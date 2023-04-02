DC Comics Will Show Jon Kent A Zack Snyder Superman (Spoilers)

Once upon a time, the Superman-analogue from Earth-3, Ultraman, held Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, hostage for five years.

Once upon a time, the Superman-analogue from Earth-3, Ultraman, held Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, hostage for five years – though it passed for her parents in the blink of an eye, ageing him up to seventeen years old. Since then, Ultraman has been killing Supermen, travelling from universe to universe, with a device that can weaken any variant of Kal-El on a cellular level. So Jon Kent may be the only one who can stop him. Especially since Jon Kent didn't get aged up in most universes it seems.

This Tuesday's Jon Kent: Adventures Of Superman #2 sees Jon Kent go up against Ultraman, in quite the revenge match,

Yeah, don't open the door into DCEased if you can avoid it. And he has enough on his plate dealing with Val-Zod and a Lois Lane from Earth-2 as well. recruiting him to the cause. And it's not like they are asking him to fight their battles for them…

… they get right in the mix as well. Which gives Jon Kent the motivation, after seeing the apparent death of a robot version of his mother, to find a new power set hidden within himself.DC Comics

Because the Superman from this universe? Once Ultraman has been weakened by Jon Kent's surprising new attack? He gets to do this.

As we all know, that's the Zack Snyder-approved route for one Superman to kill another super-powereed Kryptionian-level threat. As seen in Man Of Steel.

Zack Snyder is, after all, a man who knows what his audience wants. And that happens to be a neck-snapping Superman.

Back in Justice League #37 nine years ago, Geoff Johns had Superman dealing with Amazo who also had superpowers and heat vision, chose to do the other trick of Superman putting his hand over Amazo's eyes. It's easy when you know how.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #2 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry
Kal-Els across the Multiverse are being murdered…and the culprit is the man who stole Jon Kent's childhood! Jon is joined by Earth-2's Superman, Val-Zod, and a surprise third hero to try to stop Ultraman's killing spree. But when Jon comes face-to-face with the man who tortured him and kept him imprisoned, he discovers an even greater threat!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023

