHLEY, MIRKA ANDOLFO, and DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

Who is Jo Mullein? The wielder of the green power reveals her deepest secrets…as her ex-wife decides whether to help her or turn her in.

BATMAN #3

Writer(s): MATT FRACTION

Artist(s): JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Cover Artist(s): JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JIM LEE, JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO, and JOE QUESADA

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Bat-gadget variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 11/5/25

Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jiménez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues!

NIGHTWING #132

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): DEXTER SOY

Cover Artist(s): DEXTER SOY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, PAOLO PANTALENA, and ELIZABETH TORQUE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

Nightwing takes a page from Batman's playbook and storms Spheric Solutions, ready to end his conflict with Olivia Pearce once and for all. Unbeknownst to Nightwing, she's been planning for his arrival, and the battle quickly turns explosive, public, and personal. Can Blüdhaven's hero survive when his own city turns against him?

BATGIRL #13

Writer(s): TATE BROMBAL

Artist(s): TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover Artist(s): REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

After a long, snowy trek through the Himalayas, Batgirl and her crew arrive at a hidden refuge deep within the mountains. But there's no time to let their guard down as the Unburied threat returns seeking blood, and Nyssa al Ghul attempts to get Batgirl to join her cause against them. Dark secrets threaten to pull Batgirl into a war she never wanted and force her to confront ghosts from her past and present. Has Nyssa truly turned over a new leaf? And will Cass align herself with old enemies to exact justice against the Unburied for the murder of Lady Shiva?

RED HOOD #3

Writer(s): GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN

Artist(s): JEFF SPOKES

Cover Artist(s): TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DOUG MAHNKE, JAE LEE, and TULA LOTAY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

It's time for some rest and interrogation. What better place to do it than a quiet little cabin in the woods where no one can hear you scream? Unfortunately for Red Hood, he's not going to like what he finds. No matter how much digging Jason and Helena do, the Tower's trail twists more and more. Soon their whole world is going to turn upside down. Plus, a new metahuman enemy enters the fray—and they've got their sights set on our two vigilante outlaws.

CATWOMAN #81

Writer(s): TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Artist(s): DANILO BEYRUTH and PATRICIO DELPECHE

Cover Artist(s): SEBA FIUMARA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, DERRICK CHEW, and ROBIN HIGGINBOTTOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

Maria Kyle's death had unforeseen consequences that reach all the way into Selina Kyle's present. Speaking of which, things are getting pretty hot in Venice, but Catwoman's eyes are set on Carmine Falcone's prize—and she won't be leaving the party without it! Even if she needs to kill him to get her way…

BIRDS OF PREY #27

Writer(s): KELLY THOMPSON

Artist(s): SAMI BASRI

Cover Artist(s): ANNIE WU

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CHRISTIAN WARD, SERG ACUÑA, and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

The Shadow Army's plan to turn virtual violence into real-world bloodshed is closer to coming true than anyone realizes. And the line between game and reality shatters as the Birds enter the Unreality. Armed with the ultimate disguises and with the wildly unpredictable Inque now on their side, can the Birds of Prey stop the ultimate game over before it's too late?

POISON IVY #38

Writer(s): G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist(s): MARCIO TAKARA

Cover Artist(s): JESSICA FONG

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM, NOOBOVICH, and ZEEN CHIN

Foil Variant by KYUYONG EOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

Ivy's had enough of Janet's lies. She's dragging the mewling, near-dead Janet-from-HR into the woods and giving her what she deserves once and for all. If there's anything left for either of them to say to each other…now would be the time.

HARLEY QUINN #56

Writer(s): ELLIOTT KALAN

Artist(s): CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover Artist(s): YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, RAHZZAH, and JESSICA LUNA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

Don't shoot me, bro! Seriously, if someone tranqs, tases, or shoots me one more time, I'm quitting this whole "main character" in her own comic book series thing! My mandatory road trip with the Gunbuddies comes to an end in a jungle where we're hunted for sport by a rich jerkwad! Plus, the return of one of my greatest enemies and the birth of an unexpected ally!

BATMAN AND ROBIN #27

Writer(s): PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist(s): FICO OSSIO

Cover Artist(s): TONY S. DANIEL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, DERRICK CHEW, and ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

As Batman's newest enemy continues to cut a bloody path through Gotham's underground, the Dynamic Duo works to uncover his motives. What is his connection to some of the city's fiercest villains? What brought him back to hunt them down? And who will be caught in the crossfire? Find out here!

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #12

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

Batman: Dark Patterns reaches its fiery conclusion! Can the Dark Knight Detective quell the hungry flames threatening to erase Gotham before the city is no more, or will the Child of Fire's inferno devour it all?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1103

Writer(s): TOM TAYLOR

Artist(s): MIKEL JANÍN

Cover Artist(s): MIKEL JANÍN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GREG SMALLWOOD, LEE GARBETT, and STEPHANIE HANS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

Gotham's newest villain, the Lion, has lain in wait, much like his namesake, choosing now to strike the Dark Knight. Meanwhile, the infection coursing through Batman's veins continues to work its way into his central nervous system, leaving him vulnerable on two fronts. Poisoned and alone, Batman has run out of places to look for help…but maybe all he needed to do was look up. "The Courage That Kills" continues in this can't-miss issue guest-starring Superman!

