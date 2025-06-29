Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, wolverine

PrintWatch: The Goddamned Spider-Man Vs Wolverine & Predator Printings

Article Summary Marvel announces second printings for Spider-Man & Wolverine #2 and Predator vs. Spider-Man #3 in August.

Kaare Andrews and Patrick Gleason deliver striking variant covers for these highly anticipated reprints.

Oni Press sends Goddamned Tragedy #1 back for a third printing due to strong demand and critical acclaim.

Goddamned Tragedy #1 is a haunting 48-page Old West tale by Chris Condon and Shawn Kuruneru, out July 16.

PrintWatch covers new second and third printings coming to the direct market, this week from Marvel Comics and Oni Press. And on August 7th Marvel Comics is providing second printings of Spider-Man And Wolverine #2 with a Kaare Andrews cover and a 1:25 variant also from Andrews. And Predator Vs Spider-Man #3 with a Paulo Siqueira cover and a 1:25 variant by Patrick Gleason, covers to come.

PrintWatch: Oni Press sends Goddamned Tragedy #1 back for a third printing.by Chris Condon and Shawn Kuruneru. "Goddamn! What else do I have to say other than that to describe this book?" said writer Chris Condon. "Shawn Kuruneru's work throughout the book is jaw-droppingly gorgeous and we're so fortunate to have a stellar lineup of artists on covers like Jenna Cha, Tula Lotay, Jacob Phillips, and Oliver Dominguez to help place the Janson Family's ordeal in the history books. This is a hard-hitting and spooky one-shot story unlike any other you're apt to read this year. Find out the truth of what happened on the path to California in 1846 – don't miss THE GODDAMN TRAGEDY."

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #2 KAARE ANDREWS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25] UPC:75960621258300212 Price: $3.99 On Sale: 08/06/2025 PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #3 PAULO SIQUEIRA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #3 PATRICK GLEASON RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25] Price: $3.99 On Sale: 08/06/2025 GODDAMN TRAGEDY #1 (ONE SHOT) Third Printing Allocations May Occur

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Shawn Kuruneru

"IN THESE WOODS, FEAR EVERYTHING—EVEN EACH OTHER! From breakout writer Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine, That Texas Blood) and rising star Shawn Kuruneru (Fishflies) comes a vicious and vengeful account of one of the Old West's darkest episodes from those that lived to tell it in a lavishly painted, entirely self-contained 48-page graphic novella!

Ellen Janson is here to set the record straight about the highly publicized, oft-sensationalized journey her family undertook in 1846. Ellen sets out with her mother, Irena, and her father, Leo, on the treacherous road west in search of a better life. But when her father chooses to split off from the party, taking an untested shortcut through the mountains, can their small family survive the elements, the wildlife—and each other? Or will their journey become nothing more than another goddamn tragedy?" Retail: $6.99 7/16/2025

