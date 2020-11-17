Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl Continue In DC Omniverse Stories in 2021

Yes, yes, we know it's not going to be called the Omniverse. It is just the Bleeding Cool per name for what is to come from DC Comics, post-Future State. But, as has been pointed out, the CW decision to create a TV series based on the Future State Wonder Woman from Joëlle Jones, Yara Flor, was part of the original plans for 5G that would have seen her as the new Wonder Woman going forward, and justified that other media would be excited by new versions of classic characters and be able to exploit them while also using the classic characters too.

And it appears that plans for a number of those characters, originally to take over the main titles, will be continuing, for some, beyond Future State as part of the less-tied-to-continuity nature of DC Comics going forward, which we have nicknamed The DC Omniverse because that's what we do around here, and it was the language used by James Tynion IV in Dark Metal: Rise Of A New God.

And the news of the TV series was accompanied by the news that in addition to the Future State Wonder Woman with adult Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, DC will be publishing a Wonder Girl comic series written and drawn by Joelle Jones. Digital or print first? Well that we wait to discover. Joëlle does confirm the news, tweeting out "It's true. I'm not done with Yara Flor after she debuts in DC's Future State: Wonder Woman in January. More to come!"

Here are the solicitations for January and February so far…



FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #1

written by JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

ON SALE 1/5/21

Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest lies a hero of mythic legend…Wonder Woman! But in the absence of Diana, Yara Flor has risen out of obscurity to protect Man's World from the magic that lies within it. Along with her trusty steed, she journeys to the Underworld to rescue one of her Themysciran sisters from the grasp of Hades. Will she unleash the wrath of this god in the process? You won't want to miss this first appearance of a character who will change the history of Wonder Woman forever!

FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #2

written by JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

ON SALE 2/2/21

Emerging from the Amazon rain forest, the new Wonder Woman must battle her way through hell! Witness Yara Flor at the height of her power as she takes on the king of the underworld, Hades himself! Betrayed by a close ally, Yara's back is against the wall as she is forced to battle legions of demons for survival and to liberate her Themysciran sister. You won't want to miss the exciting conclusion of this of rising superstar hero's first adventure!