DC To Cancel Aquamen In July 2022

Bleeding Cool understands that Aquamen is to be cancelled by DC Comics in July and that the solicitations released tomorrow for July, will contain the final sixth issue.

Relaunched earlier this year with Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde sharing the lead as Aquamen in the DC Universe. Originally under former DC publisher and upcoming Frank Miller publisher Dan DiDio's plan, it would have just been Jackson Hyde as the new Aquaman of the DC Universe, but things changed. Bleeding Cool noted previously how orders crashed with the second issue, and not even a hastily-arranged 30% overship with a free Jim Lee variant cover could save the day.

As the Aquaverse Twitter account points out, Aquamen was a stealth six-issue mini-series, which means it was originally planned to be a mini-series but was felt by DC that if it was presented that way, retailers would not order sufficient copies, and so it was presented as an ongoing series. And if sales were high enough, it would be extended anyway. But the belief is that presenting it as a mini-series would have harmed orders. However, with only 19,000 initial orders for the second issue before the Jim Lee cover was dropped, it's hard to see that it would have made much of a difference.

I'm sure the creative team being told, courtesy of the upcoming Justice League #75, that the Arthur Curry character was to die, couldn't have helped. Would Aquamen have to have become Aquaman – with a different Aquaman to the one in the movie?

It is true to say that DC has an Aquaman problem. The only time in recent years when the title had attention and sales was with the New 52 relaunch, with Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis and Joe Prado, which basically treated Aquaman as if he was Samuel L Jackson. As it stands, there seem to be only two ways Aquaman gets attention, with something incredibly classic or something incredibly radical, and the presence of a movie doesn't seem to touch this much. At FanExpo Philadelphia this weekend, Dan DiDio told the crowd that movies help graphic novel and trade paperback sales but don't touch the sales of individual issues. But maybe the movie might at least spur desire for a new series in 2023.

To fill the gap, there will be Aquaman Andromeda and Aquaman/Flash Voidsong song series coming up, but these aren't DC Universe projects…

