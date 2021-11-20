DC vs Vampires #2 Preview: Who's on Team Batman?

Matthew Rosenberg's take on the Twilight Saga continues with DC vs Vampires #12, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.

DC VS VAMPIRES #2 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0921DC131

0921DC132 – DC VS VAMPIRES #2 (OF 12) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0921DC838 – LCSD DC VS VAMPIRES #2 (OF 12) SILVER FOIL CARD STOCK VAR (NET) – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

The war for the very survival of the human race has begun! A mysterious new vampire lord has already put a plan in motion to conquer the Earth, and the first step is—destroy the Justice League! But the World's Greatest Detective might be Earth's last hope, and it's time for the Bat-Family to hunt!

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

