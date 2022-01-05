DC Comics Reveals Details, Name Change for Valentine's Anthology
So long, Weird Love Tales, and hello, Strange Love Adventures! DC Comics has renamed its Valentine's Day anthology, previously solicited as Weird Love Tales #1, and revealed the stories that will be contained therein via a press release on Wednesday. The newly rechristened Strange Love Adventures #1 will still be out on February 8th and will still cost $9.99, and it will even still have a main cover by Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn and a variant cover by Amanda Conner and Paul Mounts. And now we know the titles, stars, and full creative teams of each of the stories:
Harley Quinn in "Lightning in a Bottle"
Stephanie Phillips – Writer
Jon Sommariva – Artist
Rex Lokus – Colorist
Pat Brosseau – Letterer
The Flash and Gorilla Grodd in "The Grodd Couple"
Rich Douek – Writer
Scot Eaton – Penciller
Wayne Faucher – Inker
Hi-Fi – Colorist
Saida Temofonte – Letterer
Peacemaker in "Love of Country"
Rex Ogle – Writer
Geraldo Borges – Artist
Nick Filardi – Colorist
Ferran Delgado – Letterer
Blue Beetle in "Ritual of Love"
Andrew Marino – Writer
Pablo M. Collar – Artist
Dee Cunniffe – Colorist
Josh Reed – Letterer
Shazam and Superman in "In the Name of Love"
Che Grayson – Writer
Jon Mikel – Artist
Nick Filardi – Colorist
Carlos M. Mangual – Letterer
Alfred in "Service"
Devin Grayson – Writer
Roger Robinson – Artist
Tony Aviña – Colorist
Pat Brosseau – Letterer
Sgt. Rock in "Romance on Dinosaur Island"
Collin Kelley & Jackson Lanzing – Writers
Christian Duce – Artist
Enrica Eren Angiolini – Colorist
Steve Wands – Letterer
Batman in "Dinner for Two"
Ram V – Writer
Phil Hester – Penciller
Eric Gapstur & Ande Parks – Inkers
Dee Cunniffe – Colorist
Clem Robins – Letterer
So head down to your local comic shop and pick up a copy of Strange Love Adventures #1 on February 8th. For $9.99, the comic will presumably go on a romantic date with you that ends in a passionate night of furious lovemaking, so that's two birds with one stone then.
Love is in the air again, and DC is here to warm your heart and brighten your soul with eight timeless tales of…strange love? We've got stories of a love as old as Jurassic time on Dinosaur Island, a bromance between Peacemaker and his eagle sidekick Eagly, and a first date you never saw coming. Oh wow, these really do sound sweet and heartwarming! So c'mon, let your freak flag fly and get weird this Valentine's Day.