ACTION COMICS #1092

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): CIAN TORMEY

Cover Artist(s): RYAN SOOK

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JOE QUINONES, COLLEEN DORAN, and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

For the first time since his unexpected debut, Clark returns to the City of Tomorrow obsessed with the future and his place in it—particularly since Captain Comet has deliberately set a mighty obstacle in front of him that he and his family have no idea how to overcome! He needs to earn the trust of the people of Metropolis—and fast!

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #45

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by DANI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

Lex Luthor and The Joker have joined forces once again, but this uneasy alliance hinges on a crucial outcome: the final defeat of both Batman and Superman. Why else would the most brilliant criminal mind of our time and the Clown Prince of Crime team up? Well, the answer will surprise you…and them! Betrayal abounds, terror intensifies, and a major surprise is in store for the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel in part one of "The Merger."

WONDER WOMAN #27

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover Artist(s): DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, HOMARE, and CARY NORD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

After the shocking events of last issue, Wonder Woman leads the cats into war against the horror that is Mouse Man's army. But will the unsanctioned rebellion cost Diana her soul and her daughter's life?

TRINITY: DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #6

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): BELÉN ORTEGA

Cover Artist(s): BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO, BRUNO REDONDO, and HAINING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

The final corgi has been located, and Trinity follows it to the events right before Steve Trevor's death! As the Sovereign looms, Trinity races to set the timeline right and spend precious moments with her father. Could their time together in the past hold the key to bringing Steve back? Don't miss the young hero's greatest challenge as we conclude this thrilling tale!

SUPERGIRL #7

Writer(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover Artist(s): SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA, AMY REEDER, and MIKE CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

It's Thanksgiving in Midvale, and Kara is fretting over her first holiday home in a while. With plenty to be thankful for, Supergirl has nothing to worry about, right? Wrong! In an attempt to patch things up with her father, Lena has invited Lex Luthor and his girlfriend, Mercy, home for the holidays. What machinations could Lexcorp have for the sleepy little town? Find out as heroes and villains sit down to break bread and perhaps bones.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #7

Writer(s): DAN SLOTT

Artist(s): LUCAS MEYER

Cover Artist(s): RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, DANIEL SAMPERE, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, and NIMIT MALAVIA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

There's a monster in the fields of Kansas…and only Jon Kent can help save the farm! With Smallville under siege from the supernatural, the new Steelworks facility constructed in Superman's hometown may be the solution…or is it the cause? Join Steel, Lana Lang, Ma, Pa, and good ol' Pete Ross as our heroes work to save the heartland from horror!

THE NEW GODS #12

Writer(s): RAM V.

Artist(s): EVAN CAGLE

Cover Artist(s): NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and KARL KERSCHL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

It began with a prophecy. From the moment those enigmatic words were delivered from the Source, shock waves rocked the very foundation of the DCU. History was written, worlds were conquered, and a new light was shone upon the Earth. Now, in the breathtaking, reality-bending finale of Ram V and Evan Cagle's cosmic epic, the prophecy will be fulfilled…or will it?

AQUAMAN #11

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist(s): JOHN TIMMS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JONBOY MEYERS, EDWIN GALMON, and OZGUR YILDIRIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

Mera and the mystery of Atlantis unravels, even as Andy moves towards her ultimate goal and Arthur contends with the power of the Blue! But is this power too much for even a KING to contend with? An oceanic onslaught unloads on the king of the seven seas, and a the connection between the DARK TIDE and DARKSEID is at last revealed!

JUSTICE LEAGUE RED #4

Writer(s): SALADIN AHMED

Artist(s): CLAYTON HENRY

Cover Artist(s): CLAYTON HENRY

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/19/25

The confrontation with Red Tornado can wait no longer: Cyborg, Power Girl, Green Lantern Simon Baz, and Red Canary have taken part in one too many missions where they didn't have all the facts. But Reddy's wound up too: his sacrifices have paid off, and he knows the variable that needs to be eliminated to save Earth from being remade in the image of Apokolips. But there isn't enough computing power in the galaxy to predict what will happen when JLR goes after Black Adam!

CHEETAH AND CHESHIRE ROB THE JUSTICE LEAGUE #4

Writer(s): GREG RUCKA

Artist(s): NICOLA SCOTT

Cover Artist(s): NICOLA SCOTT

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL and MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

Cheshire and Cheetah have a secret plan to rob the Justice League and—Oh rats! We almost gave it away!

GREEN LANTERN #29

Writer(s): JEREMY ADAMS

Artist(s): CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover Artist(s): EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON, and VASCO GEORGIEV

1:25 variant cover by ROD REIS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

Hal Jordan is off to Star City to check on his good friend Oliver Queen when things go sideways and the boys find themselves with a bit of a problem that can only lead to some serious hard travellin' solutions!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #10

Writer(s): MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist(s): FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover Artist(s): FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

Map of Oa variant by TOM DERENICK

1:25 variant cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

In the aftermath of the Starbreaker Supremacy, Oa shines brighter than ever as home to the entire emotional spectrum! But the shared planet—a patchwork of Lantern territories—is rife with conflict as everyone adjusts to the new status quo. The newest Lanterns—including Keli, Vexar'u, Aya, and Narf—go through Kilowog's Corps Academy, while veteran teams search for the escaped sciencell prisoners. Expect the shocking return of a few legendary faces…

JSA #13

Writer(s): JEFF LEMIRE

Artist(s): GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist(s): DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

The first days of the JSA are explored as we see the formation of the world's first super-team! JSA Year One starts here!

