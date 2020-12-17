DC Future State Gossip: Dee-Dee Joins Poison Ivy and Catwoman?

In January and February, DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into the DC Comics Omniverse, from March. So what of the bad-turned-good-girls, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and Catwoman?

Well, Bleeding Cool has heard a few things about Future State that may suggest what else is to come. We may be talking a fair bit about that today on this Future State link. Spoilers, of course.

Well, we have seen something with Catwoman, and Poison Ivy just set up in the Catwoman series, and Future State has made them loyal thieves to each other, stealing from the big tech boys behind some of the workings of the Gotham fascist state. More on that later, but that is how they come across Dee-Dee, standing for Domestic Droid.

Dee-Dee, in the future-set Batman Beyond cartoon, were twin sisters Delia Dennis and Deirdre Dennis, the granddaughters of Harley Quinn. Under the common alias Dee Dee, they joined the Jokerz and followed in their grandmother's footsteps as "hench-wenches" of the original Joker.

Here, she is a singular robot – though she may be about to be franchised.

Meanwhile, Harley Quinn has been caught by the Scarecrow, Dr Crane, who is a fan of the Gotham Magistrates. And Harley Quinn is his Hannibal, helping Crane catch more bad guys, in return for little freedoms. Which, no doubt, she will also take full advantage of. Bad news for Professor Pyg and Firebug, good news for Harley. But does she really want to catch the Black Mask?

Might the ongoing Harley Quinn see her set up those insights into super-villainy she later takes advantage of? And will Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn permanently split, setting up this new relationship between Ivy and Selina Kyle? Will it be a non-exclusive one? And will there be a future – or a past – for Dee Dee? And will she really be called Siren?