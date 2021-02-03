DC Comics Launches Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl #1 in May With Yara Flor

Spinning out of DC's Future State: Wonder Woman, writer/artist Joëlle Jones returns to Yara Flor, the Wonder Woman of DC Future State before she got to that… state.

As Bleeding Cool promised back in November, Wonder Girl #1 will give the character her own ongoing series, launches on the 18th of May and will officially introduce Yara Flor into the DC Universe. Or Omniverse. Or Infinite Frontier. Because before that, she will have a tease of an appearance in the upcoming Infinite Frontier #1 in March.

Raised in the far-off land of Boise, Idaho, Yara has always felt something has been missing from her life—and now she is headed to Brazil to find it. Little does she know her arrival will set off a series of events that will change the world of Wonder Woman forever. Her return has been prophesied, and with that prophesy comes the undivided attention of benevolent gods from pantheons beyond. Danger lurks around every corner—but is this young hero ready for her journey? Find out in a debut issue you absolutely cannot miss! But before Wonder Girl arrives and is in the hands of DC's global community of fans, a teaser for the new series will arrive in DC's Infinite Frontier #0 on March 2. From her breakout appearances in Future State: Wonder Woman, Future State: Justice League and Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman, a young Yara Flor begins the search for her destiny and connection to the Amazons!

And when the conventions return, I am, led to expect an awful lot of cosplay is being planned to feature this new character…

Wonder Girl #1 by writer, artist and cover artist Joëlle Jones, with colours by Jordie Bellaire and lettering by Clayton Cowles, arrives on May 18 with a 1:25 variant cover by Bilquis Evely