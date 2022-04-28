DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For #NationalSuperHeroDay

DC Comics, fresh from launching DC Universe Infinite on iOS in the UK followed up by posting "Truly a gift for #NationalSuperHeroDay!" of Facebook. Because that's a thing since it was started in 1995 by a group of employees at Marvel Comics. Now appropriated by DC Comics and accompanied by this visual.

Digital Marketing Specialist at Disney Studios, and former DC Marketing Associate until the bloodbath of 2020, Amanda Hatheway posted in response "OMG this is amazing. When I worked there 2 years ago this never would have been approved. Glad to see it now ". Current Nightwing writer Tom Taylor just posted "Hey…"

But #NationalSuperheroDay is more than just about Nightwing's ass. Other contributions to National Superhero Day included James Gunn recalling his first superhero film. "I almost forgot the very first "superhero" movie I was involved with, The Specials. Seeing my old pal Jim Zulevic here as Mr. Smart hurts a bit, as this world lost a great talent far too young to a heart attack more than ten years ago. Happy #NationalSuperheroDay"

Batman himself posted "Skyscraper gargoyles for brooding are optional but highly recommended #NationalSuperHeroDay"

It spread out further. Andrea Levine posted "Since today is #nationalsuperheroday, AND it also happens to be his 88th bday—shout out to my dad, Jack Levine, who was the first FBI special agent to ever publicly speak out against J Edgar Hoover. Things didn't end well for Jack at the time, but years later he was vindicated. You wouldn't believe all of the crazy things that Hoover did while seeking revenge (we got ahold of all of the documents through the Freedom of Information Act). Here's to all of the people who are brave enough to speak up, even at great personal cost. Don't let the "bad guys" mute you, and more importantly, DO NOT MUTE YOURSELF! Keep using your voice to be a force for good. "

The Oklahoma City Police Department posted ""A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles." – Christopher Reeve

#NationalSuperheroDay"

The US Department Of Education posted "Teachers are superheroes! They make the world a better place by helping students and innovating in the classroom. Try our superhero filter on Instagram for #NationalSuperheroDay and throughout Teacher Appreciation Week! https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc5XfjFBk2z/"