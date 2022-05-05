DC Gives Discount To Stores Who Order More Dark Crisis Than Batman

Dark Crisis is DC Comics' big summer event launching this Free Comic Book Day with Dark Crisis #0 out on Saturday. And it looks as if DC Comics is using this opportunity to bump their numbers a tad. By offering retailers an extra 5% discount on orders, which means that comic shops will make more money on Dark Crisis #1 than any other $5.99 comic book they have in stock. Which may encourage a little in-store hand-selling. But only if they order more copies of Dark Crisis #1 than Batman #118 which is a tough ask as it was Josh Williamson's launch on the comic.

Dark Crisis is DC's blockbuster event of the year—and to ensure retailers can meet demand, DC offers an additional 5% discount, on top of your store's existing tier, on June's Dark Crisis #1 by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Daniel Sampere! To qualify for the additional 5% discount, retailers must exceed their Final Order Cutoff numbers of Batman #118, covers A, B, and E. The additional 5% discount will be applied prior to receiving your Lunar invoice for this issue.

Who will plump for the deal?

DARK CRISIS #1 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer!

