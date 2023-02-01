First Damian Wayne $500 Sale After James Gunn DC Studios Speculation
Damian Wayne will be starring in The Brave And The Bold, a Batman movie being lined up by James Gunn from DC Studios. And naturally, eBay went mad.
We are told that we will be getting a new Batman movie from James Gunn's DC Studios, "The Brave And The Bold – the DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series." And Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne, Talia Ghul and the new Robin, sales suddenly boomed on eBay, though there are still some undervalued key items that collectors and speculators may like to consider. As well as your old unneglected longboxes to pan for gold.
- Batman: Son of the Demon (1987) first appearance of Damian Wayne as an unnamed infant by Mike W Barr and Jeremy Bingham, sold first prints for $25 a copy yesterday but today people are asking for $80.
- Batman #655 (2006) was first appearance of Damian Wayne as he is today, son of Talia Ghul and Bruce Wayne, and the beginning of the Batman & Son storyline, by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert. Today it sold for $500 slabbed by CGC at 9.8 and $110 raw. A CGC 9.8 slabbed copy of the variant cover by Andy Kubert sold for $425 and raw for $160.
- Batman #656 (2006) was Damian Wayne's first full appearance. Today it sold CGC 9.8 for $275, and $100 raw, $410 for the Kubert variant at CGC 9.8.
- Batman #657 2006) had the first Damian Wayne as Robin and has sold CGC 9.8 for $150 today, and $30 raw.
- Batman #666 (2007) featured the first Damian Wayne as a future Batman. And has sold yesterday CGC 9.8 for $300, and $47 raw.
- Damian Son Of Batman #1 (2013) sold for $2 raw and for $80 CGC 9.8 and $180 for the 1:100 Andy Kubert variant.
- Batman & Robin #1 (2009) has sold for $19. third print for $17. 4th print for $15.
- Batman & Robin #10 (2010) using the imagery used for the announcement has sold for $4.50
- Batman Incorporated #8 (2011) with the death of Damian Wayne at the hands of his clone, goes for $15 raw, and $48 at CGC 9.8
- Superman #10 (2015) featuring the first meeting of Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent, has just sold for $12.
- Super Sons #1 (2017) has sold for $20 for the Fried Pie variant, $15 for the 1;25 variant, $10 for the second print,
- Robin #1 from 2021 has sold CGC 9.8 for $75 with 1-3 being snapped up for $6.50 the lot.