GREEN ARROW #30

Writer(s): CHRIS CONDON

Artist(s): MONTOS

Cover Artist(s): TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by TYLER BOSS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/27/25

It's all come down to this! Green Arrow faces off against the Crimson Archer in a high-stakes rooftop duel for the soul of Star City!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #3

Writer(s): PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist(s): SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover Artist(s): SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RICCARDO FEDERICI and BJÖRN BARENDS

1:25 variant cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/5/25

Brainiac returns in a terrifying new form! When Superman's oldest foe discovers the hero's return, Brainiac sends his post-human army, the Summer Men, to lay siege to the ancient Fortress of Solitude! When Ronan Kent learns of Brainiac's role in the subjugation of Earth, can he realize his potential and become the Superman of the future, or will the two Supermen die together? The search for the scattered House of El begins here!

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2 #5

Writer(s): BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Artist(s): CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover Artist(s): CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CARLO PAGULAYAN, ALAN QUAH, and LUCAS MEYER

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

King Ghidorah and Rodan join the fight as Godzilla settles an old score with Superman. Foes must unite if the Titan threat is to be overcome. As the battle rages on, Lee Shaw nears the completion of his plans to create his own Titan army.

GOTHAM ACADEMY: FIRST YEAR #2

Writer(s): BRENDEN FLETCHER, KARL KERSCHL, and BECKY CLOONAN

Artist(s): MARCO FERRARI

Cover Artist(s): KARL KERSCHL

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by HAINING

$4.99 US | 40 pages

On Sale: 11/5/25

Life at school is both terrible (pissing off the football team is never a good idea) and wonderful (almost kissing a cute boy is almost perfect), but Olive Silverlock will never be truly happy until she knows her mom is safe. Visiting her in Arkham is supposed to be reassuring! But when Olive meets the man behind the Scarecrow's mask, will her serenity be torn away, too?

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #5

Writer(s): ANDY DIGGLE

Artist(s): LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Cover Artist(s): LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by ASHLEY WOOD and FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

It's a race against time as the League for Justice unravels Zod's sinister world-ending plans! But as the death of all of humanity approaches, our heroes will need more help…will the warrior women of the lost Amazon civilization aid them in their time of need? Or is all hope lost?

IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN #4

Writer(s): KYLE HIGGINS and MAT GROOM

Artist(s): ERICA D'URSO and DAN MORA

Cover Artist(s): DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAN MORA and KERON GRANT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 11/26/25

The Immortal Legend Batman knows how to stop a Shadow attack, but what is he to do when the very soil beneath his feet poses a threat? Deep within the jungle of a seemingly uninhabited planet lies a poisonous threat ready to take down the Immortal Legend Batman!

JOKER / HARLEY: MALICIOUS INTENT #2

Writer(s): KAMI GARCIA

Artist(s): MICO SUAYAN and JASON BADOWER

Cover Artist(s): MARTIN SIMMONDS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TK and TK

1:25 variant cover by TK

$6.99 US | 44 pages | 2 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2 x 10 7/8

On Sale: 11/12/25

Harley Quinn has returned to Gotham to hunt a serial killer, but without the support of Lt. Jim Gordon, she is forced to work in the shadows. Is The Joker committing these murders himself or pulling the strings from Arkham and causing terror by proxy? Harley's not the only woman trying to figure it out…but is she willing to ally with a rock star and a cat burglar to get justice?

SUPERMAN: THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM #4

Writer(s): W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Artist(s): MARTÍN MORAZZO

Cover Artist(s): MARTÍN MORAZZO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and MIKE CHOI

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (all covers are card stock)

On Sale: 11/12/25

Superman finds himself somewhere over the rainbow in this landmark issue—featuring the debut of a brand-new, canon-changing, sure-to-be-essential-for-all-time character! (At the very least, he's awfully cute!) What never happened to the Man of Tomorrow? The answer awaits in a form-bending, head-spinning, myxed-up melee of mites, men, and multicolored meteoroids. It's a major milestone for our magnificent medium—with two added dimensions for extra support!

THE BAT-MAN: SECOND KNIGHT #2

Writer(s): DAN JURGENS

Artist(s): MIKE PERKINS

Cover Artist(s): MIKE PERKINS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARC ASPINALL and NIMIT MALAVIA

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2 x 10 7/8

On Sale: 11/19/25

(all covers are card stock) The Scarecrow emerges in Gotham City, and fear consumes the streets! And now that he has the murderous Hangman to do his bidding, the stage is set for Scarecrow's next grand act. With terror and psychosis at a fever pitch across Gotham, the Bat-Man struggles to tame the city without destroying his personal life as Bruce Wayne…leading him to make a fateful decision about his relationship with Julie Madison…

C.O.R.T.: CHILDREN OF THE ROUND TABLE #3

Writer(s): TOM TAYLOR

Artist(s): DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover Artist(s): DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by BENGAL

On Sale: 11/12/25

$3.99 US | 3 of 6 | 32 pages Just because a sword is telling you not to surrender to hostile forces doesn't mean it knows what it's talking about. The Children of the Round Table are in trouble. They've snuck out of their homes, which isn't great. But they also find themselves surrounded by enemies and hopelessly outnumbered. These friends are destined to be heroes, but is destiny about to be cut short?

MAD MAGAZINE #47

Writer(s): THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Artist(s): AN IDIOT WHO DROPPED OUT OF ART SCHOOL

$5.99 US | 56 pages

On Sale: 12/10/25

America's longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture! The first issue of 2026 features new MAD favorites like "Spy vs. Spy," "MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson, and more new MAD content than ever. Plus, a whole slew of vintage MAD movie and TV parodies, and other classic crap from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD #47 will surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in the jugular vein.

