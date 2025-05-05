Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: auction, Jenette Kahn

DC Comics' Jenette Kahn Sells Her Art And Design Collection At Auction

Former DC Comics President, Publisher and EIC, Jenette Kahn, sells her art/design collection, including the chair named after her, at auction,

Article Summary Jenette Kahn, legendary DC Comics President and Publisher, is auctioning her personal art and design collection.

The collection features rare pieces like the iconic Campana "Jenette" chair and superhero-inspired furniture.

Works from renowned artists, designers, and DC creators highlight Kahn's deep industry relationships.

Heritage Auctions hosts the sale from May 15, 2025, offering collectors a piece of comic book history.

Jenette Kahn joined DC Comics in 1976 as its Publisher, and became its President and Editor-In-Chief for over 26 years at the company. She officially renamed National Periodical Publications to DC Comics, brought in the DC bullet logo, introduced creators' rights and royalties, started DC Vertigo, brought in Milestone Media, and saw the publication approach gender parity in its staff by the time she left. She founded The Wonder Woman Foundation and is a founding member of The Committee of 200, a nationwide forum of key women in business. And it seems that even though she left DC, she took it with her, in part. Currently in the process of moving house, she is selling her extensive collection of art, design and furniture through Heritage Auctions. Where Magic Begins: The Collection of Jenette Kahn and Al Williams Art & Design Signature® Auction #8217 is up for sale from the 15th of May 2025.

"For almost thirty years, Jenette Kahn and Al Williams have called a townhouse on Harlem's Strivers' Row home. At the time of its purchase, Jenette was deep in her career as the pioneering head of DC Comics. The sensitive renovation and restoration of the house that followed brought her and the artist and designer Al Williams together—first as construction collaborators, then as life partners. Together they reinforced each other's instincts, as problem solvers, as storytellers, as design aficionados, and as people who believed in supporting and engaging with artists and designers, as well as their local community and its proud legacy. All these instincts are reflected in the home, which rescues the word "curation" from its modern overuse and returns it to its museum origins, though stripped of its clinical implications. Jenette and Al created a home deserving of the following documentation, but free of pretension and designed for everyday living. Works of importance within have found a place here because of the importance of their relationships with the artists and designers themselves. The home is intoxicatingly visual and tactile, but everything is rooted in love and admiration for the talented friends whose hands hewed its contents. As they bid farewell to their longtime home, Jenette Kahn and Al Williams hope this collection of memories in physical form find renewed appreciation in new hands, and Heritage Auctions is deeply proud to tell once more the story of a house designed to capture the spirit of creation."

Here are some examples of the work on display, including a style of chair named after her, The Jenette, reflecting a paintbrush. By Fernando Campana and Humberto Campana from Estudio Campana in Brazil, 1999, PVC threads, wood, metal, 37-1/2 x 16-1/4 x 19-3/4 inches (95.2 x 41.3 x 50.0 cm). The present lot comprises two of the fifteen documented prototype Jenette chairs confirmed by Estúdio Campana.

James Zemaitis is quoted as saying, "It's not every day that you get to meet someone who has an iconic chair named after her, in part because there are not that many examples in the first place," and that "Jenette was the first significant patron of Fernando and Humberto in New York. She had been introduced to them by her friend Paola Antonelli, the legendary MoMA design curator who had organized the Projects 66 exhibition in 1998 on Ingo Maurer and the Campanas. Jenette purchased two chairs, including the Bubble Wrap chair in this auction, from Fernando and Humberto as soon as the exhibition closed. Jenette's friendship with the Campanas blossomed, and they would stay at her townhouse when they visited New York. They became part of a circle of artists and designers who frequented Jenette and Al's vibrant Harlem salon. Jenette commissioned them to design the suite of dining room chairs, to go with a circa 1940 Louis XIV style dining table by Maison Jansen (related to the model originally commissioned by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor) which she had acquired from the dealer and designer Louis Bofferding. The end result perfectly captured both the sexy madness of the space as well as the vibrant brilliance of the woman herself. Jenette's storied career as president and editor-in-chief of DC Comics, where she broke the glass ceiling and revolutionized the storylines, and her love of movies, art, and animation was summed up in these chairs. Brush begat brushstrokes. The Jenette chair is theatrical."

Or one after Catwoman by Alex Locadia, Catwoman Chaise, USA, 1992, Leather, steel, 37 x 75-5/8 x 38-1/2 inches (94.0 x 192.1 x 97.8 cm), Signed and dated to underside with an estimate of $4,000 – $6,000.

Or indeed Batman. Alex Locadia Batman Chair, USA, 1989, Leather, steel, wood, paint, laminated tin pin, 33 x 21-3/8 x 25-3/4 inches (83.8 x 54.2 x 65.4 cm), Ed. 2/10, Signed and numbered, Acquired directly from the artist. ​An additional example of this work can be found in the collection of the Museum of Arts and Design, New York. Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000.

