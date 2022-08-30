DC Nixes Kyle Rayner Tamales Variant in Favor of La Patria Tribute
DC Comics will not move forward with the controversial version of its Titans United: Bloodpact #1 variant by Jorge Molina that featured Kyle Rayner holding a bag of tamales in space. Instead, the company will go with the original, and originally rejected, version of the cover that serves as a tribute to the painting La Patria by famed Mexican muralist Jorge González Camarena. The decision follows a social media uproar over the change to the cover, which joined six other Hispanic Heritage Month variant covers for September, all of them featuring characters holding or consuming various forms of Hispanic cuisine.
Back in June, when an unfinished version of the La Patria tribute variant was shown by DC, Molina tweeted that it would not be used due to legal issues.
And when a new version of the variant was later revealed, removing the Mexican flag and eagle eating a snake and replacing it with a grocery bag full of tamales and a flag that read "Viva Mexico," Molina responded:
And soon after, he followed up by saying:
But on Tuesday, in a response that does its best to perform some measure of damage control for DC, even though it contradicts the previous tweets on the matter, Molina said that the Tamales variant was only ever an "alternative option" and the La Patria tribute is what will be published, apologizing for the "confusion."
The change comes one day after final order cutoff for the book, which should mean that the cover will be returnable.
TITANS UNITED BLOODPACT #1 (OF 6) CVR C JORGE MOLINA HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CARD STOCK VAR
(W) Cavan Scott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Jorge Molina
The Titans are back, united against a common foe…aren't they? All seems lost when Tim Drake wakes, out of uniform and seemingly out of time. Surely he was just fighting alongside Nightwing, Superboy, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Donna Troy? But where is Raven and what links her to the Fearsome Five? A blood sacrifice is coming that will change the world forever.
Retail: $4.99
Initial Due Date: 07/28/2022
FOC Date: 08/28/2022
In-Store Date: 09/20/2022
UPC: 76194137711700151
Product Code: 0722DC096
So all's well that ends well? Except for one problem: now people hoping to collect a full set of DC Hispanic Heritage Month food-themed variants will be out of luck, as only six of the seven variants will now be food-themed. Well, unless you count the eagle eating the snake, which is a Mexican national symbol, and therefore could be considered cuisine as a technicality. Okay, you know what, we guess it all works out after all.