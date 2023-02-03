Warren Ellis & Bryan Hitch's Authority Sells Out Thanks To James Gunn
So there's going to be an Authority movie. And it looks like DC Comics' publishing schedules have only just found out.
Penguin Random House, Walmart, Target, Books-A-Million, Powell's, Hudson Booksellers and Amazon have all sold out of The Authority Book One by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, Amazon doesn't even have any copies through third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace. They have all gone – for now. Sources tell me that DC Comics is rushing out a further printing. This is all because James Gunn announced The Authority as a movie, showed imagery from the Ellis/Hitch run, and took everyone by surprise (including Ellis/Hitch). There are plenty of copies of Book Two, by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. But those aren't the ones people want.
It may also be a wise step for DC Comics to consider also repackaging the earlier Stormwatch comics by Warren Ellis, Tom Raney and Bryan Hitch that would lead into the Authority, as a kind of Authority Book Zero. Just for the branding, you understand.
Copies of the collection have been sold on eBay for around $33. But the cheapest copy currently available on eBay are asking between $100 and $300. Remember, a reprint is coming soon. But if you can't wait, there are still copies available at Forbidden Planet. And a couple at Barnes And Noble…
Penguin Random House has put together a list of DC Comics titles that comic book shops might want to purchase in light of all the James Gunn and Peter Safran announcements. It just doesn't have The Authority Book One on it. Yet. For other impacts on the comic book market, keep an eye on this Bleeding Cool tag.
UPDATE: Welcome to Bleeding Cool, sir. I hope you survive the experience.
|SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS – In Theatres March 17th, 2023
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779517265
|The New Champion of Shazam!
|05/09/23
|9781779521743
|The Power of Shazam! Book 2: The Worm Turns
|5/30/2023
|9781779521552
|Shazam!: The Monster Society of Evil
|05/02/23
|9781779521453
|Shazam! and the Seven Magic Lands (New Edition)
|5/23/2023
|9781779505026
|Shazam! Thundercrack
|2/28/2023
|9781779515148
|Shazam!: To Hell and Back
|04/05/22
|9781779509468
|Shazam!: The World's Mightiest Mortal Vol. 3
|5/18/2021
|9781401246990
|Shazam! Vol. 1 (The New 52)
|06/03/14
|9781779509093
|Superman vs. Shazam
|3/16/2021
|THE FLASH – In Theatres June 16th, 2023. Will reset the DC universe in film and television.
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781401276447
|Batman/The Flash: The Button Deluxe Edition
|10/17/2017
|9781563897504
|Crisis On Infinite Earths
|01/01/01
|9781401245177
|Final Crisis (New Edition)
|4/22/2014
|9781779509482
|Flash/Impulse: Runs in the Family
|5/25/2021
|9781401233389
|Flashpoint
|3/13/2012
|9781779517371
|Flashpoint Beyond
|12/13/2022
|9781401258733
|The Flash By Geoff Johns Book One
|12/01/15
|9781401267841
|The Flash Vol. 1: Lightning Strikes Twice (Rebirth)
|1/24/2017
|9781401235543
|The Flash Vol. 1: Move Forward (The New 52)
|8/20/2013
|9781401231958
|The Flash Vol. 1: The Dastardly Death of the Rogues
|1/17/2012
|9781401298135
|The Flash: 80 Years of the Fastest Man Alive
|11/12/19
|9781401230012
|The Flash: Rebirth
|05/03/11
|9781779523471
|The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive Box Set
|6/20/2023
|BLUE BEETLE – In Theatres August 18th, 2023
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779516787
|Blue & Gold
|9/27/2022
|9781779523242
|Blue Beetle: Graduation Day
|08/01/23
|9781779515063
|Blue Beetle: Jaime Reyes Book One
|9/20/2022
|9781779520272
|Blue Beetle: Jaime Reyes Book Two
|03/07/23
|AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM – In Theatres December 25th, 2023
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779517050
|Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong
|2/28/2023
|9781401285463
|Aquaman by Geoff Johns Omnibus
|12/18/2018
|9781401267827
|Aquaman Vol. 1: The Drowning (Rebirth)
|1/17/2017
|9781779502506
|Aquaman Vol. 2: Amnesty
|08/04/20
|9781779516893
|Aquaman/Green Arrow – Deep Target
|10/18/2022
|9781779510198
|Aquaman: 80 Years of the King of the Seven Seas The Deluxe Edition
|2/14/2023
|9781779517333
|Aquaman: Andromeda
|11/21/2023
|9781779511249
|Aquaman: Deep Dives
|06/08/21
|9781779516459
|Aquaman: The Becoming
|6/14/2022
|WALLER – Release TBD on MAX. Viola Davis will reprise her role from other projects in this solo series.