TEEN TITANS GO! #9

Writer(s): SHOLLY FISCH

Artist(s): ERICH OWEN

Cover Artist(s): ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 11/5/25

The Titans love Jump City and Jump City loves the Titans (except for all the destruction and the antics, and did we mention the constant destruction?). So when Robin calls for a strike, he's sure the city will miss their favorite superheroes. Or will they? Maybe if the Teen Titans turn to evil they'll get noticed?

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #21 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): GARDNER FOX

Artist(s): MIKE SEKOWSKY

Cover Artist(s): MIKE SEKOWSKY

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by MIKE SEKOWSKY ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

On Sale: 11/12/25

"Crisis on Earth-One!" Witness history in the making as the Justice League of America teams up with the legendary Justice Society of America for the very first time! The two titanic teams will need all the muscle they can muster to take down the combined criminal cohorts of two Earths—the Crime Champions!

BATMAN #47 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer(s): BILL FINGER, TED ROSEN, and HENRY BOLTINOFF

Artist(s): BOB KANE, RAYMOND PERRY, and HENRY BOLTINOFF

Cover Artist(s): BOB KANE

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by BOB KANE ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($5.99)

$4.99 US | 52 pages

On Sale: 11/19/25

The Caped Crusader takes on a crooked prison warden, matches wits once more with the villainous Catwoman, and at long last learns the name of his parents' killer! What will happen when Bruce Wayne finally stands face-to-face with Joe Chill? Be there as Batman closes the book on his most personal case ever!

SUPERGIRL'S ZOO-PER HEROES: KRYPTO'S BIG BREAK

Writer(s): ROB JUSTUS

Artist(s): ROB JUSTUS

Cover Artist(s): ROB JUSTUS

$12.99 US | 72 pages | 6 x 8 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506010

On Sale: 2/3/26

Krypto the super-dog is known for getting into all sorts of trouble. But while waiting for Supergirl to finish some important business at the Watchtower, he accidentally sends the Justice League's superhero costumes hurtling through space! He just couldn't avoid the allure of some super-sweaty supersocks, could he? Down on Earth, a group of unsuspecting zoo animals are about to get hold of the Justice League's costumes and, thanks to some cosmic rays, their superpowers too! Now Supergirl and Krypto must wrangle the Justice League's laundry from the Zoo-per Heroes. Can they beat the fastest sloth on earth, a wonder seal, the bat rhino, and a super-lion while keeping Krypto from getting caught by an ambitious zookeeper? Find out in this hilarious new graphic novel from Rob Justus, creator of Death & Sparkles and Superman's Good Guy Gang, that's sure to surprise and delight readers who love animals of all shapes, sizes, and super-abilities!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN VOL. 2: ABOMINATION

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA, MARCOS MARTÍN, and CLAY MANN

Cover Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

$29.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502548

On Sale: 2/3/26

As Bruce Wayne investigates the mysterious black site known as Ark M, he reluctantly draws his friends into Batman's dangerous work—and comes face-to-face with powerful new enemies. What is happening at this dark facility? What is Alfred's history with Bane, the villain who has arrived in Gotham City to protect Ark M's secrets? And what does it all have to do with the mysterious Joker?

Collects Absolute Batman #7-14.

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE

Writer(s): MARK WAID

Artist(s): TODD NAUCK, JERRY ORDWAY, BRAD WALKER, MICHAEL ALLRED, DAN JURGENS, DOUG MAHNKE, TONY S. DANIEL, and HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist(s): CHRIS SAMNEE

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505402

On Sale: 1/13/26

Writer Mark Waid (Justice League Unlimited, Kingdom Come) and some of DC's greatest artists—Todd Nauck, Jerry Ordway, Brad Walker, Michael Allred, Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund, Doug Mahnke, Tony S. Daniel, and Hayden Sherman—tell the spellbinding story of the DCU from its very beginning all the way to its end! Through the narration of Barry Allen, experience the Golden Age of heroes and the rise of the Justice Society; witness the debuts of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman as today's DCU takes shape; and discover how an array of crises reshapes reality itself as DC's heroes protect the past, present, and far-flung future!

Reprinting the complete four-issue miniseries, along with timelines, variant covers, and more, New History of the DC Universe is a must-read!

POISON IVY VOL. 6: A DEATH IN MARSHVIEW

Writer(s): G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist(s): MARCIO TAKARA and BRIAN LEVEL

Cover Artist(s): JESSICA FONG

$29.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502555

On Sale: 1/13/26

Ivy is in the crosshairs of tragedy and violence at a pivotal moment. Will she be able to blossom under the pressure, or will her life hit an all-time low? G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara continue their fan-favorite epic run in a brand-new volume! Poison Ivy's life's work, Marshview, is under threat from every direction—a horrible entity from the town's past, the GCPD, an unexpected traitor, Ivy's old enemy the Gardener, the Order of the Green Knight…and Batman! Nobody is leaving until they get a piece (or more) of Ivy! DC's verdant villain must confront both the past and present in hopes of securing her own future. The stakes are higher than ever, and Ivy must protect what she holds dear. But will this ultimately be enough to safeguard the sanctuary she's tirelessly cultivated? And what sacrifices will she have to make along the way?

Collects Poison Ivy #31-37.

