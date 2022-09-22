DC To Surprise-Publish Marvel Family First Appearance Of Black Adam

In advance of the Black Adam film, DC Comics is to surprise-publish a Marvel Family #1 Facsimile Edition, a re-creation, including the original advertisements, of Black Adam's 1945 debut by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck. Retailers are being told about it this weekend, without any prior knowledge and so will have to fix orders for it through Lunar, Universal or Diamond UK by Sunday night or miss out.

Marvel Family #1 Facsimile Edition will be in comic book stores for $3.99 cover price on Tuesday, the 18th of October 18 in advance of the film's debut on the 21st of October. It may also be one of the final times DC Comics published a floppy comic with Marvel in the title.

MARVEL FAMILY #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(W) Otto Binder (A/CA) C.C. Beck

In advance of the hotly anticipated Black Adam film, DC offers the Marvel Family #1 Facsimile Edition—a re-creation, including the original advertisements, of Black Adam's 1945 debut by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck!

Retail: $3.99 Initial Due Date: 09/25/2022 FOC Date: 09/25/2022 In-Store Date: 10/18/2020 UPC: 76194137946300111 Product Code: 0822DC823

Also for around the same date, a special movie tie-in reprint of the new Black Adam #1 with a Rock-like cover from Ben Oliver.

BLACK ADAM #1 SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Ben Oliver

There is no forgiveness for Black Adam. This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam's legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically handcuffed to him when Adam's plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history! Powered by stunning art by Rafa Sandoval (Justice League) and breathtaking painted covers by Irvin Rodriguez (Detective Comics), writer Christopher Priest (Deathstroke, Justice League) brings his trademark wit and skill for character deconstruction to an entirely fresh examination of the man you love to hate! Get ready to ride the lightning!

In-Store Date: 10/11/2022

And a couple of new collection editions too…

BLACK ADAM JSA BLACK REIGN TP NEW EDITION

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Rags Morales, Don Kramer, Various (CA) John Watson

Offered again! Black Adam brings old-world justice to Kahndaq as Hawkman seizes control of the JSA and brings them to the turbulent Middle East for an epic battle! A thrilling collection of your favorite tales featuring Black Adam and the JSA. Collects JSA #56-58, HAWKMAN #23-25, and JSA: BLACK REIGN #1.

Retail: $16.99 In-Store Date: 9/27/2022

BLACK ADAM RISE AND FALL OF AN EMPIRE TP

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) J.G. Jones

Weaving together tales of a world after the Infinite Crisis, this collection follows Teth-Adam, the antihero better known as Black Adam, during the year without Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman! Will Black Adam's vision of a free Kahndaq be realized, or will his dreams come crashing down around him? Collects stories from 52 #1-3, #6-10, #12-16, #18-26, #29-34, #36-40, #43-50, #52, and The 52 Omnibus.

Retail: $34.99 In-Store Date: 9/27/2022

BLACK ADAM THE DARK AGE TP NEW EDITION

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Doug Mahnke, Christian Alamy, Norm Rapmund (CA) Alex Ross

Offered again! With the power of the gods stripped from him, Teth-Adam is on a quest to find both the magical word that will restore him as Black Adam and the one thing that always kept his heart from turning completely black with rage: his deceased wife, Isis! Collects the full six-issue miniseries.

Retail: $16.99 In-Store Date: 9/20/2022