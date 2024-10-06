Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

DC Comics Teases Art From Absolute Superman #2 Vs Peacemaker

DC Comics unveils new art from Absolute Superman #2, showcasing a confrontation between the Man of Steel and multiple Peacemakers.

The cover to Absolute Superman #2 details that "the Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations".

But a new Absolute Comics video tease from DC Comics has given some art previews of that conflict, with Absolute Superman versus Peacemaker, after Peacemaker after Peacemaker. A young Superman, a black costume, and golden punches.

Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval will be published on the 6th of November and Absolute Superman #2 on the 4th of December.

"Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth and justice in this new universe? Readers can find out when Absolute Superman #1, with colors by Ulises Arreola and letters by Becca Carey, hits participating comic book shops on Wednesday, November 6. Absolute Superman #1 will publish with a main cover by Rafa Sandoval and Ulises Arreola, plus variant covers by Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Clayton Crain, and Matteo Scalera (1:25)"

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024