NIGHTWING VOL. 2: DEATH TRAPS

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): DEXTER SOY and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Cover Artist(s): DEXTER SOY

$29.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502548

On Sale: 1/20/26

The critically acclaimed run continues, pushing Dick Grayson to his limits as he faces the ever-present dangers lurking in the shadows of Blüdhaven! Following the explosive events of On with the Show, Blüdhaven remains a city on the edge, where crime never sleeps and trust is a luxury few can afford. As tensions rise between Nightwing and Commissioner Maggie Sawyer, a shocking murder investigation forces them both to question everything they thought they knew. Acclaimed writer Dan Watters (Lucifer, Arkham City: The Order of the World) continues his gripping take on the beloved hero, with stunning artwork by Dexter Soy (Batman and the Outsiders, Captain Marvel) and Francesco Francavilla (The Joker, Afterlife with Archie) that brings Blüdhaven's dark underbelly to life.

Collects Nightwing (2016) #125-129 and Nightwing 2025 Annual #1.

DC POWER: RISE OF THE POWER COMPANY

Writer(s): BRYAN EDWARD HILL and more

Artist(s): KHARY RANDOLPH, ALITHA MARTINEZ, and more

Cover Artist(s): KHARY RANDOLPH

$19.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505594

On Sale: 1/27/26

Witness the debut of a new team for a new era as the Power Company is reinvented, with Black Lightning leading the charge to inspire hope for a new generation! After years on the sidelines, super-powered lawyer Josiah Power is back in action as he sets out to revive the Power Company, a superhero team to fight back against the rise of anti-metahuman sentiment following the events of Absolute Power. His first recruit? Jefferson Pierce, a.k.a. Black Lightning! Setting up shop in Atlanta, Georgia, the Power Company recruits Batman Jace Fox, the Signal, and Vixen for its inaugural mission to take down a serial killer on the hunt for metahumans.

This collection, containing DC Power: Rise of the Power Company #1; The Power Company: Recharged #1; and The Power Company: Josiah Power #1; is a must-have for readers wanting to get in at the ground floor for DC's latest super-team!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT

Writer(s): SEAN MURPHY

Artist(s): SEAN MURPHY

Cover Artist(s): SEAN MURPHY

$100.00 US | 456 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507987

On Sale: 5/5/26

Writer/artist Sean Murphy's thrilling contribution to the Batman mythos introduces a Jack Napier who has been cured of his villainous Joker persona. After Jack reconciles with Harley Quinn, he attempts to further atone for his past sins by running for Gotham's city council so that he can bring about reforms that will end corruption and make everyone accountable to the law…including Batman! But while Jack may be cured, he isn't above using The Joker's cunning tactics to discredit Batman and turn public opinion against him. And when Jack's spurned former protégé decides that Gotham always needs a Joker, Jack and Batman must do the unthinkable and team up to save the city they cherish.

This Absolute Edition presents Batman: White Knight #1-8 in oversize format, featuring a brand-new cover, a new introduction, development sketches, and more. Also included is a second volume showcasing the entire story in black and white, highlighting Murphy's dynamic art style.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN & ROBIN BY GRANT MORRISON

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): FRANK QUITELY, PHILIP TAN, FRAZER IRVING, CHRIS SPROUSE, CAMERON STEWART, and DAVID FINCH

Cover Artist(s): FRANK QUITELY

$125.00 | 712 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508472

On Sale: 6/2/26

From Grant Morrison's legendary Batman saga comes his renowned run on the dynamic duo. In the wake of Batman's "death," Dick Grayson must take on the mantle of Batman and tutelage the unpredictable Damian Wayne as the new Robin. As Gotham adjusts to its new dynamic duo, Bruce battles through time—from caveman to pirate to gunslinger—racing back to the present. Past and future collide in this mind-bending epic of legacy, identity, and destiny.

Collects in reading order Batman & Robin (2009) #1-16, Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne #1-6, and Batman: The Return #1.

BATMAN & SUPERMAN IN WORLD'S FINEST: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): JERRY COLEMAN, BILL FINGER, EDMOND HAMILTON, and more

Artist(s): CURT SWAN, DICK SPRANG, JIM MOONEY, and more

Cover Artist(s): NICK DERINGTON

$75.00 US | 688 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506621

On Sale: 1/6/26

Negative Superman, Clayface Superman, Mirror Batman, and Batman, son of Krypton—these were just a few of the madcap characters introduced in the pages of World's Finest Comics from 1961 to 1966. In addition to a host of woolly space creatures and supernatural beasts, Superman and Batman also tangled with old foes such as Bizarro, Brainiac, and Bat-Mite. The Joker and Lex Luthor even got together to form a corporation of evil. Truly, there was never a dull moment for the world's most popular superheroes of the Silver Age!

Batman & Superman in World's Finest: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (2026 Edition) collects World's Finest Comics (1941) #117-158 and features contributions from Curt Swan, Dick Sprang, Bill Finger, and Edmond Hamilton. The collection also includes a foreword from author Andrew Farago (The Art of Harley Quinn, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Ultimate Visual History).

BATMAN ADVENTURES: MAD LOVE DELUXE EDITION (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): PAUL DINI

Artist(s): BRUCE TIMM

Cover Artist(s): BRUCE TIMM

$29.99 US | 144 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506607

On Sale: 1/27/26

Written and drawn by the masterminds behind the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, this story reveals the origins of Harley Quinn as she proves her love to The Joker by trying to eliminate the Dark Knight on her own!

