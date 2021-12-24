DC vs Vampires #3 Preview: Under the Zombie Mistletoe

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. In this preview of DC vs Vampires #3, Vampires are terrorizing the DC Universe, but Batgirl and Nightwing apear to be turned on by it. Check out the preview below.

DC VS VAMPIRES #3 (OF 12)

DC Comics

1021DC084

1021DC085 – DC VS VAMPIRES #3 (OF 12) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

Vampires are hunting on the streets of Gotham City as the coming undead plague makes its first move. Batman's investigation into the disappearance of Andrew Bennett takes him into the sewers beneath the Hall of Justice, where he makes a stunning discovery! And the fall of another hero means the war for Earth has begun!

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.