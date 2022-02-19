DC vs. Vampires #5 Preview: He Had Enough Prep Time

The world may be overrun by vampires, but Batman still had time to store kryptonite in his teeth, just in case, in this preview of DC vs. Vampires #5. Well, any chance to upstage Superman, of course Batman is gonna take it. It's not Superman featured in more than 50% of the books DC puts out every week, after all. Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES #5

DC Comics

1221DC080

1221DC081 – DC vs. Vampires #5 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Trevor Hairsine

The future of the world is at stake as a battle to the death ensues between Batman and Hal Jordan! Will the vampiric Green Lantern be too much for the Dark Knight? Will the future of humanity be in the hands of…Jayna, vampire slayer? The bloody, bestselling series continues!

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.