Batman Adventures: Mad Love Deluxe Edition (2026 Edition) also features a behind-the-scenes look at the layouts and color guides by Timm as well as an introduction by Dini.

GREEN LANTERN BY ROBERT VENDITTI OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer(s): ROBERT VENDITTI

Artist(s): BILLY TAN, PASCAL ALIXE, GERALDO BORGES, and more

Cover Artist(s): BILLY TAN

$100.00 US | 984 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505396

On Sale: 1/13/26

Highfather of the New Gods has become convinced that the Life Equation can be accessed by combining the colors of the emotional spectrum through the rings of the universe's Lantern Corps. Believing the ring bearers are too unevolved to wield power that they do not fully understand, Highfather declares war on all who wield a power ring! But what happens when the Green Lantern Corps goes missing, and Hal is the universe's lone renegade Green Lantern with one of the most powerful weapons in the universe?

Green Lantern by Robert Venditti Omnibus Vol. 2 collects Green Lantern (2011) #35-52 and Annual (2015) #3-4; Green Lantern: Futures End #1; Green Lantern / New Gods: Godhead #1; Green Lantern Corps (2011) #35-40; Green Lantern Corps: Futures End #1; Green Lantern: New Guardians #35-37; Red Lanterns #35-37; and Sinestro #6-8.

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: THE NAIL: THE COMPLETE DELUXE EDITION (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): ALAN DAVIS

Artist(s): ALAN DAVIS and MARK FARMER

Cover Artist(s): ALAN DAVIS and MARK FARMER

$49.99 US | 312 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8| Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506614

On Sale: 1/13/26

Formed by the World's Greatest Heroes, the Justice League of America stands tall as the mightiest group of protectors Earth has to offer. Since the group's founding, one hero above all others has stood as their inspiration, guiding light, and moral center: Superman. Now imagine a world without the Man of Steel. Formed by the World's Greatest Heroes, the Justice League of America stands tall as the mightiest group of protectors Earth has to offer. Since the group's founding, one hero above all others has stood as their inspiration, guiding light, and moral center: Superman. Now imagine a world without the Man of Steel. Welcome to the alternate history of JLA: The Nail. In a fascinating story of tiny accidents that cascade into cataclysmic disasters, writer/artist Alan Davis (Batman and the Outsiders) joined by legendary inker Mark Farmer (Legion of Super-Heroes) creates a world that never knew a Superman and a Justice League that is about to face their greatest test of might and morality. All because of something as simple as a nail.

Collects JLA: The Nail #1-3 and JLA: Another Nail #1-3.

SUPERMAN: NEW KRYPTON SAGA OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Writer(s): STERLING GATES, JAMES ROBINSON, GREG RUCKA, GEOFF JOHNS, and more

Artist(s): PETE WOODS, RENATO GUEDES, JAMAL IGLE, GARY FRANK, and more

Cover Artist(s): GARY FRANK

$125.99 US | 992 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507376

On Sale: 2/3/26

Superman was not Krypton's only survivor… The great city of Kandor was home to Krypton's best and brightest before Brainiac used his terrifying technology to shrink and abduct the entire city. Thanks to Superman, Kandor has been freed and returned to its normal size. And it has a new home planet: Earth. Now tens of thousands of Kryptonians, each with the godlike powers of Superman himself, are roaming free. Will they usher in a new golden age for their human neighbors, or will they choose to rule instead?

Collecting in reading order for the first time ever Action Comics (1938) #866-879; Adventure Comics Special Featuring the Guardian #1; Supergirl (2005) #35-42; Superman (1939) #681-685; Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen Special #1, Superman: World of New Krypton #1-3; Superman: World of New Krypton Special #1; and stories from Action Comics Annual (2007) #10 and Supergirl Annual (2009) #1!

ABSOLUTE BLACKEST NIGHT (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): GEOFF JOHNS

Artist(s): IVAN REIS and DOUG MAHNKE

Cover Artist(s): IVAN REIS and OCLAIR ALBERT

$125.00 US | 576 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507970

On Sale: 5/19/26

Across thousands of worlds, the dead have risen. These Black Lanterns, heroes and villains recruited from beyond the grave, have one purpose: to extinguish all light—and life—in the universe. Hal Jordan has overcome death once before. As the greatest Green Lantern to ever wield the emerald ring, it is Hal's unquestioned duty to lead the living against this overwhelming army of the dead. While Blackest Night consumes Earth's heroes, the seven Corps, empowered by the emotional spectrum, must end their war against each other—or bear witness to the end of all creation. As Earth becomes the ultimate battleground between the living and the dead, there is only one certainty: no one escapes death. Superstar writer Geoff Johns (Green Lantern, Justice League, Batman: Earth One) and artists Ivan Reis (Aquaman) and Doug Mahnke (Green Lantern) exhume the DC Universe's greatest secrets in this emotional epic that grabs its heroes by their hearts.

This comprehensive Absolute Edition collects Blackest Night #0-8 and Green Lantern (2005) #43-48 and #50-52 as well as deleted scenes, the complete script to Blackest Night #1, series commentary from writer Geoff Johns, and more than 30 pages of sketch material.

