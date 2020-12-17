DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined

We have taken a few of the already posted solicitations for DC Comics titles coming from March 2021 and Frankensteined them toigether ahead of tomorrow's big releases. There is no sign yet of whatever the DC Omniverse Special #1 written by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Josh Williamson, Brian Bendis, Geoff Johns and more will actually be. But we are crossingh our fingers – and presume it will be out for the 2nd of March, 2021. But what else?

Superman #29

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Phil Hester

"The Golden Age" part one, Jonathan Kent is back from the 31st Century and fighting cosmic threats alongside his legendary father. But when an interdimensional breach opens near Earth, Jon recognizes the creatures that emerge: the cosmic leviathans that the Legion of Superheroes credit with the DEATH OF SUPERMAN!

And in the new backup series "Tales of Metropolis" story follows Jimmy Olsen on a quest to meet of some of the city's more colorful denizens, beginning with Bibbo Bibbowski! On sale 2nd March.

Crime Syndicate #1 (of 6)

Written by Andy Schmidt

Drawn by Kieran McKeown

Cover by Jim Cheung, variant cover by Skan.

Spinning out of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the DC Multiverse is reborn, and with it a new Earth-3!

What if the Justice League decided to rule the world instead of protect it? A paranoid titan (Ultraman), a narcissist (Super Woman), a nihilist (Owlman), a broken moral compass (Power Ring/Emerald Knight), a sociopath (Johnny Quick) and a sadist (Atomica). Does the world stand a chance?l backup story drawn by super-star artist Bryan Hitch! On sale 2nd March, 2021

The Suicide Squad #1

Written by Robbie Thompson

Pencilled by Eduardo Pansica

Inked by Júlio Ferreira

Coloured by Marcelo Maiolo.

This series starts off with a bang, as Waller sends Peacemaker and Task Force X to recruit its next member – Talon, the master assassin from the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, she has her own hands full as she tries to recruit – Superboy? On sale March 2, 2021.

Swamp Thing #1 (of 10)

Written by Ram V

Art by Mike Perkins

On sale March 2, 2021.

Sensational Wonder Woman #1

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Meghan Hetrick

Cover by Yasmine Putri, variant cover by EJIKURE.

Diana against the evil Doctor Psycho. During a battle with the villain, Wonder Woman sacrifices herself to stop him, the impact from his psychic blast trapping her in an alternate reality. With the help of guest-star Hawkgirl, Diana must remember who she is before it's too late. On sale March 2, 2021.

Wonder Woman #770

Written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

Art by Travis Moore

In this new story arc, Diana has to endure endless fighting – and partying(?) – as she tries to figure out why she's in Valhalla, and why nobody seems surprised that she's there. On sale March 9, 2021.

Superman: Red & Blue #1 (of 6),

Written by Marguerite Bennett, Wes Craig, Dani, Brandon Easton, Clayton Henry, Steve Lieber, John Ridley, Jill Thompson and Dan Watters

Cover by Gary Frank and variant covers by Lee Bermejo and Yoshitaka Amano.

Academy Award-winning writer of DC Future State: The Next Batman John Ridley joins artist Clayton Henry (Batman/Superman) to tell a story of Clark Kent as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country. Then, Brandon Easton (DC Future State's Mister Miracle) and Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) take readers to the streets of Metropolis to show how one hero can mean so much to an individual in pain. Plus, writer/artist Wes Craig (Deadly Class) tells a tale of Superman's early days and the man who inspired him to become the hero he is today! And Marguerite Bennett (DC Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman) and artist Jill Thompson (The Sandman, Black Orchid) give us a tale of teenage Clark Kent, while Dan Watters and Dani, the team behind Coffin Bound, bring us an outlandish fable about what happens when all colors are stolen! $5.99. Prestige Format binding. On sale March 9, 2021.

The Joker #1

Written by James Tynion IV, Sam Johns

Art by Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo

Covers by Guillem March, Frank Quitely, Francesco Mattina, Riccardo Federici and Mark Brooks.

After an unthinkable attack on Gotham City, the Clown Prince of Crime has become the most wanted man in the world! The Joker is doing his best to stay several steps ahead of law enforcement overseas, but Jim Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the last manhunt of his life and vows to track down Gotham's worst nemesis, completing his storied career. But there are some mysterious and deadly forces that are also on the hunt for The Joker, and they're not going to let Gordon slow them down or get in the way.

