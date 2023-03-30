DC Comics' Speechless Changes Name After Trademark Battle Since last year, DC Comics has been publishing a series of silent comics by Gustavo Duarte called DC Speechless on DC Universe Infinite.

Since last year, DC Comics has been publishing a series of silent comics by Gustavo Duarte called DC Speechless on their DC Universe Infinite service, and indeed they have five issues up (all previewed below). And they solicited a collection for April.

DC SPEECHLESS! #1

Written by GUSTAVO DUARTE

Art and cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE

Variant cover by FABIO MOON and GABRIEL BA

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE AND GUSTAVO DUARTE

$5.99 US | 56 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

However, there seems to have been a little contre-temps with the Economics In Comics YouTube channel and online store, who produce their own magazine with the same name:

SPEECHLESS Artist Insider is the first comic book magazine published by Economics In Comics. Each comic will have an exclusive cover by the featured artist. SPEECHLESS dives into the artist's craft. Sharing information on their life, tools, process, and so much more! It gives the artist a chance to showcase their work without a deadline, and share their creation and life with us! I am so proud to present this comic to the world, and look forward to more great content and art in the future!

They have had four issues out, devoted to the work of Michael McComb, Ivan Tao, Puppeteer Lee and Joel Gomez. But more importantly, they registered a trademark for Speechless, granted them in 2021 for "printed comic books". In their recent newsletter, they state "In the last few months I have been in a private battle with DC/Warner about the name SPEECHLESS. DC comics decided to create a comic with my TRADEMARKED name. In an effort to save DC comics from a lawsuit I reached out to them before they could go to print. In doing so, the months that followed were painful and expensive. Long story short the name SPEECHLESS has been protected! Being a moron by alerting them early I incurred the costs to save something I have built."

As a result, the printed name for the DC comic book will now be DC Silent Tales. But the digital name, will remain DC Speechless… and switched covered as well.

DC SILENT TALES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GUSTAVO DUARTE

(W/A/CA) Gustavo Duarte

Gustavo Duarte brings his style of humor to the DC Universe in six short stories featuring funny moments in your favorite superheroes' lives! Where does Harley buy her mallets? What happens to Superman's radioactive clothes? What's a day off like for Cyborg? Be sure to check out this entirely silent comic! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023

DC Silent Tales will be published on the 18th of April. Here's a peek at what will be coming. Just under a different title. Say I wonder if Speechless magazine will do an issue devoted to Gustavo Duarte?