WONDER WOMAN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Writer(s): ROBERT KANIGHER

Artist(s): ROSS ANDRU, IRV NOVICK, and more

Cover Artist(s): ROSS ANDRU and MIKE ESPOSITO

$100.00 US | 760 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799503019

On Sale: 1/27/26

Return to Paradise Island! This transformative era sees Diana's origins rewritten, her "Wonder Family" expanded, and classic villains revived in wild, imaginative tales by Robert Kanigher, Ross Andru, and Mike Esposito. Packed with iconic stories and creative reinventions, this volume captures a pivotal, unpredictable chapter in the Amazing Amazon's incredible history.

Collects Wonder Woman (1942) #150-177 and The Brave and the Bold (1955) #63 and #78, with a brand-new introduction by comics historian John Wells.

YOUNG JUSTICE OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer(s): PETER DAVID and more

Artist(s): TODD NAUCK and more

Cover Artist(s): TODD NAUCK

$125.00 | 1200 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506270

On Sale: 1/20/26

What would the world be like if Young Justice never existed?! Can the team make the leap from crime-fighters to reality TV stars?! And will the positivity of youth prevail over the tyrannical threat of Darkseid?! Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl, and more will face world-shaking threats and hilarious hijinks (filled with epic battles, teen drama, and wild humor) in this celebrated grand conclusion to YJ!

Collects Young Justice (1999) #20-55; Young Justice: Our Worlds at War #1; Spyboy / Young Justice #1-3; Impulse #77 and #85; Superboy (1993) #91 and #99; Titans / Young Justice: Graduation Day #1-3; stories from JLA / JSA: Secret Files & Origins #1 and Teen Titans (2003) #50; and an extensive gallery of never-before-seen art!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN VOL. 2: ABOMINATION

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER

Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA, MARCOS MARTÍN, and CLAY MANN

Cover Artist(s): NICK DRAGOTTA

$19.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507512

On Sale: 2/3/26

As Bruce Wayne investigates the mysterious black site known as Ark M, he reluctantly draws his friends into Batman's dangerous work—and comes face-to-face with powerful new enemies. What is happening at this dark facility? What is Alfred's history with Bane, the villain who has arrived in Gotham City to protect Ark M's secrets? And what does it all have to do with the mysterious Joker?

Collects Absolute Batman #7-14.

THE FLASH VOL. 4: BAD MOON RISING

Writer(s): SIMON SPURRIER and ALEX PAKNADEL

Artist(s): VASCO GEORGIEV and DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover Artist(s): MIKE DEL MUNDO

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503118

On Sale: 12/23/25

An army of Wally Wests stands against a reborn Eclipso! Using his new powers gained after the Justice League's battle with Darkseid, the Flash splits himself into hundreds of "temps," spreading himself thinner and thinner in the battle against Eclipso, who has assembled an army—including Flash's own Rogues—and taken control of the moon in his quest to replace Darkseid as the ultimate evil. But Eclipso isn't the only one attempting to fill the void left by Darkseid's death…

Collects The Flash (2023) #20-25 and The Flash: Bad Moon Rising Special #1.

POISON IVY VOL. 6: A DEATH IN MARSHVIEW

Writer(s): G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist(s): MARCIO TAKARA and BRIAN LEVEL

Cover Artist(s): JESSICA FONG

$19.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502579

On Sale: 1/13/26

Ivy is in the crosshairs of tragedy and violence at a pivotal moment. Will she be able to blossom under the pressure, or will her life hit an all-time low? G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara continue their fan-favorite epic run in a brand-new volume! Poison Ivy's life's work, Marshview, is under threat from every direction—a horrible entity from the town's past, the GCPD, an unexpected traitor, Ivy's old enemy the Gardener, the Order of the Green Knight…and Batman! Nobody is leaving until they get a piece (or more) of Ivy! DC's verdant villain must confront both the past and present in hopes of securing her own future. The stakes are higher than ever, and Ivy must protect what she holds dear. But will this ultimately be enough to safeguard the sanctuary she's tirelessly cultivated? And what sacrifices will she have to make along the way?

Collects Poison Ivy #31-37.

NIGHTWING VOL. 2: DEATH TRAPS

Writer(s): DAN WATTERS

Artist(s): DEXTER SOY and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Cover Artist(s): DEXTER SOY

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502562

On Sale: 1/20/26

The critically acclaimed run continues, pushing Dick Grayson to his limits as he faces the ever-present dangers lurking in the shadows of Blüdhaven! Following the explosive events of On with the Show, Blüdhaven remains a city on the edge, where crime never sleeps and trust is a luxury few can afford. As tensions rise between Nightwing and Commissioner Maggie Sawyer, a shocking murder investigation forces them both to question everything they thought they knew. Acclaimed writer Dan Watters (Lucifer, Arkham City: The Order of the World) continues his gripping take on the beloved hero, with stunning artwork by Dexter Soy (Batman and the Outsiders, Captain Marvel) and Francesco Francavilla (The Joker, Afterlife with Archie) that brings Blüdhaven's dark underbelly to life.

Collects Nightwing (2016) #125-129 and Nightwing 2025 Annual #1.

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: MYTHS AND MYSTERIES

Writer(s): ALEX SEGURA, MICHAEL CONRAD, CHRISTIAN WARD, and more

Artist(s): MIKE NORTON, PATRIC REYNOLDS, ANDY MACDONALD, and more

Cover Artist(s): SIMONE DI MEO

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506768

On Sale: 1/13/26

Uncover the secrets in a world of heroes through the eyes of the citizens who live there. When mutated animals rise from the dead, John Constantine must team up with an unexpected ally to uncover who is responsible. Then, a young man's dangerous experience in the swamp leads to a deeper understanding of the Green. And when those closest to her are the victims of a string of brutal attacks, Renee Montoya seeks answers outside the law.

