Might DC Comics Finally Publish Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing #88 In 2025?

Once upon a time there was a comic called Swamp Thing which saw a critically acclaimed run, by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch.

Last week, Bleeding Cool posted about a new Big Book coming from DC Comics, Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book One: Wild Things for the 20th of August, 2024. Rick Veitch also posted about it, but revealed something more. First, appealing to returning readers, "Thanks to all those posting love and support for the newly announced DC collections of my Swamp Thing stuff. If you lost track of me back in the late 80's because of the Swamp Thing/Jesus kerfluffle, please know that I've been active and productive, cranking out comics outside the mainstream like a runaway locomotive. In fact I'm working right now on the latest volume in my King Hell Heroica, True-Man The Maximortal. Here's a taste (in progress)."

But he also adds "So I am told a gmail account has been set up to collect opinions on whether or not DC should publish Swamp Thing 88. And that these will be read by folks at DC. So if you have an opinion, let them know at: publishswampthing88@gmail.com"

Ah yes, Swamp Thing #88. Once upon a time there was a comic book called Swamp Thing. Which had seen an enormously critically acclaimed run, written by Alan Moore, with Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch. Moore had moved on, and Veitch was now writing the comic book. He had picked up on one of Moore's threads, the possibility that Swamp Thing could use the Green to travel in time as well as space and had seen him emerge during important historical events. This was to include Swamp Thing #88, in which Swamp Thing would meet Jesus Christ, portrayed as a white magician. Despite being approved by editors and drawn by Michael Zulli, at the last minute, the comic story was cancelled by DC's publisher, Jenette Kahn. In protest, Veitch quit the comic, and swore never to work for DC again. Neil Gaiman and Jamie Delano who had both been approached to take over the book after Veitch, dropped out in solidarity. There were simply no issues published for a while until new writer Doug Wheeler was hired, taking the book in a different and pretty unmemorable direction.

But might it appear now in Swamp Thing By Rick Veitch: Book Two? Time to send an e-mail!

Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book One: Wild Things Paperback – August 20, 2024

by Rick Veitch

Classic Swamp Thing stories written and drawn by legendary comics creator Rick Veitch return to print for the first time in years! Rick Veitch originally joined DC's seminal Swamp Thing series as an artist during writer Alan Moore's game-changing run, bringing to life some of the most inventive horror and fantasy concepts ever seen in mainstream comics. Following Moore's departure, Veitch took overas both writer and artist, continuing the revered creative legacy of Swamp Thing, and adding elements of time travel and metaphysics to one of the most unique comics of its era. The Swamp Thing by Rick Veitch Book One brings these stories back to print, including Swamp Thing #65-73; Swamp Thing Annual #3; Hellblazer #4-5;and material from Secret Origins #23and Infinity, Inc. #4.

