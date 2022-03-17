DC Comics Overships Aquamen #2 By 30% With Jim Lee Black & White Cover

Here's a blast from the past! Around ten years ago, Marvel Comics went through a spate of overshipping a number of their comic books, believing that retailers might be conservatively ordering them, and that if they could see more copies on their shelf selling, they might order more copies for future issues. It worked, to a degree, but some retailers realised that they could just order fewer copies and get free overships to the number that they would have previously been happy to order. Subsequently, it was used for specific targeted issues, often a launch issue or second issue, or one in which a major event happened that the publisher hadn't told the retailer about. Though Marvel simply hasn't done that at all in recent years. While DC Comics and other publishers preferred to encourage retailers to order more by making the books returnable, and that's something that has kept going. Well, now it seems that DC Comics is entering the overship game as well.

DC Comics has now announced that comic book stores will get getting 30% extra of the Aquamen #2, that they ordered. Why? Well, my best guess is that retailers ordered far fewer of #2 than DC were expecting, and this is an attempt to show retailers that there may be more demand in their stores for the book ahead of issue #3 orders being due.

Oh and also the 30% free overship will be a black-and-white version of Jim Lee's Aquamen #1 variant cover from #1. Like so. So people who bought the colour version of the cover from the first issue can now complete the set!

Additionally, DC Comics have also bumped up the retailer discount for backorders of Aquamen #1 from the usual 45-55% depending, to 75% all round. So retailers can make more money selling a copy of Aquamen #1 than any other comic on their stands.

And that is how the Aquasausage is made…

AQUAMEN #1 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Sami Basri (CA) Travis Moore

Dive deeper following the thrilling conclusions of Aquaman: The Becoming and Black Manta! When a terrorist in Middle America is revealed as an Atlantean sleeper agent seemingly gone rogue, the Aquamen—Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde—are on the case. But it soon becomes clear that the tragedy was not just a single bad actor, but the beginnings of a much larger and more dangerous chain reaction…and the heart of an explosive Atlantean conspiracy! If Arthur's not careful, the secrets he's keeping—from Mera, Tula, Tempest, Atlantis, the surface, and even Jackson—could cause a rift from which the Aquamen might never recover!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/22/2022 AQUAMEN #2 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Sami Basri (CA) Travis Moore

After the shocking revelation at the end of last issue, will the new Aquamen partnership be over before it even begins?! With more Atlantean sleepers awaking, the team races to discover what Orm's role is in the situation…and how long has he been involved?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/29/2022 AQUAMEN #3 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Max Raynor (CA) Travis Moore

While Jackson Hyde's investigation into the Atlantean sleeper agents leads him into the dark and dangerous streets of Gotham City, Arthur struggles with his own secrets and the rift that his past mistakes are creating in his future with Mera. Danger lurks in the darkness of Gotham's shadows, but so does a surprising ally.

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 4/3/2022 In-Store Date: 4/26/2022