Batman Urban Legends #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky, Matthew Rosenberg, Stephanie Phillips, Brandon Thomas

Art by Eddy Barrows, Ryan Benjamin, Laura Braga, Max Dunbar

Batman may be the biggest name in Gotham City, but there are lots of other heroes—and villains—who will get a turn to shine in Batman: Urban Legends, a brand-new monthly anthology series highlighting top talent and a mix of new voices making their mark on the city the Dark Knight calls home. The first six issues are anchored by a Batman/Red Hood thriller from writer Chip Zdarsky (Detective Comics #1027, Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1) and fan-favorite artist Eddy Barrows (Detective Comics, Freedom Fighters, Future State: Robin Eternal). Renegade vigilante Jason Todd, a.k.a. Red Hood is investigating a new and lethal drug sweeping through Gotham City. In the course of one night, this investigation will change his life forever – and put him in Batman's crosshairs. In a story set before the launch of the new ongoing Harley Quinn series, writer Stephanie Phillips and Future State: The Next Batman artist Laura Braga team up to help Harley sort out her complicated history with Poison Ivy – but first she'll have to find her! This debut issue also launches a three-part tale of the Outsiders, courtesy of Future State: Outsiders writer Brandon Thomas with art by Max Dunbar (Marvel's Champions, Dungeons and Dragons, Judge Dredd). This saga reunites team members Black Lightning, Katana and Metamorpho, but this reunion quickly turns into a confrontation with the appearance of a figure from Katana's past! $7.99, on sale March 16th from DC Comics.

Teen Titans Academy #1

Written by Tim Sherridan

Art by Rafa Sandoval

Join the original Titans – Nightwing, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven and Beast Boy – school a new generation of teenage crimefighters. Pay close attention, because one of these novice heroes will become Red X! On sale March 16, 2021.

Catwoman #29

Written by Ram V

Art by Fernando Blanco

Cover by Joëlle Jones

Variant cover by Jenny Frison

So far, Selina Kyle's ambitious plan to gain control of Alleytown has been going purrfectly, but she's about to run headlong into a brand-new foe—and pass right through them…? Riddle us this, Catwoman! What do the Khadym Mob, a non-corporeal assassin, and Poison Ivy have in common? And when it comes to solving riddles, there's only one person she can go to—no matter how much she hates the idea. On sale March 16, 2021

Harley Quinn #1

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Riley Rossmo

On sale March 23, 2021.

Detective Comics #1034

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Dan Mora

On sale March 23, 2021.

Batman/Superman #16

Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Ivan Reis

On sale March 23, 2021.

Action Comics #1029

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson,

Art by Eric Gapstur,

"The Golden Age" part two, as Superboy desperately tries to save Superman's life from the leviathans of the Breach, Superman discovers the Breach's shocking origins. But with his powers mysteriously fading, he is utterly outmatched. Can Superboy change the course of history and save his father's life? Don't miss this prelude to DC's MASSIVE Superman event! On sale 23rd March.

In the months following "The Golden Age" two-part crossover, Phillip Kennedy Johnson will continue writing both Superman and Action Comics with artists Scott Godlewski (on Superman) and Daniel Sampere (on Action Comics) before reuniting with Future State: Superman: Worlds of War co-creator Mikel Janín on a special Superman project—still to be announced!

Justice League Dark #30

Written by Ram V

Art by Xermanico

Batman #106

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Jorge Jimenez.

Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #3

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

There's also that Brian Bendis/David Marquez Justice League-looking comic book as well…

Also expected are

Batman / Catwoman #4 (of 12) by Tom King and Clay Mann.

Far Sector #11 (of 12) by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell.

Man-Bat #2 (of 5) by Dave Wielgosz and Sumit Kumar.

Rorschach #6 (of 12) by Tom King and Jorge Fornes.

The Green Lantern Season Two #12 (of 12) by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp.

Truth and Justice #2 by various.

Wonder Woman Earth One Volume 3 by Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette.

Batman: Black and White #4 (of 6) by various.

Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #6 (of 6) by Katana Collins, Sean Murphy and Mateo Scalera.

American Vampire #6 (of 9) by Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque.

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #8 by G. Willow Wilson and Javier Rodriquez.

Sweet Tooth: The Return #5 (of 6) by Jeff Lemire.

Scooby Doo, Where Are You #109 by Sholly Fisch and Walter Carzon.

And we'll have to wait until April for Geoff Thorne's Green Lantern #1 spotlighting John Stewart. So… are there any I missed?