DC Comics Gives $30 Off DC Infinite Ultra With Code FLASHSALE23 DC Comics is giving $30 or 25% off the price of their DC Infinite Ultra premium annual subscription offering, with the code FLASHSALE23

DC Comics pumps out the promotion. "Tap into the speed force and race towards The Flash's greatest adventures! Today only get the first year of your DC UNIVERSE INFINITE ULTRA subscription for 25% OFF using the promo code: FlashSale23." Click here to use the code. But remember, you can't use this on the web outside North America, valid territories have to use a VPN or a DC mobile device app.

Last year, Bleeding Cool broke the news of the new DC Universe Infinite Ultra option from DC Comics in which comic books are no longer delayed for six months from print to being available as part of DC's digital all-you-can-eat subscription service, but for one month, for an increased premium sum.

They launched with a $99 introductory price, then it rose to $119.99, but with the FlashSale23 code, it comes down to $89.99, the cheapest price point to date, that's 25% or $30 off the usual annual subscription price. And then there's the exclusive The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition variant which has sold for $20 recently which new subscribers are supplied with. If you get that when you sell it on eBay, that knocks another twenty bucks off the bill.

"With access to over 32,000+ books, and new issues available one month after their release in comic stores, DC is making it even easier to read new comics on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE with the brand-new Ultra tier launching Monday, October 10. Ultra subscribers will be eligible to receive one free physical comic book (based on availability) when they subscribe, upgrade or renew their membership. For the first time ever, DC graphic novels and select MAD Magazine issues will also be available to read across all membership tiers on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE."