DC Mech #6 Preview: Final Battle

This week, Bleeding Cool brings you a preview of DC Mech #6, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. In this issue, the Justice Squadron takes on Darkseid's forces in an epic battle that will determine the fate of the world. Joining me to analyze this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what are your thoughts on this issue? Just remember, no trying to take over the world this time.

DC MECH #6

DC Comics

1022DC207

1022DC208 – DC Mech #6 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99

(W) Kenny Porter (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

AN ALL-OUT WAR ON ANTI-LIFE! The Justice Squadron and Darkseid's forces go head-to-head in the last stand for Earth's safety! The Squadron has brand-new mechs with Nth metal frames, but will it be enough to stop the wrath of Darkseid's best generals? And will Batman be able to stop Superman before he takes his revenge on the tyrant who destroyed Krypton? An intergalactic war 80 years in the making ends here!

In Shops: 12/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

