DC Comics Put James Gunn/DC Studios Titles Back Into Print

DC Comics collections have been selling out as a direct result of James Gunn,  Peter Safran and DC Studios' announcements. Now they're back.

Bleeding Cool has been looking at how DC Comics collections have been selling out as a direct result of James Gunn,  Peter Safran and DC Studios' announcements regarding their Chapter One: Monsters And Gods TV shows and movies. From Booster Gold, to Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, to Batman & Son, to All Star Superman, to The Authority, to Creature Commandos. James Gunn himself addressed a previous Bleeding Cool article directly, over the sellouts being enjoyed by The Authority Book One (and people selling it for $300) by stating the following;

And so it has now come to pass. DC Comics has announced 2023 editions of the following books: Creature Commandos, Batman And Son, Booster Gold: 52 Pick Up, The Authority Book One, Batman And Robin Vol 1: Batman Reborn, and Wonder Woman: Paradise Found.

The unexpected DC book in that list is Paradise Found, as the Wonder Woman movie was announced as being set in a Themyscria of the long past, before the birth of Diana, and so another book that Phil Jimenez worked on, Wonder Woman: Historia was tagged for relevance. But its name is close to Paradise Lost, the name of the new film. Might the graphic novel be seen as a sequel?

DC Film Projects

  • Superman: Legacy – written by Gunn, the film will hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.
  • The Authority – WildStorm characters will join the DCU as members of The Authority take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right
  • The Brave and the Bold – the DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series
  • Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – this science fiction adventure, which will be based on Tom King's amazing, award-winning recent comics stories, presents a Supergirl viewers are not used to seeing
  • Swamp Thing – the film will investigate the dark origins of Swamp Thing

DC Television Projects for HBO Max

  • Creature Commandos – a seven-episode animated show in which Amanda Waller creates a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners; Gunn wrote all the episodes of the first season
  • Waller – starring Viola Davis, this series features Team Peacemaker and will be written by Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver (Supernatural)
  • Booster Gold – Booster Gold uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in present day
  • Lanterns – this enormous TV event series follows intergalactic cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they uncover a dark mystery
  • Paradise Lost ­– set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman, this drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women

