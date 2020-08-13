DC Comics to Cancel Aquaman With #65 In November

DC Comics have been cancelling a number of series on their big anniversary issues, often comic books that sell pretty well. Harley Quinn with #75, Red Hood Outlaw with #50, Batgirl with #50 and more. In another universe that would have also included Batman with #100. The original plan, pre-pandemic and when Dan DiDio was still publisher, was called 5G or Generation Five, with a new extended DC Timeline that would have aged all the main DC Comics characters and have them replaced with a new, more diverse line-up of characters taking on the roles. Then everything changed. But the lead up to the end of certain series were still planned for. Now James Tynion IV has found something new to continue Batman #101 with, but it is anticipated that all these series will be restarted at some point soon. Depending oin the current state of things of course. Nothing in the November solicitations will have been impacted by the DC Comics layoffs and as we confirmed DC staffers will still be on board DC until mid-November and all sorts of things can happen between now and then. So when we get the word that Aquaman will have its final issue announced tomorrow in DC's November 2020 solicitations with a double-sized Aquaman #65, then it makes this tweet a little more understandable…

From the Aquaverse Twitter account who always get sneak peeks of upcoming Aquaman stuff.

That reads "we understand that the dreaded "Final Issue" stamp will adorn AQUAMAN's impending November solicitation, but you know what? We're perfectly fine with that. Will explain that last part after they go live."

We look forward to finding out. Aquaman has been written by Kelly Sue DeConnick for the past couple of years, but there are all sorts of changes coming. We'll check back with The Aquaverse tomorrow… here;'s the solicitation for Aquaman #65 for October…

AQUAMAN #64

written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

cover by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

cover by GILBERT VIGONTE

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 | 32 PAGES

Wedding bells? More like wedding hells, as Mera's nuptials ignite a war across the Seven Kingdoms. Arthur, Orm, the Trench, Xebel, and more battle not just for the crown but for the future of Atlantis and beyond. Stuffed to the gills with characters and action, this all-out undersea brawl will leave readers gasping for air!