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779512758
|Suicide Squad Vol. 1: Give Peace a Chance
|11/23/2021
|9781779515315
|Suicide Squad Vol. 2: Ambushed!
|7/26/2022
|9781779515124
|Suicide Squad: Bad Blood
|04/05/22
|9781779514264
|Suicide Squad: Blaze
|01/10/23
|9781779510693
|Suicide Squad: Casualties of War
|6/29/2021
|9781779514257
|Suicide Squad: Get Joker!
|07/05/22
|9781779516718
|Suicide Squad: King Shark
|9/13/2022
|9781779510730
|Suicide Squad: Their Greatest Shots
|7/13/2021
|9781779514448
|Suicide Squad: Trial By Fire (New Edition)
|7/27/2021
|9781779510754
|The Suicide Squad Case Files 1
|7/20/2021
|9781779511560
|The Suicide Squad Case Files 2
|7/27/2021
|SUPERMAN: LEGACY – July 11th, 2025. Focusing on the early years of Clark Kent as Superman. This will be written (and potentially directed) by James Gunn himself.
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779522887
|Absolute Superman For All Seasons
|8/29/2023
|9781779513441
|All Star Superman: The Deluxe Edition
|1/25/2022
|9781401290832
|All-Star Superman
|12/04/18
|9781779512659
|Superman '78
|7/19/2022
|9781779513977
|Superman by Grant Morrison Omnibus
|5/25/2021
|9781779517470
|Superman Red & Blue
|12/27/2022
|9781779517432
|Superman: Birthright The Deluxe Edition
|12/20/2022
|9781401224691
|Superman: Earth One
|05/07/13
|9781779504913
|Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 1
|8/25/2020
|9781779505910
|Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 2
|1/26/2021
|9781779509666
|Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 3
|06/01/21
|9781779513212
|Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 4
|03/01/22
|LANTERNS – Release TBD on MAX. Described as "True Detective" with space cops on precinct Earth! This will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart.
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781401251345
|Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 1
|02/03/15
|9781401255268
|Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 2
|08/04/15
|9781401258207
|Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 3
|4/19/2016
|9781779522917
|Green Lantern Corp Omnibus by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason
|08/01/23
|9781779513373
|Green Lantern Vol. 1: Invictus
|12/21/2021
|9781779515544
|Green Lantern Vol. 2: Horatius
|07/05/22
|9781779503800
|Green Lantern: Alliance
|10/18/2022
|9781401241865
|Green Lantern: Earth One Vol. 1
|3/20/2018
|9781779511256
|Green Lantern: John Stewart – A Celebration of 50 Years
|6/22/2021
|9781401283551
|Green Lantern: Legacy
|1/21/2020
|9781779505538
|The Green Lantern Season Two Vol. 1
|12/01/20
|9781779513311
|The Green Lantern Season Two Vol. 1
|11/30/2021
|9781779510181
|The Green Lantern Season Two Vol. 2: Ultrawar
|7/13/2021
|9781779515650
|The Green Lantern Season Two Vol. 2: Ultrawar
|7/19/2022
|THE AUTHORITY – Release In Theatres TBD. James Gunn is outlining this massive tentpole film.
