DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined

We have taken a few of the already posted solicitations for DC Comics titles coming from March 2021 and Frankensteined them toigether ahead of tomorrow's big releases. There is no sign yet of whatever the DC Omniverse Special #1 written by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Josh Williamson, Brian Bendis, Geoff Johns and more will actually be. But we are crossingh our fingers – and presume it will be out for the 2nd of March, 2021. But what else?
Superman #29
Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson
Art by Phil Hester
"The Golden Age" part one, Jonathan Kent is back from the 31st Century and fighting cosmic threats alongside his legendary father. But when an interdimensional breach opens near Earth, Jon recognizes the creatures that emerge: the cosmic leviathans that the Legion of Superheroes credit with the DEATH OF SUPERMAN!
And in the new backup series "Tales of Metropolis" story follows Jimmy Olsen on a quest to meet of some of the city's more colorful denizens, beginning with Bibbo Bibbowski! On sale 2nd March.
Crime Syndicate #1 (of 6)
Written by Andy Schmidt
Drawn by Kieran McKeown
Cover by Jim Cheung, variant cover by Skan.
Spinning out of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the DC Multiverse is reborn, and with it a new Earth-3!
What if the Justice League decided to rule the world instead of protect it? A paranoid titan (Ultraman), a narcissist (Super Woman), a nihilist (Owlman), a broken moral compass (Power Ring/Emerald Knight), a sociopath (Johnny Quick) and a sadist (Atomica). Does the world stand a chance?l backup story drawn by super-star artist Bryan Hitch! On sale 2nd March, 2021
The Suicide Squad #1
Written by Robbie Thompson
Pencilled by Eduardo Pansica
Inked by Júlio Ferreira
Coloured by Marcelo Maiolo.
This series starts off with a bang, as Waller sends Peacemaker and Task Force X to recruit its next member – Talon, the master assassin from the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, she has her own hands full as she tries to recruit – Superboy? On sale March 2, 2021.
Swamp Thing #1 (of 10)
Written by Ram V
Art by Mike Perkins
On sale March 2, 2021.
Sensational Wonder Woman #1
Written by Stephanie Phillips
Art by Meghan Hetrick
Cover by Yasmine Putri, variant cover by EJIKURE.
Diana against the evil Doctor Psycho. During a battle with the villain, Wonder Woman sacrifices herself to stop him, the impact from his psychic blast trapping her in an alternate reality. With the help of guest-star Hawkgirl, Diana must remember who she is before it's too late. On sale March 2, 2021.
Wonder Woman #770
Written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad
Art by Travis Moore
In this new story arc, Diana has to endure endless fighting – and partying(?) – as she tries to figure out why she's in Valhalla, and why nobody seems surprised that she's there. On sale March 9, 2021.
Superman: Red & Blue #1 (of 6),
Written by Marguerite Bennett, Wes Craig, Dani, Brandon Easton, Clayton Henry, Steve Lieber, John Ridley, Jill Thompson and Dan Watters
Cover by Gary Frank and variant covers by Lee Bermejo and Yoshitaka Amano.
Academy Award-winning writer of DC Future State: The Next Batman John Ridley joins artist Clayton Henry (Batman/Superman) to tell a story of Clark Kent as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country. Then, Brandon Easton (DC Future State's Mister Miracle) and Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) take readers to the streets of Metropolis to show how one hero can mean so much to an individual in pain. Plus, writer/artist Wes Craig (Deadly Class) tells a tale of Superman's early days and the man who inspired him to become the hero he is today! And Marguerite Bennett (DC Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman) and artist Jill Thompson (The Sandman, Black Orchid) give us a tale of teenage Clark Kent, while Dan Watters and Dani, the team behind Coffin Bound, bring us an outlandish fable about what happens when all colors are stolen! $5.99. Prestige Format binding. On sale March 9, 2021.
The Joker #1
Written by James Tynion IV, Sam Johns
Art by Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo
Covers by Guillem March, Frank Quitely, Francesco Mattina, Riccardo Federici and Mark Brooks.
After an unthinkable attack on Gotham City, the Clown Prince of Crime has become the most wanted man in the world! The Joker is doing his best to stay several steps ahead of law enforcement overseas, but Jim Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the last manhunt of his life and vows to track down Gotham's worst nemesis, completing his storied career. But there are some mysterious and deadly forces that are also on the hunt for The Joker, and they're not going to let Gordon slow them down or get in the way.
Teen Titans Academy #1
Written by Tim Sherridan
Art by Rafa Sandoval
Join the original Titans – Nightwing, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven and Beast Boy – school a new generation of teenage crimefighters. Pay close attention, because one of these novice heroes will become Red X! On sale March 16, 2021.
Catwoman #29
Written by Ram V
Art by Fernando Blanco
Cover by Joëlle Jones
Variant cover by Jenny Frison
So far, Selina Kyle's ambitious plan to gain control of Alleytown has been going purrfectly, but she's about to run headlong into a brand-new foe—and pass right through them…? Riddle us this, Catwoman! What do the Khadym Mob, a non-corporeal assassin, and Poison Ivy have in common? And when it comes to solving riddles, there's only one person she can go to—no matter how much she hates the idea. On sale March 16, 2021
Harley Quinn #1
Written by Stephanie Phillips
Art by Riley Rossmo
On sale March 23, 2021.
Detective Comics #1034
Written by Mariko Tamaki
Art by Dan Mora
On sale March 23, 2021.
Batman/Superman #16
Written by Gene Luen Yang
Art by Ivan Reis
On sale March 23, 2021.
Action Comics #1029
Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson,
Art by Eric Gapstur,
"The Golden Age" part two, as Superboy desperately tries to save Superman's life from the leviathans of the Breach, Superman discovers the Breach's shocking origins. But with his powers mysteriously fading, he is utterly outmatched. Can Superboy change the course of history and save his father's life? Don't miss this prelude to DC's MASSIVE Superman event! On sale 23rd March.
In the months following "The Golden Age" two-part crossover, Phillip Kennedy Johnson will continue writing both Superman and Action Comics with artists Scott Godlewski (on Superman) and Daniel Sampere (on Action Comics) before reuniting with Future State: Superman: Worlds of War co-creator Mikel Janín on a special Superman project—still to be announced!
Justice League Dark #30
Written by Ram V
Art by Xermanico
Batman #106
Written by James Tynion IV
Art by Jorge Jimenez.
Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #3
Written by Mark Russell
Art by Steve Pugh
There's also that Brian Bendis/David Marquez Justice League-looking comic book as well…
Also expected are
- Batman / Catwoman #4 (of 12) by Tom King and Clay Mann.
- Far Sector #11 (of 12) by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell.
- Man-Bat #2 (of 5) by Dave Wielgosz and Sumit Kumar.
- Rorschach #6 (of 12) by Tom King and Jorge Fornes.
- The Green Lantern Season Two #12 (of 12) by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp.
- Truth and Justice #2 by various.
- Wonder Woman Earth One Volume 3 by Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette.
- Batman: Black and White #4 (of 6) by various.
- Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #6 (of 6) by Katana Collins, Sean Murphy and Mateo Scalera.
- American Vampire #6 (of 9) by Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque.
- The Dreaming: Waking Hours #8 by G. Willow Wilson and Javier Rodriquez.
- Sweet Tooth: The Return #5 (of 6) by Jeff Lemire.
- Scooby Doo, Where Are You #109 by Sholly Fisch and Walter Carzon.
And we'll have to wait until April for Geoff Thorne's Green Lantern #1 spotlighting John Stewart. So… are there any I missed?