DC Super Hero Girls High School Reunion by Shea Fontana & Yancey Labat

DC Super Hero Girls: High School Reunion by Shea Fontana and Yancey Labat gets a preview for 2026

Article Summary DC Super Hero Girls: High School Reunion graphic novel reunites the original heroes for a 10th anniversary event

Written by Shea Fontana and illustrated by Yancey Labat, the new book launches on June 2, 2026

The story follows Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Harley, Ivy, and Beast Boy returning to Super Hero High

Originally launched in 2015, DC Super Hero Girls is a hit franchise blending beloved DC characters with high school drama

The new DC March solicitations include a listing for DC Super Hero Girls: High School Reunion by Shea Fontana and Yancey Labat, which Bleeding Cool mentioned last May, but now we also get a preview for the 2nd of June…

DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

Written by SHEA FONTANA

Art and cover by YANCEY LABAT

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-582-2

ON SALE 6/2/26

THE DC SUPER HERO GIRLS ARE BACK AND

READY FOR THEIR HIGH SCHOOL REUNION! It's the 10th anniversary of DC Super Hero Girls: Finals Crisis, and modern-day, grown-up Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Harley, Ivy, and Beast Boy have received invitations to the most exclusive party in town—their high school reunion. It has been a while since the group has been able to get together, and they are more excited than ever to see their friends again! But this "reunion" isn't what it seems…no other classmates are present when they arrive for the party! Who could have summoned everyone to Super Hero High? What is really going on? To find the answers to their questions and the way out of this trap, the heroes will have to take a walk down memory lane. But will this deep dive into their past bring the heroes back to their B.F.F. ways or reopen old wounds? Join original creators Shea Fontana and Yancey Labat for an unforgettable all-new adventure! Trade Paperback, 160 pages, $12.99

DC Super Hero Girls was originally an animated superhero web series for Cartoon Network launched in 2015, and created by Shea Fontana, Lisa Yee and Aria Moffly, before being reimagined by Lauren Faust in 2019. The series focused on a high school reimagining of Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Katana, and Bumblebee, joined by Hal Jordan, Barry Allen, Star Sapphire, Beast Boy, Cheetah, Hawkgirl, and Catwoman, with Amanda Waller featured as the principal of Super Hero High.

DC Super Hero Girls: Finals Crisis was the first of many graphic novel based on the DC Super Hero Girls franchise, written by Shea Fontana and drawn by Yancey Labat, and was published on the 5th of July, 2016, while the first two chapters of the book were released for Free Comic Book Day in the May of that year. Ten years, and many books later, the DC Super Hero Girls are going to be getting a tenth anniversary high school reunion. DC Super Hero Girls: High School Reunion from the original creative team of Shea Fontana and Yancey Labat, will be published on the 2nd of June, 2026.