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779515391
|Midnighter: The Complete Collection
|6/14/2022
|9781779513618
|Superman and the Authority
|11/30/2021
|9781779517340
|Superman and the Authority
|11/22/2022
|9781779507884
|The Authority Book Two
|5/25/2021
|PARADISE LOST – Release on TV TBD. The political intrigue of "Game Of Thrones" in Westeros set in the early days of the Amazons and their rise to power.
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779507693
|Diana and Nubia: Princesses of the Amazons
|11/08/22
|9781779516671
|Nubia & The Amazons
|09/06/22
|9781401296407
|Nubia: Real One
|2/23/2021
|9781779512666
|Sensational Wonder Woman
|10/05/21
|9781779516589
|Wonder Woman Black & Gold
|8/16/2022
|9781779523167
|Wonder Woman Blood and Guts: The Deluxe Edition
|10/10/23
|9781779517258
|Wonder Woman by George Perez Omnibus (2022 Edition)
|10/18/2022
|9781401263751
|Wonder Woman By George Perez Vol. 1
|8/23/2016
|9781779521354
|Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons
|06/06/23
|9781779512796
|Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Afterworlds
|12/14/2021
|9781401267780
|Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Lies (Rebirth)
|2/28/2017
|9781779516916
|Wonder Woman: Earth One Complete Collection
|11/15/2022
|9781779521675
|Wonder Woman: Who Is Wonder Woman The Deluxe Edition
|4/18/2023
|BRAVE AND THE BOLD – Release TBD. Grant Morrison's run has been cited as the inspiration and will focus on Bruce Wayne's Batman with Damian as his Robin.
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779517043
|Batman & Robin By Tomasi and Gleason Omnibus (2023 Edition)
|1/17/2023
|9781401282998
|Batman by Grant Morrison Omnibus Vol. 1
|07/10/18
|9781401288839
|Batman by Grant Morrison Omnibus Vol. 2
|6/25/2019
|9781779502711
|Batman by Grant Morrison Omnibus Vol. 3
|8/25/2020
|9781779505514
|Batman by Paul Dini Omnibus
|9/22/2020
|9781779518590
|Batman Vs. Robin
|07/04/23
|9781779517920
|Batman vs. Robin: Road to War
|08/09/22
|9781779516596
|Robin & Batman
|8/16/2022
|9781779514332
|Robin Vol. 1: The Lazarus Tournament
|04/05/22
|9781779516732
|Robin Vol. 2: I Am Robin
|9/27/2022
|9781779519955
|Robin Vol. 3: Secrets and Shadows
|3/21/2023
|9781779516688
|Robins: Being Robin
|09/06/22
|9781779512246
|Teen Titans: Robin
|03/07/23
|SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW – In Theatres TBD. Based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's stunning series from last year!
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781779510259
|Supergirl Adventures: Girl of Steel
|08/03/21
|9781779515681
|Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow
|7/26/2022
|SWAMP THING – In Theatres TBD. Described as tackling the "dark origins" of the character and a true horror tale.
|ISBN
|Title
|On Sale Date
|9781401230968
|Saga of the Swamp Thing Book Five
|12/10/13
|9781401240462
|Saga of the Swamp Thing Book Four
|7/16/2013
|9781401220839
|Saga of the Swamp Thing Book One
|04/10/12
|9781401246921
|Saga of the Swamp Thing Book Six
|5/13/2014
|9781401227678
|Saga of the Swamp Thing Book Three
|01/08/13
|9781401225445
|Saga of the Swamp Thing Book Two
|10/02/12
|9781779517234
|Swamp Thing: Green Hell
|08/01/23
|9781779511331
|Swamp Thing: New Roots
|8/31/2021
|9781779507167
|Swamp Thing: The Bronze Age Vol. 3
|2/23/2021
|9781779512765
|The Swamp Thing Volume 1: Becoming
|12/07/21
|9781779517166
|The Swamp Thing Volume 2: Conduit
|8/16/2022
|9781779520258
|The Swamp Thing Volume 3: The Parliament of Gears
|02/07/23