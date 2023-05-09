DC Comics Looking For A New Director Of Marketing DC Comics is looking for a new Director of Marketing at Burbank in Los Angeles. Here's what the job entails... will you apply?

I'm going to suggest that given that IDW in San Diego basically just fired its marketing department, this is quite good timing for DC Comics as they have a plethora of talented folk on hand when they are looking for a new Director of Marketing at Burbank in Los Angeles. Here's what the job entails… and maybe, just maybe, by posting this on Bleeding Cool, we can encourage a candidate to apply who might be minded to lift the DC blacklist of Bleeding Cool… you never know.

This position is responsible for strategically planning and executing marketing initiatives that drive revenue, subscriptions, and engagement across the DC Comics organization. The Director, Marketing is expected to be a strong, hands-on leader with an entrepreneurial mindset who can build and maintain strong working relationships with cross-functional partners, while leading a high-performing team in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.

Develop and execute impactful launch plans for DC Comics publications that continue with post-release campaigns in order to meet and exceed revenue and subscriber targets. Work closely with Brand & Creative, Sales, Communications, Editorial, Talent Management, Digital Product and Social teams to ensure alignment on marketing strategies across all release windows globally.

Drive global alignment and execution of marketing strategies to ensure coordinated launches and maximum brand and business impact in concert with DC brand, franchise, PR, site, e-commerce, commercial retail, CRM, and social media teams.

Analyze consumer insights to improve understanding of comics fans to strengthen go-to-market retail plans, customer acquisition and retention efforts, and to drive growth of new and diverse audiences across physical and digital products.

Influence creative strategy with creative briefs that provide clear guardrails and direction for the development of marketing materials and media assets for pre-release title amplification and post-release push.

Create executive-level presentations highlighting post-program analyses and benchmarking performance against KPIs, measuring the efficacy of marketing campaigns that will inform future programs and activations. Work with global publishing partners to incorporate key learnings into presentations.

Track annual marketing budget spending, ensuring maximized campaign effectiveness and CAC efficiencies.

And your necessary qualifications:

At least seven years of strategic and tactical experience in brand or product marketing, digital marketing, brand development, and marketing communications, preferably in entertainment, FMCG, or a media agency.

Bachelor's Degree required, or equivalent experience.

Experience evaluating and optimizing towards specific subscriber lifecycle KPIs (acquisition, engagement, retention).

Familiarity with Meta ads, Google ads, Google Analytics, SEO, with an emphasis on efficient spending to generate high ROI and low CAC.

Familiarity with email/online marketing platforms using SMS and CRM required.

Highly analytical and a strategic thinker.

Ability to work effectively with senior level executives.

Collaborative/relationship builder (works with staff, peers, partners.)

Must have the ability to influence others, and drive for results in prioritized manner.

Intermediate to Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) required.

Knowledge of comics publishing strongly preferred, but not required.

Previous P&L management is a huge plus.

There are other notable jobs available as well which may be perfect for a highly qualified former marketing employee at IDW.

The Administrator, Solicitation is a key position within the Sales & Marketing group at DC, focused on disseminating information about DC publications and products in the pre-release window. This position is a critical role as it serves as the communications hub between internal stakeholders and all distribution partners and networks globally.

Create, develop, maintain, and disseminate key information about DC publications that optimize purchase decisions for retailers globally and pre-order decisions for consumers around the world. Work closely with DC's distribution partners and licensed publishers to ensure information about each title to be released is accurately reflected in their respective ordering systems.

Source title metadata, cover images, and other pertinent information that will be included in sales presentations to retail partners globally, in trade and consumer newsletters, as well as in a monthly catalog used to announce all of DC's upcoming publications.

Compose clear, concise, and compelling copy to describe key story points for DC publications, designed to drive purchase. Work closely with editors and/or creative talent, as necessary, to craft language to be used in sales support materials and marketing collateral.

Develop and distribute newsletters to licensed publishers, librarians, educational leaders, and key retail partners across each channel of trade that highlight important titles, feature key sales programs and promotions, and detail marketing plans and support.

Assist in the creation, tracking and delivery of promotional materials for retail activations and trade shows and events.

This position plays a key role in developing and managing relationships with key publishing and distribution partners globally, with the goal of growing DC's worldwide comic readership among younger and more diverse audiences.

Develop regional go-to-market strategies for maximizing DC's revenue around the world, and lead communication with global publishing partners to execute these strategies in mass and book channels as well as digital platforms.

Work with global licensed partners to ensure local publishing slates are aligned with DC's media and franchise priorities.

Relevant physical and digital products are well-represented in each territory.

Marketing plans reflect meaningful and relevant ways to reach new audiences.

Accounting and administration of royalties is in accordance with DC policies.

Prospect for new publishing partners in existing and new markets according to DC's growth and go-to-market strategies.

Provide monthly business updates to key internal stakeholders, conveying the impact of global growth strategies against key performance indicators.

Travel to trade shows in markets as necessary to ensure DC's interests are maximized and global growth goals are being met.

This position is responsible for driving revenue globally for DC comics and graphic novels in all mass channels, and in all formats and business models. This subject matter expert is expected to be a strong leader with command of the sales planning and solicitation process for comics publications, and is also charged with growing DC's presence in retail, e-tail, and digital accounts around the world, aligned with Warner Bros. Discovery's growth goals.

Develop an annual sales plan for book, big-box, e-commerce, and digital channels globally, establishing revenue goals for key retail accounts and for key licensed publishers. Create distinguished customer acquisition plans across owned & operated and third-party digital platforms. Work collaboratively with key stakeholders in Marketing, Social, CRM, Community, PR, Brand & Creative, Franchise, Social, and CRM to create new publishing programs for priority initiatives and key titles targeting new audiences across all ages, stages, cultures, and interests.

Forecast unit and revenue goals and expenses associated with growth expectations. Track annual co-op budget spending, ensuring maximized revenue results and spending efficiencies.

Oversee distributor and licensee relationships and communication, driving growth strategies with our partners that ladder up to broader growth goals and opportunities. Work with partners to develop new business in mass and lifestyle channels and accounts in which DC does not yet have a publishing presence. Negotiate key terms of sale as necessary.

Attend account meetings, partner meetings, and trade shows to present sales plans and key initiatives. Connect with Sales teams throughout the enterprise to create united go-to-market plans that drive more revenue and profitability for WBD.

Create executive-level post-mortem sales tracking reports that measure results against key performance indicators, measuring the efficacy of sales programs globally that will inform future programs and activations, and present findings to various executive stakeholders. Work with global publishing partners to incorporate key learnings into presentations.

Good luck!!!