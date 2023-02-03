Warren Ellis & Bryan Hitch's Authority Sells Out Thanks To James Gunn So there's going to be an Authority movie. And it looks like DC Comics' publishing schedules have only just found out.

Penguin Random House, Walmart, Target, Books-A-Million, Powell's, Hudson Booksellers and Amazon have all sold out of The Authority Book One by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, Amazon doesn't even have any copies through third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace. They have all gone – for now. Sources tell me that DC Comics is rushing out a further printing. This is all because James Gunn announced The Authority as a movie, showed imagery from the Ellis/Hitch run, and took everyone by surprise (including Ellis/Hitch). There are plenty of copies of Book Two, by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. But those aren't the ones people want.

It may also be a wise step for DC Comics to consider also repackaging the earlier Stormwatch comics by Warren Ellis, Tom Raney and Bryan Hitch that would lead into the Authority, as a kind of Authority Book Zero. Just for the branding, you understand.

Copies of the collection have been sold on eBay for around $33. But the cheapest copy currently available on eBay are asking between $100 and $300. Remember, a reprint is coming soon. But if you can't wait, there are still copies available at Forbidden Planet. And a couple at Barnes And Noble…

Penguin Random House has put together a list of DC Comics titles that comic book shops might want to purchase in light of all the James Gunn and Peter Safran announcements. It just doesn't have The Authority Book One on it. Yet. For other impacts on the comic book market, keep an eye on this Bleeding Cool tag.

UPDATE: Welcome to Bleeding Cool, sir. I hope you survive the experience.