From a team of incredible talents such as writer Alex Segura (The Question), artist Mike Norton (Teen Titans), and more, Batman: The Brave and the Bold: Myths and Mysteries collects stories from Batman: The Brave and the Bold #12 and #15-19.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK: THE NEW 52 COMPENDIUM

Writer(s): PETER MILLIGAN, J.M. DeMATTEIS, JEFF LEMIRE, RAY FAWKES, GEOFF JOHNS, and more

Artist(s): MIKEL JANÍN, ANDRÉS GUINALDO, DANIEL SAMPERE, DAVID FINCH, IVAN REIS, DOUG MAHNKE, and more

Cover Artist(s): RYAN SOOK

$59.99 US | 1624 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506676

On Sale: 1/6/26

With the Justice League defeated at the hands of the mad sorceress Enchantress, it's up to the world's most powerful and strange magical heroes to prevent the end times! London's street sorcerer John Constantine. Stage magician Zatanna. The reality-altering alien Shade. The ghost Deadman. Will this unlikely team put aside their differences to stop evil? Or will they fall apart when the world needs them most? From critically acclaimed writers J.M. DeMatteis, Jeff Lemire, Ray Fawkes, and Peter Milligan and master artists Mikel Janín, Andrés Guinaldo, and more!

Justice League Dark: The New 52 Compendium collects Justice League Dark (2011) #0-40 and Annual (2012) #1-2; Justice League Dark: Futures End #1; Constantine (2013) #5 and #9-12; I, Vampire #7-8; Justice League (2011) #22-23; Justice League of America (2013) #6-7; The New 52: Free Comic Book Day Special Edition #1; Trinity of Sin: Pandora #1-3 and #6-9; and Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger #11 and #14-17.

GREEN LANTERN COMPENDIUM: REBIRTH

Writer(s): GEOFF JOHNS, RON MARZ, DAVE GIBBONS, HOWARD CHAYKIN, and KEITH CHAMPAGNE

Artist(s): IVAN REIS, PATRICK GLEASON, DAVE GIBBONS, ETHAN VAN SCIVER, DARWYN COOKE, SIMONE BIANCHI, GREG TOCCHINI, HOWARD CHAYKIN, TOM GRINDBERG, PACO DIAZ, YVEL GUICHET, and FERNANDO PASARIN

Cover Artist(s): CARLOS PACHECO and JESÚS MERINO

$59.99 | 1632 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503347

On Sale: 12/23/25

The modern Green Lantern saga begins here! Hal Jordan's return from exile reignites the Corps, sets the universe ablaze with conflict, and launches an era of unforgettable battles and cosmic drama. Witness the Rann-Thanagar War, a deep conspiracy within the Corps, and Kyle Rayner's ascension as Ion. One of the greatest comic book epics of all time starts now!

Collects Green Lantern: Secret Files and Origins 2005 #1, Green Lantern: Rebirth #1-6, Green Lantern (2005) #1-17; Guy Gardner: Collateral Damage #1-2; Rann / Thanagar War #1-6; Rann / Thanagar War: Infinite Crisis Special #1; Green Lantern Corps: Recharge #1-5; Green Lantern Corps (2006) #1-13; and Ion #1-12.

BATMAN R.I.P. (2026 EDITION)

Writer(s): GRANT MORRISON

Artist(s): TONY S. DANIEL, LEE GARBETT, SANDU FLOREA, and TREVOR SCOTT

Cover Artist(s): ALEX ROSS

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506638

On Sale: 1/13/26

In mind, body, and spirit, Batman has trained himself to the peak of human ability. But even the World's Greatest Detective has his limits—and now he has an enemy who knows exactly where they are. Known as the Black Glove, this mysterious adversary intends to crush the Dark Knight completely, using the one weapon against which he has no defense: his own mind. As Batman struggles to hold on to his sanity, an alliance of criminal masterminds is free to make its move on Gotham City. To survive, the Dark Knight must go deeper within himself than ever before—but once the truth behind the Black Glove is revealed, will the Batman ever be able to find his way back out?

Collects Batman (1940) #676-683.

DC FINEST: THE DOOM PATROL: DEATH OF THE DOOM PATROL!

Writer(s): ARNOLD DRAKE and PAUL KUPPERBERG

Artist(s): BRUNO PREMIANI, JOE STATON, and ARVELL JONES

Cover Artist(s): BRUNO PREMIANI

$39.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506690

On Sale: 1/13/26

Lauded as one of the greatest series of its time, witness the historic ending to Arnold Drake and Bruno Premiani's landmark Doom Patrol saga, one of the only series to give readers a definitive finale (and the actual deaths of its heroes)! Then, a decade later, one survivor of the original Doom Patrol remains…and from the ashes of the old, an all-new, all-different Doom Patrol will rise.

Collects The Doom Patrol (1964) #103-121; Showcase (1956) #94-96; and stories from Superman Family #191-193.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer(s): TOM KING

Artist(s): BILQUIS EVELY and MAT LOPES

Cover Artist(s): BILQUIS EVELY and MAT LOPES

$9.99 US | 216 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506904

On Sale: 1/6/26

It's Supergirl like you've never seen her before, in a character-defining sci-fi/fantasy masterpiece from Mister Miracle writer Tom King and Wonder Woman artist Bilquis Evely! Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but she now finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

Collects Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1-8.

