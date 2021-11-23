DC League of Super-Pets: First Trailer, 6 New Images, and a Summary

There are a lot of DC movies coming out, but you probably forgot about DC League of Super-Pets. We got our first look at the movie last month during DC FanDome, and now the first trailer has been released. On top of the trailer, we also got six new images from the new animated movie, a full cast list, and a detailed summary explaining what this movie will be about. From the trailer, it looks like they might be aiming kind of young in terms of the audience, but the DC movies haven't really been focused on kids for a while now. The most "kid-friendly" modern-day DC movies have been Shazam! and maybe Aquaman. So it's good that the kids are getting a major motion picture from DC lasered focused on them. Also, all of the other animals are shelter animals so fingers crossed this movie is pro "adopt don't shop."

Summary: In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. Pictures' animated action-adventure feature film DC League of Super-Pets, from director Jared Stern. The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the Jumanji and Secret Life of Pets films), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, the Magic School Bus Rides Again films, Ferdinand), John Krasinski (the Quiet Place films, Free Guy), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live, Office Christmas Party, Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Show Dogs, Ballmastrz 9009), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Maya and the Three), Marc Maron (Joker, GLOW), Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Duck Tales), and Keanu Reeves (the Matrix and John Wick films). It will be released in theaters internationally beginning 18 May 2022 and in North America on May 20, 2022.