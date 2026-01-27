Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Joelle Jones, supergirl

DC Comics To Publish Supergirl: The World Ahead Of The Movie

DC Comics to publish Supergirl: The World international graphic anthology ahead of the movie, in June 2026

Article Summary Supergirl: The World anthology unites 15 international creative teams for unique global stories.

The new Supergirl hardcover releases June 2, 2026, ahead of her highly anticipated movie debut.

Contributors include acclaimed writers and artists from the U.S., Japan, Germany, Brazil, and more.

184-page volume explores Supergirl's journey discovering Earth through adventures across continents.

DC Comics will be publishing a new "The World" hardcover anthology volume with contributions from international creators, Supergirl: The World, to follow similar Batman, Superman and Joker volumes by writers and artists from 15 countries across the globe. Arriving on the 2nd of June, 2026, ahead of the Supergirl movie being released at the end of that month, the book will be published through Panini (Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico), Ovni (Argentina), Zebra Comics (Cameroon), Dargaud/Urban Comics (France), Story House Egmont (Poland), Story House Egmont Oy Ab (Finland), Čarobna Knjiga (Serbia), JBC (Turkey) as well as DC Comics in the USA and each edition reflects the country of publication.

United States: Mariko Tamaki (writer), Skylar Patridge (artist), and Joëlle Jones (cover)

(writer), (artist), and (cover) Spain: Aneke (writer, artist, cover)

(writer, artist, cover) Italy: Francesca Michielin (writer) and Federica Croci (artist, cover)

(writer) and (artist, cover) Serbia: Uroš Dimitrijević (writer) and Stevan Subic (artist, cover)

(writer) and (artist, cover) Cameroon: Njoka Suyru (writer), Coeurtys Ulrich Minko (thumbnails), and Ejob Nathanael Ejob (artist, cover)

(writer), (thumbnails), and (artist, cover) Finland: Johanna Sinisalo (writer) and Rosi Kämpe (artist, cover)

(writer) and (artist, cover) Argentina: Tomás Wortley (writer) and Rocío Zucchi (artist, cover)

(writer) and (artist, cover) Turkey: Mahmud Asrar (writer, artist, cover)

(writer, artist, cover) France: Kid Toussaint (writer) and Joël Jurion (artist, cover)

(writer) and (artist, cover) Brazil: Fernanda Chiella (writer, artist, cover)

(writer, artist, cover) Poland: Anna Krztoń (writer) and Kasia Nie (artist, cover)

(writer) and (artist, cover) Mexico: Mariana Moreno (writer, artist, cover)

(writer, artist, cover) Germany: Yann Krehl (writer) and Marie Sann (artist, cover)

(writer) and (artist, cover) Colombia: Sara Rodríguez (writer, artist, cover)

(writer, artist, cover) Japan: Satoshi Miyagawa (writer) and Kai Kitago (artist, cover)

"Supergirl, the last daughter of Krypton, has found her adoptive world daunting at times, struggling to find her place in it. So what better way to learn about her new home than to travel the globe and discover its many wonders—and save some lives in the process, of course! Behold the Maiden of Might as 15 countries tell tales that highlight what makes Supergirl one of the most inspiring and powerful DC Super Heroes of all." Supergirl: The World is a 184-page hardcover priced at $24.99 on the 2nd of June, 2026.

