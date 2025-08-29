Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: rick veitch, swamp thing

DC To Actually Publish Rick Veitch's Final Issues Of Swamp Thing?

Article Summary DC Comics may publish Rick Veitch's long-lost final Swamp Thing issues, decades after initial controversy.

Swamp Thing #88-91, previously unpublished, could appear as "Swamp Thing/Vertigo Special #1-4" in 2026.

Controversy erupted after Veitch's original #88, involving Swamp Thing meeting Jesus, was pulled by DC.

An Amazon listing hints at never-before-seen Swamp Thing stories in an upcoming Veitch collection.

DC Comics has been publishing collections of the Rick Veitch Swamp Thing series that followed Alan Moore on the series, and came to a rapid halt when DC Comics chose not to publish the editorially greenlit and finished Swamp Thing #88, drawn by Michael Zulli, featuring Swamp Thing, travelling through time, meeting Jesus Christ and becoming the cross on Calvary. Rick Veitch left the book as a result of the decision, swearing off DC and other creators who had been ready to take over the book after Rick Veitch's run, Neil Gaiman and John Totleben dropped out in sympathy. The book then went on hiatus until one Doug Wheeler who didn't know about the controversy, took it over.

In March last year, Bleeding Cool ran the story "Might DC Comics Finally Publish Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing #88 In 2025?" in which Rick Veitch stated, "So I am told a Gmail account has been set up to collect opinions on whether or not DC should publish Swamp Thing 88. And that these will be read by folks at DC. So if you have an opinion, let them know at: publishswampthing88@gmail.com. Obviously, I e-mailed it. As it seems did quite a few folk. And now the listing for the final Rick Veitch Swamp Thing collection has some interesting aspects to it.

One, it is ten dollars more, at $39.99, than the previous two volumes at $29.99. And two, it claims to include four issues of a comic book that simply does not exist. Swamp Thing/Vertigo Special #1-4. DC has never published such a book. Could… could those four issues be the unpublished and uncompleted Swamp Thing #88-91? If so, will DC Comics publish them outside of the book as well? Will we see Swamp Thing/Vertigo Special #1 from DC Comics in December? Let's find out together, shall we?

Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book Three: Time Upon a Once Paperback – March 17, 2026

by Rick Veitch, Tom Mandrake, Tom Yeates

The Roots of Horror Twist Through Time. A journey through DC's dark corners–past, present, and future–with Swamp Thing as your haunted guide. As Rick Veitch deepens his visionary take on the character, Swamp Thing becomes untethered from the present and spirals across time. From Revolutionary battlefields to Arthurian legends, each stop is a meditation on violence, identity, and the monstrous. Meanwhile, Abby and John Constantine face disturbing revelations of their own in the here and now. A thematically rich chapter in DC's horror canon. Collects The New Titans #0, Swamp Thing #80-87, Swamp Thing Annual #5, Neil Gaiman's Midnight Days Deluxe Edition #1, and Swamp Thing/Vertigo Special #1-4.

