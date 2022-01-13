DC Comics Graphic Novels – Hero Collector April 2022 Solicits

Bleeding Cool has a first look at the Eaglemoss/Hero Collector solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors for April 2022. DC Comics hardcover graphic novels for the UK market here and the Doctor Who figurines and Star Trek space ship models over there. We split them in two this month because ne'er the twain shall meet.

The Legend of Batman – Hero Collector Graphic Novel Collection Special #18 Shadow of the Bat (Part 2)

Alan Grant, Vince Giarrano, Mike Manley, Bret Blevins, Steve Mitchell, Joe Staton, Norm Breyfogle, Various

Follow Bruce Wayne through Gotham City's underworld, a crazed carnival, the streets of London and even into the deep, dark recesses of the Batman's mind in these classic stories! This special volume collects over a dozen issues from the quintessential 1990s series Batman: Shadow of the Bat, including tie-ins to the Knightfall event. £21.99

DC Comics – Hero Collector Graphic Novel Collection #169 – Batman And The Monster Men

Matt Wagner

Matt Wagner takes the Dark Knight through his sophomore season, in a story set shortly after Batman: Year One! Batman spent his first year fighting organized crime — but nothing thus far has prepared him for the new menace facing Gotham: super-powered villains! An expanded, modernized update of one of Batman's earliest stories! £11.99

The Legend of Batman – Hero Collector Graphic Novel Collection #110 – Batman: As The Crow Flies

Judd Winick, Dustin Nguyen, Richard Friend

Gotham City's underworld is thrown into turmoil as its crimelords slip into a rabid — and murderous — frenzy. Is it a coincidence, or part of an elaborate and sinister power play? One thing's for sure: The machinations of the Scarecrow and the Penguin will have Batman hard-pressed to restore order. Worse, Batman may have met his match in the vicious Scarebeast! £11.99

DC Comics – Hero Collector Graphic Novel Collection #170 – Superman: Grounded (Part 1)

J. Michael Straczynski, Gwendolyn Wilson, Leandro Oliveira, Eddy Barrows, Wellington Fabio Dias, Amilicar Pinna

J. Michael Straczynski takes Superman on a journey to reconnect with the roots of his battle for Truth, Justice and the American Way. "Grounded" begins as Superman visits Philadelphia – on foot – then continues in a small town in Ohio where, as in many towns, a number of its residents are from other places… and in this case, from other worlds! The Man of Steel unravels a mystery that may have grave consequences for Earth. £11.99

The Legend of Batman – Hero Collector Graphic Novel Collection #109 – Batman: Ghosts

Sam Kieth

As a supernatural killing spree begins in Gotham, the Dark Knight faces a foe he can't even touch – a monster that claims to know more about his own parents' deaths! Legendary writer/artist Sam Kieth tells the tale of a creature born from the violent tragedies that have rocked Gotham for years – and the blind woman at the heart of the mystery… £11.99