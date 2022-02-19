DC vs. Vampires #5 Preview: He Had Enough Prep Time

The world may be overrun by vampires, but Batman still had time to store kryptonite in his teeth, just in case, in this preview of DC vs. Vampires #5. Well, any chance to upstage Superman, of course Batman is gonna take it. It's not Superman featured in more than 50% of the books DC puts out every week, after all. Check out the preview below.
DC VS. VAMPIRES #5
DC Comics
1221DC080
1221DC081 – DC vs. Vampires #5 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99
(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Trevor Hairsine
The future of the world is at stake as a battle to the death ensues between Batman and Hal Jordan! Will the vampiric Green Lantern be too much for the Dark Knight? Will the future of humanity be in the hands of…Jayna, vampire slayer? The bloody, bestselling series continues!
In Shops: 2/22/2022
SRP: $3.99
