DC Comics Tease Another Corinthian Sandman Spin-Off In April

DC Comics just tweeted the following, "It is good to live once more. 4.12.22." with this image of Sandman's The Corinthian. Check the teeth within the eyes…

Created by Neil Gaiman and Mike Dringenberg for The Sandman #10 in 1989, the Corinthian is a nightmare created by Dream, who destroys him for going rogue and failing to fulfill his original design. Dream later recreates him with "some changes". His most notable physical feature is his lack of eyes and in their place are two rows of small, jagged teeth in each eye socket, which he often covers with sunglasses. He can speak, eat, see, and even breathe through these mouths. According to an interview with Gaiman in The Sandman Companion, the Corinthian takes his name from his mode of behavior; specifically, "a Corinthian" was another term for a rake: a devil-may-care, ne'er-do-well.

DC Comics previous published a Sandman Presents: The Corinthian: Death In Venice mini-series by Darko Macan and Danijel Žeželj and was a semi-regular character in The Dreaming series as well. Riz Ahmed played The Corinthian in the Audible adaptation. Boyd Holbrook is set to portray the Corinthian in the upcoming television series The Sandman on Netflix. DC Comics has publishes a number of Sandman PResents comic book series in recent years, with Neil Gaiman's participation and, ahead of the Netflix launch, it looks as if DC Comics will be publishing new Sandman Presents titles to accompany it. Maybe we'll see Magdalene Visaggio's A Game Of You sequel along with The Corinthian?

Expect to learn more about DC Comics' plans for April 2022 solicits and solicitations over the next week, including DC's Sanmand plans. But it might also give you a clue as to when you might expect the Netflix series to be streamed.