Joyce Pensato's Untitled (three works), Pastel, charcoal, and white enamel on panel, Three panels from series of five, 64 x 48 inches (162.6 x 121.9 cm) (each), Two inscribed to reverse: 2 out 5, 3 out 5, Exit Art, New York, Exit With A Bang, March 6, 2012. Estimate: $120,000 – $180,000.

James Warhola, eVan Gogh Holyfield – Self Portrait, MAD magazine back cover, 1997, Oil on linen, 23 x 20 inches (58.4 x 50.8 cm), Sotheby's, New York, MAD*sterpieces, June 5, 1998, lot 195, Estimate: $3,000 – $5,000.

David Levinthal, Wonder Woman [Holding Boulder/Red Villain] 1988, Polaroid print, 24 x 20 inches (61.0 x 50.8 cm) (image/sheet), Ed. 1/1, Signed, dated, and editioned in ink in the image, Acquired directly from the artist, Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000.

Sergio Aragones A Mad Look Behind the Scenes at Mad-TV 1996 Lithograph with ink in color additions on wove paper 19-3/8 x 27-3/8 inches (49.2 x 69.5 cm) (sight)

Signed and dated in ink lower right; additionally signed and inscribed in silver ink upper left. Estimate: $300 – $500.

Bob Kane, Origins of Batman (60th Anniversary), circa 1995, Lithograph in colors on wove paper, 2-7/8 x 25-1/4 inches (7.3 x 64.1 cm) (sight), Signed and inscribed in pencil lower center, Gift of the artist. Estimate: $400 – $600.

David Levinthal, Bender (from Futurama), 2002, Digital pigment print, 15 x 12 inches (38.1 x 30.5 cm), Ed. 8/25, Signed, dated, and editioned in ink, lower margin recto, Acquired directly from the artist. Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000.

Neil S. Winokur Banana 2002, Dye bleach print 39-1/2 x 49-1/2 inches (100.3 x 125.7 cm) (sight) Ed. 1/10 Credited, titled, dated, and editioned on label affixed to mount verso, Janet Borden, Inc., New York. Jenette Kahn already owned a print of Winokur's Glass of Water (1990) and enjoyed the concept of an object photographed on a background of the same color. She asked Janet Borden if the artist would be willing to photograph a banana on a yellow background. Winokur went on to edition the work, of which this is the first of ten.

David Levinthal Batman [in Gotham/in focus] 1993 Polaroid print 24 x 20 inches (61.0 x 50.8 cm) (image/sheet) Ed. 1/1 Signed, dated, and editioned in ink in the image. Acquired directly from the artist. Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000.

Milton Glaser Untitled (Wonder Woman) circa late 1970s Pastel and pencil on paper 18-1/4 x 13-5/8 inches (46.4 x 34.6 cm) (sheet) Gift of the artist. Milton Glaser and Jenette Kahn enjoyed a long friendship and professional relationship. When she became publisher at DC in 1976, she brought in Glaser to design the famous "DC Bullet" logo that was used until 2005, and reintroduced last year. When Kahn started Double Nickel Entertainment, her film production company, Glaser designed the logo for that firm as well. Estimate: $800 – $1,200.

DC Staff Artist Untitled (Illustration of Carol Fein) Mixed media on paper 14-3/4 x 9-3/4 inches (37.5 x 24.8 cm) (sight) Carol Fein was Jenette Kahn's beloved assistant at DC Comics, and she made scattered appearances in DC print materials during her tenure. In this drawing by an unknown DC staff artist, we find Carol revealing how she got it all done while Jenette was out of the office.

Al Souza Glows in the Dark 2000 Puzzle pieces and glue on wood 41 x 48 inches (104.1 x 121.9 cm) Signed and dated on the reverse: Al Souza / 2000 Charles Cowles Gallery, New York. Estimate: $1,000 – $1,500.

Jody Harrow Man of Steel Rug Mill Creek Guild USA, 1990s Wool 64 x 57 inches (162.6 x 144.8 cm) Ed. 11/25 Signed to reverse: MAN OF STEEL, 11/25, Jody Harrow Applied manufacturer's label to reverse. As with Alex Locadia, Jenette Kahn made the introduction between Jody Harrow and the Consumer Products team at Warner Brothers, leading to the limited production of this rug design. Estimate: $800 – $1,200.

Jerome "Jerry" Siegel Origins of Superman (60th Anniversary) circa 1995 Lithograph in colors on wove paper 20-7/8 x 25-1/4 inches (53.0 x 64.1 cm) (sight) Signed and inscribed in pencil lower center. Gift of the artist. Estimate: $400 – $600.

Uniroyal Inc. Group of Five Nauga Dolls USA, designed 1960s, Naugahyde, 13-1/2 x 22 x 4 inches (34.3 x 55.9 x 10.2 cm) (two, approximately), 10 x 14 x 3 (25.4 x 36.6 x 7.6 cm) (three, approximately), Stamped to one example: NAUGAHYDE THE DESIGN MEDIUM, Estimate: $1,000 – $1,500.

And here's how they look in her bedroom…

It should be a very busy auction. I also think some of the DC Comics historical stuff may go for considerably more than the estimates.

