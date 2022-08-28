Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy

September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and DC Comics plans to celebrate in the only way comic book companies know how to celebrate anything: with variant covers. Seven titles published in September will feature Hispanic Heritage Month variant covers featuring Hispanic DC Comics characters. Sounds simple enough, right? Well… this is the comics industry we're talking about, so it's never simple.

Of the seven variants, all but one seem to target one specific aspect of Hispanic Heritage: the food. Only the variant for Titans United, featuring Green Lantern Kyle Rayner, appeared to feature something other than a food theme, homaging La Patria, a painting by famous Mexican mural artist Jorge González Camarena.

But when that cover was first revealed in June, artist Jorge Molina hinted it might not be the final product.

I did this cover for DC for the #hispanicheritagemonth Kyle Reyner having a Mexican background and being Mexican myself, it was a great honor to have the opportunity to pay tribute to my country and roots, that's why I decided to pay homage to Jorge Gonzales Camerena pic.twitter.com/463HBs8j0U — Jorge Molina (@jorge_molinam) June 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

A Mexican muralist I admire. "La Patria" is probably his most recognizable work. Due to some legal issues, this cover was not suppose to see the light of day (it's unfinished, you'll notice both the Mexican flag in incomplete and GL chest logo is missing) — Jorge Molina (@jorge_molinam) June 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

How this image got promoted by DC is a mystery to me, don't know if it was a mistake or in the end they decided to go for it. There is a variation of this cover but I'm so glad this one is out there for the world to see since this was my original idea, pay homage to Camarena. — Jorge Molina (@jorge_molinam) June 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The actual cover that will see publication started making the rounds on social media this week, eliminating all traces of the homage in favor of bringing the cover in line with the tasty theme of the rest. But the change sparked criticism for both DC's stomach-centric theme in general as well as the perceived downgrade from referencing a well-known and important work of Mexican culture to sticking a grocery bag full of tamales with the word "tamales" on it in Rayner's hand instead. A delicious downgrade, for sure… but still.

In response to the online discussion, Molina had one thing to say:

HAAAAAAARD to keep my mouth shut….all I can say is one has my signature and the other one doesn't, go figure. — Jorge Molina (@jorge_molinam) August 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

That does say a lot, doesn't it? Final order cutoff for the variant is tomorrow. Leave your thoughts in what we're sure will be a lively comments section below. As for us… we're going to grab something to eat. For some reason, we're feeling a little hungry.

TITANS UNITED BLOODPACT #1 (OF 6) CVR C JORGE MOLINA HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Jorge Molina

The Titans are back, united against a common foe…aren't they? All seems lost when Tim Drake wakes, out of uniform and seemingly out of time. Surely he was just fighting alongside Nightwing, Superboy, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Donna Troy? But where is Raven and what links her to the Fearsome Five? A blood sacrifice is coming that will change the world forever.

Retail: $4.99

Initial Due Date: 07/28/2022

FOC Date: 08/28/2022

In-Store Date: 09/20/2022

UPC: 76194137711700151

Product Code: 0722DC096