DC Confirms DC Universe Infinite Ultra With One-Month Delayed Comics

That was a major Rich Twitch ready to go from DC Comics. Five minutes before noon, Bleeding Cool ran the news about the new DC Universe Infinite Ultra subscription level which allows readers to pay a premium to get all of DC Comics print-released titles included in the DC Universe Infinite app a month after print rather than six months. Ten minutes later, DC Comics hurriedly posted the news on their website and sent letters to retailers, ahead of any panel announcement or exclusive coverage they had arranged.

With access to over 27,000 comics, expanding to 32,000+ books in November 2022, and new issues available one month after their release in comic stores, DC is making it even easier to read new comics on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE with the brand-new Ultra tier launching Monday, October 10. Ultra subscribers will be eligible to receive one free physical comic book (based on availability) when they subscribe, upgrade or renew their membership. For the first time ever, DC graphic novels and select MAD Magazine issues will also be available to read across all membership tiers on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. "We're excited to introduce the industry leading one-month windowing of digital comics with DC UNIVERSE INFINITE's Ultra tier," said DC Senior Vice President and General Manager Anne DePies. "This new offering is part of DC's vision of being everywhere our fans are–online and at comic shops. With a shorter digital release window, fans can enjoy our fantastic new stories, anywhere, anytime-while continuing to find the latest issues at comic shops." DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Ultra subscribers will be able to read the latest releases from DC one month after they are available in comic shops. Recent titles that will be available to Ultra subscribers on Monday, October 10 include Black Adam #1-4, Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-4, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #1-4, Flashpoint Beyond #1-5, Poison Ivy #1-4, The Nice House on the Lake #1-9 and more. Starting in mid-November, Ultra subscribers also gain access to more than 5,000 exclusive titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label and Collected Editions from DC including Sandman Presents: Dead Boy Detectives, 100 Bullets, and American Vampire, and more.

As part of their paid subscription, all Ultra subscribers will be eligible to receive one free physical comic book when they subscribe, upgrade or renew their membership. The first comic offered will be a softcover copy of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (while supplies last) featuring an Ultra exclusive cover by Ivan Reis (Superman). The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition collects Superman #73-75, Adventures of Superman #496-497, Justice League America #69, Action Comics #683-684, Superman: The Man of Steel #17-19, and Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1—plus Superman: Day of Doom #1-4 as a bonus tale! The exclusive comic offered for Ultra subscribers will vary and is not available during the free trial period. Ultra subscribers can expect their comic 10-12 weeks after providing their mailing address. DC Graphic Novels, including Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven, Nubia: Real One and Mister Miracle: The Great Escape, will be available to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers across all tiers starting today. In addition, more than 100 issues from MAD Magazine's 70-year history will be available to read with more being added on an on-going basis. The brand-new Ultra tier launches Monday, October 10, and is available for a special limited-time introductory price of $99.99 USD a year in the US, $119.99 CAN in Canada, $134.99 AUD in Australia, $134.99 NZD in New Zealand and £72.99 BPS in the U.K., plus applicable taxes. The introductory pricing rate is available until November 28, 2022, and remains valid as long as your Ultra Annual subscription is in good standing and you do not cancel. Current DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers can upgrade their monthly and annual subscriptions to Ultra. Members who remain on their current monthly or annual subscription will continue to receive new comics six months after they are available at comic shops.

I wonder what comic book retailers will have to say about this?