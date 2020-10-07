DC Comics Will Continue To Be Distributed By Diamond UK In 2021

When DC Comics chose to no longer be distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors, in favour of two US comic book shops-turned-distributors, it caused real problems for the UK market, serviced by Diamond UK. The UK makes up between ten and fifteen per cent of DC's direct market sales. Shipping charges multiplied, leading UK retailers to have to pay more in shipping than the comic books would sell for. DC Comics representatives at the time told Bleeding Cool that our coverage of the situation, and pointing out the issues that British and Irish stores were encountering, was a major influence on their decision to allow Diamond UK to distribute DC Comics titles again – but only until the end of 2020.

We wondered what solution to the UK's issues might be found by the end of the year. Would a new UK distributor be appointed? Would UCS set up a British branch for sub-distribution? Or would British retailers just have to suck it up?

Well, as of today, Diamond UK customers have been told that an agreement has been made with DC that will see Diamond UK continue to supply DC Comics & Graphic Novels to the UK direct market into 2021. And that to celebrate this announcement, Diamond UK is offering retailers a Diamond UK exclusive variant cover to Punchline #1 by Brian Bolland.

There are two versions available to order, as pictured below! Orders for the main cover are unlimited. The B&W cover must be ordered in multiples of 100 copies, with 25 sets of 100 available.

The main cover can be ordered as normal, the black and white directly via Diamond's Ian McMillan.