DC Comics Puts Doomsday Clock and Metal In Absolute Format

The Absolute format of oversized colour hardcovers was pioneered at Wildstom and DC Comics by Scott Dunbier, who also created the Artists Edition format at IDW as well. Based on the way European publishers collected American comic books, it began with the appropriately titled Absolute Authority, which then used that adverb to name all subsequent volumes for other books, The format was also copied by Marvel, Dark Horse, Image Comics, Dynamite, and pretty much everyone. And in 2022, DC Comics is adding Doomsday Clock and Dark Nights: Metal to that list – as well as an exclusive and twice-the-price edition for the latter as well.

Absolute Doomsday Clock

Geoff Johns, Gary Frank

14 June 2022 496 pages

NOTHING EVER REALLY ENDS. The world of Watchmen collides with the DC Universe in a story that rewrites the past, present, and future of comics!

Doomsday Clock finally gets the Absolute treatment! Dr. Manhattan, a near-omnipotent being from the Watchmen universe, has been using his powers to rewrite the DC Universe—reshaping some heroes' histories, erasing other heroes altogether, and playingwith the fates of the good and evil alike.

But why? What does a godlike being from another worldstand to gain from the DC Universe? The mystery remains, but now that our heroes know they're being toyed with,what can they do to stop it? The clock is ticking…

From Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Brad Anderson, the critically acclaimed team behind Shazam! and Batman: Earth One, this collection includes the full groundbreaking 12-issue miniseries.

Absolute Dark Nights: Metal

Absolute Dark Nights: Metal (exclusive edition)

1 May 2022 400 pages

The dark corners of reality that have never been seen till now! The Dark Multiverse is revealed in all its devastating danger—and the threats it contains are coming for the DC Universe! Welcome to a DC event unlike any other! One that will push Batman, Superman and heroes of the Justice League beyond their limits to take on threats unlike any our world has ever seen! It will take the combined might of the World's Greatest Heroes as you've never seen them before to face what's coming their way! The Dark Knights ride through the farthest reaches of the Multiverse to track down the unlikeliest of teams: The Flash, Cyborg, Raven and Detective Chimp. The mission: keep these heroes from completing their desperate quest to save all of existence! Plus, Batman is forcewd to face off against his greatest fears while trapped in the Dark Multiverse! These tales and more are collected in Absolute Dark Nights: Metal, which contains Dark Nights: Metal #1-6, Batman: Lost #1, Dark Nights: Metal Director's Cut #1, and Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1!