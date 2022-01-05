DC Comics Reveals Details, Name Change for Valentine's Anthology

So long, Weird Love Tales, and hello, Strange Love Adventures! DC Comics has renamed its Valentine's Day anthology, previously solicited as Weird Love Tales #1, and revealed the stories that will be contained therein via a press release on Wednesday. The newly rechristened Strange Love Adventures #1 will still be out on February 8th and will still cost $9.99, and it will even still have a main cover by Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn and a variant cover by Amanda Conner and Paul Mounts. And now we know the titles, stars, and full creative teams of each of the stories:

Harley Quinn in "Lightning in a Bottle"

Stephanie Phillips – Writer

Jon Sommariva – Artist

Rex Lokus – Colorist

Pat Brosseau – Letterer The Flash and Gorilla Grodd in "The Grodd Couple"

Rich Douek – Writer

Scot Eaton – Penciller

Wayne Faucher – Inker

Hi-Fi – Colorist

Saida Temofonte – Letterer Peacemaker in "Love of Country"

Rex Ogle – Writer

Geraldo Borges – Artist

Nick Filardi – Colorist

Ferran Delgado – Letterer Blue Beetle in "Ritual of Love"

Andrew Marino – Writer

Pablo M. Collar – Artist

Dee Cunniffe – Colorist

Josh Reed – Letterer Shazam and Superman in "In the Name of Love"

Che Grayson – Writer

Jon Mikel – Artist

Nick Filardi – Colorist

Carlos M. Mangual – Letterer Alfred in "Service"

Devin Grayson – Writer

Roger Robinson – Artist

Tony Aviña – Colorist

Pat Brosseau – Letterer Sgt. Rock in "Romance on Dinosaur Island"

Collin Kelley & Jackson Lanzing – Writers

Christian Duce – Artist

Enrica Eren Angiolini – Colorist

Steve Wands – Letterer Batman in "Dinner for Two"

Ram V – Writer

Phil Hester – Penciller

Eric Gapstur & Ande Parks – Inkers

Dee Cunniffe – Colorist

Clem Robins – Letterer

So head down to your local comic shop and pick up a copy of Strange Love Adventures #1 on February 8th. For $9.99, the comic will presumably go on a romantic date with you that ends in a passionate night of furious lovemaking, so that's two birds with one stone then.

Love is in the air again, and DC is here to warm your heart and brighten your soul with eight timeless tales of…strange love? We've got stories of a love as old as Jurassic time on Dinosaur Island, a bromance between Peacemaker and his eagle sidekick Eagly, and a first date you never saw coming. Oh wow, these really do sound sweet and heartwarming! So c'mon, let your freak flag fly and get weird this Valentine's Day.