DC vs. Vampires #8 Preview: @#$% Constantine

Black Canary has some harsh words for John Constantine in this preview of DC vs. Vampires #8. Will she join Green Arrow in implementing vampire regime change? Where are Tom King's former employers when you need them? Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES #8

DC Comics

0622DC142

0622DC143 – DC vs. Vampires #8 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Guillem March

THE BATTLE FOR EARTH CONTINUES IN THIS BLOODTHIRSTY SERIES! The surviving heroes put their various plans in motion in their last attempt to save humanity! The Birds of Prey are out for blood and head back into the heart of the vampire kingdom: Gotham City! Supergirl must cross a vampire-infested ocean and Green Arrow's mission is…just too horrifying to mention!

In Shops: 8/2/2022

SRP: $3.99

