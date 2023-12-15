Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman And Robin And Howard, dc middle grade ya, graphic novel, march 2024, primer

DC Comics Serialises Its Kids' Original Graphic Novels In 2024

DC Comics is taking two kids-aimed digest graphic novels, Primer and Batman And Howard by Jeffrey Brown and serialising them.

DC Comics is taking two of its kids-aimed digest graphic novels, Primer by Jennifer Muro, Thomas Krajewski and Gretel Lusky and Batman And Howard by Jeffrey Brown and serialising them in standard-size monthly comics from March as part of DC Comics' March 2024 solicits and solicitations. Might this be the future for other original graphic novels that have found success in book stores to be retrofitted for the monthly serialised format at a later date? And it's also soliciting a new, previously teased graphic novel, Barda…

PRIMER #1

Written by JENNIFER MURO and THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Art and cover by GRETEL LUSKY

$3.99 US | 40 pages ON SALE 3/26/24

With a father in prison, Ashley Rayburn has bounced from foster home to foster home and represents a real challenge to the social workers who try to help her—not because she's inherently bad, but because trouble always seems to find her. But her luck might just be changing when a new couple offers to take her in.

BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD #1

Written by JEFFREY BROWN

Art and cover by JEFFREY BROWN

$3.99 US | 40 pages ON SALE 3/12/24

To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched, on top of transferring to a new school. When his new classmate Howard offers to show him the ropes, Damian finds himself in a challenge he never expected…

BARDA

Written and drawn by NGOZI UKAZU

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-113-3

ON SALE 6/4/24

Join New York Times bestselling writer-artist Ngozi Ukazu (Check, Please!) as she takes readers on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, deep friendships, and first loves!

Darkseid is…and life on Apokolips is tough—but then, it is hell, after all. And no one knows this better than Barda, Granny Goodness's right-hand warrior.

But Barda has a secret…she is in love. Or she is drawn to the idea of it, anyway, whether it be the beauty of a flower; her affection for her closest friend, Aurelie; or the mysterious and fierce enemy warrior Orion, who is the only match for Barda's strength.

When Granny decides Barda is becoming too soft, she assigns Barda a task that might be more than she can handle—to break the seemingly unbreakable Scott Free. And as Barda questions why Scott has such hope and what he might have done to provoke such hatred from Granny, she finds herself drawn to him in a way she never expected.

The only thing is, we do not speak of love on Apokolips…

