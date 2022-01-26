DC Replaces Daniel Cherry III With Anne DePies As General Manager

DC Comics has announced that Anne DePies has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager of DC Comics. This comes after Bleeding Cool broke the news that Daniel Cherry III, previous SVP and General Manager of 16 months, was leaving the comic book publisher to take a job with Kanye West. I understand this decision has been very warmly received by DC staffers. In fact those I have spoken to seem rather giddy with the news.

A long standing Warners Bros and DC Comics executive, Anne DePies was announced in the new role by Pam Lifford, Warner Media Global Brands and Experiences to whom DePies will report. Previously DePies worked alongside Cherry and was recently Senior Vice President, Global Brands and Franchises, working across Warners before that.

DePies will be responsible for the operations, revenue, legal, marketing, brand management, and strategic planning of the DC business, with a special focus on driving DC's international and digital expansion. She will partner with Jim Lee, DC's Chief Creative Officer and Publisher on creative, talent, and editorial decisions to Support and drive DC'a aggressive story, character and digital plans along with continuing DC's commitment to the direct market comic book retailers.

Aggressive stories? This is the thing about killing off the Justice League, isn't it?

"Anne's deep knowledge and appreciation of the DC business, legacy and people will be invaluable in this new leadership role," said Pam Lifford, President WarnerMiedia Global Brands and Experiences. "She understands our fans, characters and stories, and alongside Jim will passionately build our DC publishing business to even greater heights" Lifford added.

And unlike Daniel, she has actually read a number of the comic books in question, which is a good start.

"I've worked with Anne for over a decade and what impresses me is that she gets the importance of story," said Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher. "She understands it is our foundation and she has literally woven it into our business plan which speaks volumes as to the future she envisions for DC. I'm super excited by this partnership and what is to come next."

Literally woven, Jim? With knitting needles and wool? What kind of business plans are these? And what will they fetch on eBay. But seriously, Anne, good luck with landing on the upcoming Bleeding Cool Top 100 Power List at the last minute.