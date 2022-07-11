DC Comics Give Comic Shops Additional Discount On Batman: One Bad Day

Batman: One Bad Day is a series of oversized prestige-format comic books from DC Comics that each tell a different story of a different Batman villain, all in the thematic design of Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland. "One Bad Day" echoes the Killing Joke line (and uses the Killing Joke title font) where The Joker believes it only takes one bad day to turn someone into a monster, whether that's the Joker or the Batman.

August's Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler is the first of eight Batman: One Bad Day one-shots, from Tom King and Mitch Gerads and now DC Comics is offering an additional 10% discount, on top of each comic book store's existing discount level, when ordering that comic.

To qualify for the additional 10% discount, retailers must meet or exceed 125% of their orders for Batman: One Dark Knight #1, covers A and B combined. It shouldn't be much of a hardship as DC Comics has made Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler, on sale on the 16th of August 16 with a Final Order Cutoff date of the 17th of July, totally returnable.

Additionally, DC adds open-to-order Premium variant covers for all eight instalments of Batman: One Bad Day. Each Premium variant cover is by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Arif Prianto, depicting the villains starring in each issue. The premium variant covers will feature the illustration by Camuncoli and Prianto, seen above, redesigned to showcase only the respective individual villain starring in each one-shot.

Like that. Also for every 25 copies of all eight Premium variant covers ordered (200 copies total), retailers will be able to order one free copy of March 2023's Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul "Lineup" Premium variant cover, featuring a landscape image combining all eight Premium variant covers by Camuncoli and Prianto.

While it might seem a lot to order, I repeat, it is all returnable, at least this first issue. So there's only the paperwork to worry about.

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY THE RIDDLER #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Mitch Gerads

The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics, spearheaded by today's top talent. We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!

Retail: $7.99 FOC Date: 7/17/2022 In-Store Date: 8/16/2022