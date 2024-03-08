Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Black Label, graphic nove;, zatanna

DC Comics To Publish An Adults Only Zatanna Graphic Novel

Zatanna: Bring Down the House is a new Black Label graphic novel written by DC's graphic novelist of choice Mariko Tamaki.

Article Summary DC's 'Zatanna: Bring Down the House' is a new adults only Black Label graphic novel.

Mariko Tamaki pens the story with Javier Rodríguez bringing visuals to life.

Zatanna tackles her darkest magic in a tale set against the glitzy Vegas backdrop.

Scheduled for June 25th, the series promises to be a spellbinding mix of spectacle and horror.

Zatanna: Bring Down the House is a new Black Label graphic novel written by DC's graphic novelist of choice Mariko Tamaki, drawn by artist Javier Rodríguez, out for June this year. And it's only for grown-ups.

"In this DC Black Label series (17+), Zatanna Zatara is the greatest entertainer in the worst hotel and casino off the Las Vegas strip. The ritzier hotels would love to have her as a headliner, but since a devastating instance of magic gone wrong changed the course of her childhood, Zatanna would much rather rock her trademark top hat and fishnets as a sleight-of-hand stage act than bother with real magic. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with this team, and having the opportunity to tell a story that spotlights Zatanna," said Tamaki. "We're very excited for people to see this weird little story we've whipped up for their reading pleasure."

"But Zatanna will have to take herself and her magical abilities seriously when an interdimensional vortex cracks open the very stage she performs on, releasing a terrifying demon bent on killing her. And if Zatanna hopes to escape with her life, she'll have to face the even more terrifying consequences of her past. "I encourage readers to join us on this journey in search of magic," said artist Rodríguez. "There is nothing more fun than working on a character like Zatanna who, issue after issue, invites you to explore every nook and cranny of the language of comics."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with this team, and having the opportunity to tell a story that spotlights Zatanna," said Tamaki. "We're very excited for people to see this weird little story we've whipped up for their reading pleasure." Rodriguez concurred, adding: "I encourage readers to join us on this journey in search of magic. There is nothing more fun than working on a character like Zatanna who, issue after issue, invites you to explore every nook and cranny of the language of comics."

Zatanna: Bring Down the House goes on sale on the 25th of June.

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Cover Art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Variant Cover Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO, ARTGERM, MIKEL JANIN

On sale June 25

The new DC Black Label story will see Zatanna face off against a terrifying demon that will put her magical prowess to the test. DC writes, "Zatanna will have to take herself and her magical abilities seriously when an interdimensional vortex cracks open the very stage she performs on, releasing a terrifying demon bent on killing her. And if Zatanna hopes to escape with her life, she'll have to face the even more terrifying consequences of her past."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!