First Damian Wayne $500 Sale After James Gunn DC Studios Speculation

Damian Wayne will be starring in The Brave And The Bold, a Batman movie being lined up by James Gunn from DC Studios. And naturally, eBay went mad.

We are told that we will be getting a new Batman movie from James Gunn's DC Studios, "The Brave And The Bold – the DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series." And Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne, Talia Ghul and the new Robin, sales suddenly boomed on eBay, though there are still some undervalued key items that collectors and speculators may like to consider. As well as your old unneglected longboxes to pan for gold.

