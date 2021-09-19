DC Preview Double Feature: Looney Tunes #262 and Shazam #3

Looney Tunes #262 and Shazam #3 are out from DC Comics on Tuesday. I didn't really have anything in particular to make fun of either one for, so I figured I'd just combine them in a double preview to make it up to readers missing my wit. Check out a preview, first of Looney Tunes #262, in which Stupor Duck alter ego Cluck Trent finds himself on the unemployment line for failing a skill test. Hell, he could get a job at Bleeding Cool. We have really low standards. Check out the preview below.

LOONEY TUNES #262

DC Comics

0721DC105

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Walter Carzon, Horacio Ottolini (CA) Derek Fridolfs

With print publications on the way out and information going online, newspaper reporter Cluck Trent is out of a job. But at least he has his heroic identity of Stupor Duck to fall back on. Or does he? "Up there in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! Uh…what is that? Who cares?"

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $2.99

And then read a preview of Shazam #3, in which Shazam does Shazam stuff. It does have a sick cover from Fico Ossio though.

SHAZAM #3 (OF 4)

DC Comics

0721DC119

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Fico Ossio

Neron returns to test Billy Batson's resolve! Now confronted with the truth about fellow Titans Academy student Dane's lineage, Billy Batson must decide whether he can trust the person who brought him to hell as they searched for the missing Rock of Eternity. But as the duo grows closer to the Rock and the power of Shazam, a new threat that Billy knows all too well emerges—Neron, the demonic lord of the underworld.

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $4.99

Looney Tunes #262 and Shazam #3 are in stores on Tuesday.