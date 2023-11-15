Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, Maria Gabriela de Faria, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy Casts María Gabriela De Faría As Villain The Engineer

Superman: Legacy has a new villain. James Gunn has cast María Gabriela De Faría as The Engineer from The Authority.

Article Summary Maria Gabriela De Faría cast as The Engineer in Superman: Legacy.

The film, directed by James Gunn, will introduce a new DC universe era.

Superman: Legacy's star-studded cast includes David Corenswet and others.

Release date confirmed for July 11th, 2025, unaffected by industry strikes.

Superman: Legacy has a new villain. María Gabriela De Faría has been cast in a villain role, The Engineer. This version of the character debuted in The Authority #1 in 1999, created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch. She joins David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho in the cast. James Gunn is directing the film from his own script, as this film kicks off a new era of DC Comics films. It is set to release on July 11th, 2025. Gunn confirmed that the strikes from this year did not affect the timeline for the making of the film and that they will still hit that release date. Deadline has the news of this latest casting.

The Superman: Legacy Cast Is Already Top Notch

De Faría has been involved with plenty of projects on both the big and small screen in the last couple of years. She has had roles in comedies like Animal Control and The Moodys and a lead role in Lionsgate's The Exorcism of God. We here at Bleeding Cool knew her from Deadly Class, the show based on the Image Comics series in 2018 and was canceled in June 2019. Superman: Legacy already has one heck of a cast involved, so it has that going for it. Personally, with the characters they are playing, I still worry that they are biting off more than they can chew right out of the gate instead of starting slow and ramping up. If anyone can juggle such a large ensemble cast, it is Gunn, so in him, we trust for now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!