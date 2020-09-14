DC Comics Recycles Gary Frank 5G Generations Covers For Death Metal

In February, Gary Frank teased the following image on Twitter, showing a classic Golden Age Wonder Woman skirt, with the phrase "who likes the classics". It was soon revealed just what this was to be for.

Generation One, the first of five one-shots that would lead up to Generation Five – or 5g. But then, Dan DiDio, the man behind this move that would have seen the DC Universe aged up and replaced with younger characters in familiar roles – was fired. And it all went away. But before that all happened, we got this preview of Gary Frank's artwork for Generation One – as well as design elements for subsequent Generations.

I knew that Wonder Woman artwork was familiar. Because it looks like DC Comics are a waste not, want not, type of place. And Gary Frank's Generations covers are being reused in the new DC Comics December 2020 solicitations for Death Metal oneshots.

With a cover that would originally have been used for Generation One. Which suggests that the following image would have been used for Generation Two.

And the one after that for Generation Three.

And now repurposed as covers to three December Death Metal one-shots. And so nothing to do with the contents of the comic books at all…

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE SECRET ORIGIN #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER and GEOFF JOHNS

art by RYAN BENJAMIN

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/1/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

The DCU's darkest secrets are explored while two titans clash! The heroes search for a way to defeat the Darkest Knight through the universe's past, while Superboy Prime faces down the demonic Batman! DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE LAST STORIES OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARK WAID, GAIL SIMONE, MARIKO TAMAKI, JEFF LEMIRE, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, and CHRISTOPHER SEBELA

art by FRANCIS MANAPUL and others

cover by TULA LOTAY

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/8/20

$8.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

The last battle against the Batman Who Laughs is at hand…the final fight for everything in the universe. And while the night is usually darkest just before the dawn, what would be the last thing you'd do if you weren't sure the dawn would ever arrive? Join our heroes in their waning hours as we show their journeys through what could be their final moments…heroes that have fought a million times before, but are keenly aware this could be their endgame. These are the stolen moments detailing the last stories of the DC Universe. DEATH METAL: THE LAST 52: WAR OF THE MULTIVERSES #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MAGDALENE VISAGGIO, JAMES TYNION IV, KYLE HIGGINS, MARGUERITE BENNETT, MATT ROSENBERG, JUSTIN JORDAN, REGINE SAWYER, and CHE GRAYSON

art by DANIEL SAMPERE and others

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/29/20

$8.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

What would it take to get every being left in the Multiverse to side together in the ultimate, final showdown? Total decimation and the complete undoing of all existence? The Batman Who Laughs has made his final move, bringing the most horrifying opposition to the battleground, and now every hero and villain left alive will stand and fight together. This epic battle book details every side of the last war across the Multiverse—Wonder Woman leading the heroes, Superman leading the villains, and Batman leading the dead—everyone has to play their part. Everyone and everything is at stake…so join here for the last of the DCU as we know it!