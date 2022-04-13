DC Comics Writers Had Rewrites Over The Death Of The Justice League

Bleeding Cool recently ran a little gossip about Justice League #75 – specifically how each Justice League member will die in that issue. And which of them might survive. But while many cards have been held to chests over this one, it is worth noting that this seems to have been the case internally at DC Comics as a whole.

One of the notable aspects of Justice League #75, featuring the death of the Justice League, was that it was meant to be set in the near future so that individual Justice League character books could continue with a) the lead character still alive and b) everyone else not having to react to the news that the Justice League were dead.

However, I'm told that this could only go so far. Gossip coming out of Fan Expo Philadelphia is that creative teams were informed that they were going to have to deal with their lead characters being dead after all. It came as a bit of a surprise to many who found themselves having to rewrite their comic books on the fly. Especially if their character had recently died and already been revived…

It's not the first time DC Comics has done this, during Death Metal, with 5G about to hit, creative teams were told to prepare to suddenly age their characters to fit the new timeline, at some yet-to-be-determined point. Of course, that then didn't happen. This one is…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ ACETATE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here! A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them! FINAL ISSUE! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 4/19/2022