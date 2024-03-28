Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: bryan hitch, Ghost Machine, james gunn, Redcoat, the authority

DC Comics Turned Down A New Bryan Hitch Authority Series Last Year

Bryan Hitch revealed that last year DC Comics turned down his offer to write and draw a new The Authority series, so he did Redcoat instead.

Article Summary Bryan Hitch expressed interest in creating a new The Authority series.

DC declined Hitch's proposal for the series before he launched Ghost Machine.

The Authority influenced mainstream superhero narratives and satires.

James Gunn's Authority-related projects coincide with increased interest.

Recently, Bryan Hitch launched new work for Ghost Machine, the creator-owned-and-shared imprint at Image Comics with his series Redcoat written by Geoff Johns, as well as Ultimate Universe with Jonathan Hickman at Marvel and The Last Days Of Lex Luthor with Mark Waid at DC Comics. But, with Ghost Machine Day approaching on the 1st of April, it looks like there was something else that might have delayed Redcoat. A new run of The Authority.

In a recent art sale and video podcast to promote Ghost Machine, Bryan Hitch stated "I love The Authority stuff. I would have I would have done another run on The Authority in a heartbeat before I started doing the Ghost Machine stuff. I actually wanted to and no DC was interested, so that's unfortunate."

The Authority, created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch in 1999 from their work on Stormwatch together at Wildstorm/DC Comics, was incredibly influential in its decompressed storytelling and widescreen approach to comic books. It led directly to Hitch's work with Mark Millar on The Ultimates which was also direct inspiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially Iron Man, Captain America and The Avengers movies. It also pushed for a harsher, satirical superhero in the mainstream, which led to the likes of The Boys. And there was the push back with the likes of What's So Funny About Truth, Justice And The American Way with the creation of Manchester Black.

And now we have James Gunn working on Authority-related movie/TV projects, the first shots of The Engineer from The Authority played by María Gabriela De Faría as a sidekick to Lex Luthor in the upcoming 2025 Superman movie, and a run on back issues and collections of The Authority as a result.

So it feels a little peculiar that Bryan Hitch couldn't find anyone at DC Comics interested in a new Authority book by him. Maybe James Gunn might want to have a word? Probably too late now…

