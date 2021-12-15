DC League of Super-Pets Gets Tie-In Graphic Novel for Kids

Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics aren't just for adults anymore, as DC Comice has announced a new young readers graphic novel tying into the DC League of Super-Pets animated movie. Coinciding with that film's May release, DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up will be released on May 17th. The book is written by Heath Corson with art by Bobby Timony and sees the titular Super-Pets going up against Mr. Mxyzptlk. Check out a blurb and cover from DC Comics' website below:

Warner Bros recently released a trailer for the upcoming film, which hits theaters on May 20th. You can watch it below.

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. Pictures' animated action-adventure feature film DC League of Super-Pets, from director Jared Stern. The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the Jumanji and Secret Life of Pets films), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, the Magic School Bus Rides Again films, Ferdinand), John Krasinski (the Quiet Place films, Free Guy), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live, Office Christmas Party, Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Show Dogs, Ballmastrz 9009), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Maya and the Three), Marc Maron (Joker, GLOW), Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Duck Tales), and Keanu Reeves (the Matrix and John Wick films). It will be released in theaters internationally beginning 18 May 2022 and in North America on May 20, 2022.